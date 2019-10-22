Run supervisor as a gulp task for easy configuration and integration with the rest of your workflow.
This Gulp task is freely inspired from the gulp-nodemon by Jackson Gariety.
supervisor( script[, options] )
You need to pass to supervisor the path of the script to monitor, and can pass an object with supervisor options, like this :
{
args: [ "dev" ],
watch: [ "bin" ],
ignore: [ "test" ],
pollInterval: 500,
extensions: [ "js,jade" ],
exec: "node",
debug: true,
debugBrk: true,
harmony: true
noRestartOn: "exit",
forceWatch: true,
quiet: true
}
The following options corresponds to the available options from supervisor. If you don't pass these options to the grunt tasks, the default values of supervisor will be used.
Type:
Array of
Strings
List of arguments to be passed to your script.
Type:
Array of
Strings
List of folders or js files to watch for changes.
Type:
Array of
Strings
List of folders to ignore for changes.
Type:
Number of milliseconds
How often to poll watched files for changes.
Type:
Array of
Strings
List of file extensions to watch for changes.
Type:
String
The executable that runs the specified script.
Type:
Boolean
Starts node with
--debug flag.
Type:
Boolean
Starts node with
--debug-brk flag.
Type:
Boolean
Starts node with
--harmony flag.
Type:
String,
"error" or
"exit"
Don't automatically restart the supervised program if it ends.
Supervisor will wait for a change in the source files.
If "error", an exit code of 0 will still restart.
If "exit", no restart regardless of exit code.
Type:
Boolean
Use fs.watch instead of fs.watchFile.
This may be useful if you see a high cpu load on a windows machine.
Type:
Boolean
Suppress DEBUG messages
// Gulpfile.js
var gulp = require( "gulp" ),
supervisor = require( "gulp-supervisor" );
gulp.task( "supervisor-simple", function() {
supervisor( "test/fixture/server.js" );
} );
gulp.task( "supervisor-all", function() {
supervisor( "test/fixture/server.js", {
args: [],
watch: [ "test" ],
ignore: [ "tasks" ],
pollInterval: 500,
extensions: [ "js" ],
exec: "node",
debug: true,
debugBrk: false,
harmony: true,
noRestartOn: false,
forceWatch: true,
quiet: false
} );
} );
Copyright (c) 2014 Leny
Licensed under the MIT license.