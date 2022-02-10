is a Gulp plugin wrapping around svg-sprite which takes a bunch of SVG files, optimizes them and bakes them into SVG sprites of several types:
<view> elements, useful for foreground images as well,
<defs> element,
<symbol> element
This document covers only gulp specific installation and configuration aspects. For a full list of features and options, please see the svg-sprite manual.
First, install
gulp-svg-sprite as a development dependency:
npm install --save-dev gulp-svg-sprite
Then, add it to your
gulpfile.js:
const gulp = require('gulp');
const svgSprite = require('gulp-svg-sprite');
gulp.src('path/to/assets/*.svg')
.pipe(svgSprite(/* ... Insert your configuration here ... */))
.pipe(gulp.dest('out'));
NOTICE: By default, svg-sprite doesn't send any files downstream unless you configure it. There are tons of options available — please see below for some basic examples. Also, you should possibly take care of errors that might occur.
As
options argument you may provide a main configuration object as described in the svg-sprite manual. Configuration-wise, svg-sprite and gulp-svg-sprite differ only in one respect:
Type:
String
Default value:
'.'
With Gulp, there is no need to specifiy a main output directory, as the generated files are piped to the next step of the running task anyway. The
options.dest value (if given) is simply ignored.
In this very basic example, mostly default settings will be applied to create a traditional CSS sprite (bundle of SVG sprite and CSS stylesheet).
const gulp = require('gulp');
const svgSprite = require('gulp-svg-sprite');
// Basic configuration example
const config = {
mode: {
css: { // Activate the «css» mode
render: {
css: true // Activate CSS output (with default options)
}
}
}
};
gulp.src('**/*.svg', { cwd: 'path/to/assets' })
.pipe(svgSprite(config))
.pipe(gulp.dest('out'));
The following files and directories are created:
out
`-- css
|-- sprite.css
`-- svg
`-- sprite.css-495d2010.svg
The cryptical looking part in the SVG's file name is the result of svg-sprite's cache busting feature which is enabled by default for CSS sprites. We'll turn this off in the next example.
In this very basic example, mostly default settings will be applied to create a traditional CSS sprite (bundle of SVG sprite and CSS stylesheet).
const { src, dest, parallel } = require('gulp');
const svgSprite = require('gulp-svg-sprite');
// Basic configuration example
const svgspriteConfig = {
mode: {
css: { // Activate the «css» mode
render: {
css: true // Activate CSS output (with default options)
}
}
}
};
function buildSvg() {
return src('**/*.svg', { cwd: 'src/assets' })
.pipe(svgSprite(svgspriteConfig))
.pipe(dest('out'));
}
exports.default = parallel(buildSvg);
The following files and directories are created:
out
`-- css
|-- sprite.css
`-- svg
`-- sprite.css-495d2010.svg
The cryptical looking part in the SVG's file name is the result of svg-sprite's cache busting feature which is enabled by default for CSS sprites. We'll turn this off in the next example.
The following example is a little more complex:
const gulp = require('gulp');
const svgSprite = require('gulp-svg-sprite');
// More complex configuration example
const config = {
shape: {
dimension: { // Set maximum dimensions
maxWidth: 32,
maxHeight: 32
},
spacing: { // Add padding
padding: 10
},
dest: 'out/intermediate-svg' // Keep the intermediate files
},
mode: {
view: { // Activate the «view» mode
bust: false,
render: {
scss: true // Activate Sass output (with default options)
}
},
symbol: true // Activate the «symbol» mode
}
};
gulp.src('**/*.svg', { cwd: 'path/to/assets' })
.pipe(svgSprite(config))
.pipe(gulp.dest('out'));
The following files and directories are created:
out
|-- intermediate-svg
| |-- weather-clear.svg
| |-- weather-snow.svg
| `-- weather-storm.svg
|-- symbol
| `-- svg
| `-- sprite.symbol.svg
`-- view
|-- sprite.scss
`-- svg
`-- sprite.view.svg
Errors might always happen — maybe there are some corrupted source SVG files, the default SVGO plugin configuration is too aggressive or there's just an error in svg-sprite's code. To make your tasks more robust, you might consider using plumber and adding your custom error handling:
const gulp = require('gulp');
const svgSprite = require('gulp-svg-sprite');
const plumber = require('gulp-plumber');
// Basic configuration example
const config = {
mode: {
css: {
render: {
css: true
}
}
}
};
gulp.src('**/*.svg', { cwd: '' })
.pipe(plumber())
.pipe(svgSprite(config))
.on('error', function(error) {
/* Do some awesome error handling ... */
})
.pipe(gulp.dest('out'));
For more advanced features like
please refer to the svg-sprite manual.
Please refer to the changelog for a complete release history.
Copyright © 2018 Joschi Kuphal joschi@kuphal.net / @jkphl. svg-sprite is licensed under the terms of the MIT license. The contained example SVG icons are part of the Tango Icon Library and belong to the Public Domain.