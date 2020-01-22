A Gulp plugin that runs stylelint results through a list of reporters.

Installation

npm install stylelint gulp-stylelint --save-dev

Quick start

Once you have configured stylelint (e.g. you have a .stylelintrc file), start with the following code. You will find additional configuration options below.

const gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); gulp.task( 'lint-css' , function lintCssTask ( ) { const gulpStylelint = require ( 'gulp-stylelint' ); return gulp .src( 'src/**/*.css' ) .pipe(gulpStylelint({ reporters : [ { formatter : 'string' , console : true } ] })); });

Formatters

Below is the list of currently available stylelint formatters. Some of them are bundled with stylelint by default and exposed on gulpStylelint.formatters object. Others need to be installed. You can write a custom formatter to tailor the reporting to your needs.

"string" (same as gulpStylelint.formatters.string ) – bundled with stylelint

"verbose" (same as gulpStylelint.formatters.verbose ) – bundled with stylelint

"json" (same as gulpStylelint.formatters.json ) – bundled with stylelint

(same as ) – bundled with stylelint stylelint-checkstyle-formatter – requires installation

Options

gulp-stylelint supports all stylelint options except files and formatter and accepts a custom set of options listed below:

const gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); gulp.task( 'lint-css' , function lintCssTask ( ) { const gulpStylelint = require ( 'gulp-stylelint' ); const myStylelintFormatter = require ( 'my-stylelint-formatter' ); return gulp .src( 'src/**/*.css' ) .pipe(gulpStylelint({ failAfterError : true , reportOutputDir : 'reports/lint' , reporters : [ { formatter : 'verbose' , console : true }, { formatter : 'json' , save : 'report.json' }, { formatter : myStylelintFormatter, save : 'my-custom-report.txt' } ], debug : true })); });

failAfterError

When set to true , the process will end with non-zero error code if any error-level warnings were raised. Defaults to true .

reportOutputDir

Base directory for lint results written to filesystem. Defaults to current working directory.

reporters

List of reporter configuration objects (see below). Defaults to an empty array.

{ formatter : myFormatter, save : 'text-report.txt' , console : true }

debug

When set to true , the error handler will print an error stack trace. Defaults to false .

Autofix

The fix: true option instructs stylelint to try to fix as many issues as possible. The fixes are applied to the gulp stream. The fixed content can be saved to file using gulp.dest .

const gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); gulp.task( 'fix-css' , function fixCssTask ( ) { const gulpStylelint = require ( 'gulp-stylelint' ); return gulp .src( 'src/**/*.css' ) .pipe(gulpStylelint({ fix : true })) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'src' )); });

License

MIT License