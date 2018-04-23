Gulp plugin for stylus stylint linter

Install

$ npm install --save-dev gulp-stylint

Usage

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var stylint = require ( 'gulp-stylint' ); gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'src/*.styl' ) .pipe(stylint()) .pipe(stylint.reporter()); });

Custom options

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var stylint = require ( 'gulp-stylint' ); gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'src/*.styl' ) .pipe(stylint({ config : '.stylintrc' })) .pipe(stylint.reporter()); });

Reporters

Standard

Standard reporter is just printing out the report created from stylint (possibly formatted by #reporter).

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var stylint = require ( 'gulp-stylint' ); gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'src/*.styl' ) .pipe(stylint()) .pipe(stylint.reporter()); });

Reporter options

logger

Type: function

Default: console.log

Default warnings log function, you can use for example gutil.log .

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var stylint = require ( 'gulp-stylint' ); gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'src/*.styl' ) .pipe(stylint()) .pipe(stylint.reporter({ logger : gutil.log.bind( null , 'gulp-stylint:' ) })); });

Another reporter you can use is the fail-reporter . You can use it to fail the gulp -process in the case of linting-errors, or optionally warnings.

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var stylint = require ( 'gulp-stylint' ); gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'src/*.styl' ) .pipe(stylint()) .pipe(stylint.reporter()) .pipe(stylint.reporter( 'fail' )); });

Fail-reporter options

failOnWarning

Type: boolean

Default: false If provided, fail the process not only on errors from stylint , but also on warnings.

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var stylint = require ( 'gulp-stylint' ); gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'src/*.styl' ) .pipe(stylint()) .pipe(stylint.reporter()) .pipe(stylint.reporter( 'fail' , { failOnWarning : true })); });

API

options

type: object

config

Type: string

Default: undefined

Pass in path to custom rules configuration file as a string. If no configuration is passed in, it will use the .stylintrc file in the project root if present. If that file is not present, it will use default rules.

rules

type: object

Default: undefined

Pass in an object with rules for stylint to lint by. This will override all default rules.

reporter

type: string or object

Default: undefined

If using rules , and you want to use a custom reporter, you can pass in either a string with it's name, or an object containing both a string with the name, and options for it.

If you only pass in config , this config can be placed in that file instead.

Example:

gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'src/*.styl' ) .pipe(stylint({ rules : { semicolons : 'always' }, reporter : { reporter : 'stylint-stylish' , reporterOptions : { verbose : true } } })) .pipe(stylint.reporter()); }

NOTE: You must install the reporter yourself. E.g. npm i -D stylint-stylish .

License

MIT © Daniel Husar