Gulp plugin for stylus stylint linter
$ npm install --save-dev gulp-stylint
var gulp = require('gulp');
var stylint = require('gulp-stylint');
gulp.task('default', function () {
return gulp.src('src/*.styl')
.pipe(stylint())
.pipe(stylint.reporter());
});
var gulp = require('gulp');
var stylint = require('gulp-stylint');
gulp.task('default', function () {
return gulp.src('src/*.styl')
.pipe(stylint({config: '.stylintrc'}))
.pipe(stylint.reporter());
});
Standard reporter is just printing out the report created from
stylint (possibly formatted by #reporter).
var gulp = require('gulp');
var stylint = require('gulp-stylint');
gulp.task('default', function () {
return gulp.src('src/*.styl')
.pipe(stylint())
.pipe(stylint.reporter());
});
Type:
function
Default:
console.log
Default warnings log function, you can use for example
gutil.log.
var gulp = require('gulp');
var stylint = require('gulp-stylint');
gulp.task('default', function () {
return gulp.src('src/*.styl')
.pipe(stylint())
.pipe(stylint.reporter({ logger: gutil.log.bind(null, 'gulp-stylint:') }));
});
Another reporter you can use is the
fail-reporter. You can use it to fail the
gulp-process in the case of linting-errors, or optionally warnings.
var gulp = require('gulp');
var stylint = require('gulp-stylint');
gulp.task('default', function () {
return gulp.src('src/*.styl')
.pipe(stylint())
.pipe(stylint.reporter())
.pipe(stylint.reporter('fail'));
});
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
If provided, fail the process not only on errors from
stylint, but also on warnings.
var gulp = require('gulp');
var stylint = require('gulp-stylint');
gulp.task('default', function () {
return gulp.src('src/*.styl')
.pipe(stylint())
.pipe(stylint.reporter())
.pipe(stylint.reporter('fail', { failOnWarning: true }));
});
type:
object
Type:
string
Default:
undefined
Pass in path to custom rules configuration file as a string. If no configuration is passed in, it will use the
.stylintrc file in the project root if present. If that file is not present, it will use default rules.
type:
object
Default:
undefined
Pass in an object with rules for
stylint to lint by. This will override all default rules.
type:
string or object
Default:
undefined
If using
rules, and you want to use a custom reporter, you can pass in either a string with it's name, or an object containing both a string with the name, and options for it.
If you only pass in
config, this config can be placed in that file instead.
Example:
gulp.task('default', function () {
return gulp.src('src/*.styl')
.pipe(stylint({
rules: { semicolons: 'always' },
reporter: {
reporter: 'stylint-stylish',
reporterOptions: {
verbose: true
}
}
}))
.pipe(stylint.reporter());
}
NOTE: You must install the reporter yourself. E.g.
npm i -D stylint-stylish.
MIT © Daniel Husar