openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gs

gulp-stylelint

by Oleg Sklyanchuk
13.0.0 (see all)

Gulp plugin for running Stylelint results through various reporters.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

46.5K

GitHub Stars

152

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

gulp-stylelint

NPM version Build Status Dependency Status Join the chat at https://gitter.im/olegskl/gulp-stylelint

A Gulp plugin that runs stylelint results through a list of reporters.

Installation

npm install stylelint gulp-stylelint --save-dev

Quick start

Once you have configured stylelint (e.g. you have a .stylelintrc file), start with the following code. You will find additional configuration options below.

const gulp = require('gulp');

gulp.task('lint-css', function lintCssTask() {
  const gulpStylelint = require('gulp-stylelint');

  return gulp
    .src('src/**/*.css')
    .pipe(gulpStylelint({
      reporters: [
        {formatter: 'string', console: true}
      ]
    }));
});

Formatters

Below is the list of currently available stylelint formatters. Some of them are bundled with stylelint by default and exposed on gulpStylelint.formatters object. Others need to be installed. You can write a custom formatter to tailor the reporting to your needs.

  • "string" (same as gulpStylelint.formatters.string) – bundled with stylelint
  • "verbose" (same as gulpStylelint.formatters.verbose) – bundled with stylelint
  • "json" (same as gulpStylelint.formatters.json) – bundled with stylelint
  • stylelint-checkstyle-formatter – requires installation

Options

gulp-stylelint supports all stylelint options except files and formatter and accepts a custom set of options listed below:

const gulp = require('gulp');

gulp.task('lint-css', function lintCssTask() {
  const gulpStylelint = require('gulp-stylelint');
  const myStylelintFormatter = require('my-stylelint-formatter');

  return gulp
    .src('src/**/*.css')
    .pipe(gulpStylelint({
      failAfterError: true,
      reportOutputDir: 'reports/lint',
      reporters: [
        {formatter: 'verbose', console: true},
        {formatter: 'json', save: 'report.json'},
        {formatter: myStylelintFormatter, save: 'my-custom-report.txt'}
      ],
      debug: true
    }));
});

failAfterError

When set to true, the process will end with non-zero error code if any error-level warnings were raised. Defaults to true.

reportOutputDir

Base directory for lint results written to filesystem. Defaults to current working directory.

reporters

List of reporter configuration objects (see below). Defaults to an empty array.

{
  // stylelint results formatter (required):
  // - pass a function for imported, custom or exposed formatters
  // - pass a string ("string", "verbose", "json") for formatters bundled with stylelint
  formatter: myFormatter,

  // save the formatted result to a file (optional):
  save: 'text-report.txt',

  // log the formatted result to console (optional):
  console: true
}

debug

When set to true, the error handler will print an error stack trace. Defaults to false.

Autofix

The fix: true option instructs stylelint to try to fix as many issues as possible. The fixes are applied to the gulp stream. The fixed content can be saved to file using gulp.dest.

const gulp = require('gulp');

gulp.task('fix-css', function fixCssTask() {
  const gulpStylelint = require('gulp-stylelint');

  return gulp
    .src('src/**/*.css')
    .pipe(gulpStylelint({
      fix: true
    }))
    .pipe(gulp.dest('src'));
});

License

MIT License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial