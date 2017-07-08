Table of contents

Install

Install it locally to your project.

$ npm install --save-dev gulp-svg-sprites

Windows note: Using Version < 4.0.0, make sure you also have all prerequisites for node-gyp.

Usage

With no configuration, gulp-svg-sprites will create the following files:

svg/sprite.svg - Sprite Sheet containing all of your SVGs sprite.html - A preview page with instructions & snippets css/sprite.css - A CSS file with the code needed to use the sprite

var svgSprite = require ( "gulp-svg-sprites" ); gulp.task( 'sprites' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'assets/svg/*.svg' ) .pipe(svgSprite()) .pipe(gulp.dest( "assets" )); });

Then, if you had a facebook.svg file, you'd be able to use the following markup in your webpage:

< i class = "icon facebook" > </ i >

PNG fallback

You can easily support old browsers by piping the new SVG sprite through to another gulp task. There will be a no-svg class generated automatically in the CSS, so you'll just need to use something like Modernizr to set the no-svg class on the <body> tag of your website.

var svgSprite = require ( "gulp-svg-sprites" ); var filter = require ( 'gulp-filter' ); var svg2png = require ( 'gulp-svg2png' ); gulp.task( 'sprites' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'assets/svg/*.svg' ) .pipe(svgSprite()) .pipe(gulp.dest( "assets" )) .pipe(filter( "**/*.svg" )) .pipe(svg2png()) .pipe(gulp.dest( "assets" )); });

Symbols mode

Pass mode: "symbols" to output SVG data as this CSS Tricks article outlines. You'll get an SVG file and a preview file showing how to use it.

gulp.task( 'sprites' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'assets/svg/*.svg' ) .pipe(svgSprite({ mode : "symbols" })) .pipe(gulp.dest( "assets" )); });

Defs mode

Pass mode: "defs" to output SVG data as this CSS Tricks article outlines. You'll get an SVG file and a preview file showing how to use it.

gulp.task( 'sprites' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'assets/svg/*.svg' ) .pipe(svgSprite({ mode : "defs" })) .pipe(gulp.dest( "assets" )); });

Custom selectors

By default, the filename will be used as the selector in the CSS, but this is how you'd override it (the %f will be replaced with the filename):

gulp.task( 'sprites' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'assets/svg/*.svg' ) .pipe(svgSprite({ selector : "icon-%f" })) .pipe(gulp.dest( "assets" )); });

Custom IDs

With the symbols or defs mode, it's probably the ID you'll want to override. No problem.

gulp.task( 'sprites' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'assets/svg/*.svg' ) .pipe(svgSprite({ svgId : "svg-%f" })) .pipe(gulp.dest( "assets" )); });

Custom filenames

You can also change the generated filenames with ease. For example, if you want to create a scss partial instead, you could just do:

gulp.task( 'sprites' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'assets/svg/*.svg' ) .pipe(svgSprite({ cssFile : "scss/_sprite.scss" })) .pipe(gulp.dest( "assets" )); }); gulp.task( 'sprites' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'assets/svg/*.svg' ) .pipe(svgSprite({ svg : { sprite : "svg.svg" } })) .pipe(gulp.dest( "assets" )); }); gulp.task( 'sprites' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'assets/svg/*.svg' ) .pipe(svgSprite({ svg : { sprite : "svg.svg" }, preview : { sprite : "index.html" } })) .pipe(gulp.dest( "assets" )); });

Base size

Set the font-size of the .icon class. Just pass a plain number, no units.

gulp.task( 'sprites' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'assets/svg/*.svg' ) .pipe(svgSprite({ baseSize : 16 })) .pipe(gulp.dest( "assets" )); });

No previews

If you don't want 'em. Works in all modes.

gulp.task( 'sprites' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'assets/svg/*.svg' ) .pipe(svgSprite({ preview : false })) .pipe(gulp.dest( "assets" )); });

Using the built-in SCSS template

gulp.task( 'sprites' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'assets/svg/*.svg' ) .pipe(svgSprite({ templates : { scss : true } })) .pipe(gulp.dest( "assets" )); });

Advanced: custom templates

Templates use Lodash Templates - check out their docs for usage instructions. Or take a look at the default CSS or the default SCSS for tips.

You can get your hands on JUST the SVG Data and provide your own templates. For example, if you want to provide your own template for the CSS output, you could do this:

var config = { templates : { css : require ( "fs" ).readFileSync( "./path/to/your/template.css" , "utf-8" ) } }; gulp.task( 'sprites' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'assets/svg/*.svg' ) .pipe(svgSprite(config)) .pipe(gulp.dest( "assets" )); });

You can override all the templates used in the same way.

Advanced: data transforms

If you want to do some custom stuff with your templates, you might need to transform the SVG data before it gets to your template. There are two functions you can provide to do this and they'll override the internal ones. Override transformData and you'll have direct access to the data returned from svg-sprite-data. This will skip the few transformations that this library applies - so use with caution. (If you want to modify the data as well after our internal modifications, use afterTransform instead.)

var config = { transformData : function ( data, config ) { return data; }, templates : { css : require ( "fs" ).readFileSync( "./path/to/your/template.css" , "utf-8" ) } }; var config = { asyncTransforms : true , transformData : function ( data, config, done ) { done(data); }, templates : { css : require ( "fs" ).readFileSync( "./path/to/your/template.css" , "utf-8" ) } }; gulp.task( 'sprites' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'assets/svg/*.svg' ) .pipe(svgSprite(config)) .pipe(gulp.dest( "assets" )); });

You can override all the templates used here in the same way. If you are doing any async work in these callbacks set asyncTransforms to true in the config.

Options

Name Type Default Description mode String sprite Define which mode to run in. Can be either "sprite", "defs" or "symbols" common String icon By default, the class icon will be used as the common class. You can also choose your own. selector String %f Easily add prefixes/suffixes to the generated CSS classnames. The %f will be replaced by the filename. layout String vertical Define the layout of the items in the sprite. Can be either "vertical", "horizontal" or "diagonal". svgId String %f In symbols or defs mode, you'll probably want to override the ID on each element. The filename will be used as a default, but can be overridden. cssFile String css/sprite.css Define the path & filename of the CSS file. Using this, you could easily create a SASS partial for example. svgPath String ../%f Define the path to the SVG file that be written to the CSS file. Note: this does NOT alter the actual write-path of the SVG file. See the svg option for that. pngPath String ../%f If you're creating a PNG fallback, define the path to it that be written to the CSS file preview Object Paths to preview files preview.sprite String sprite.html preview.defs String defs.html preview.symbols String symbols.html svg Object Paths to SVG files svg.sprite String svg/sprite.svg svg.defs String svg/defs.svg svg.symbols String svg/symbols.svg padding Number 0 Add padding to sprite items asyncTransforms Boolean false Use async transforms baseSize Number 10 Set the base font-size for the icon element transformData Function transformData Override the default data transforms afterTransform Function afterTransform Apply additional data transforms AFTER the defaults

License

Copyright (c) 2017 Shane Osbourne

Licensed under the MIT license.