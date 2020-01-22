A Gulp plugin that runs stylelint results through a list of reporters.
npm install stylelint gulp-stylelint --save-dev
Once you have configured stylelint (e.g. you have a .stylelintrc file), start with the following code. You will find additional configuration options below.
const gulp = require('gulp');
gulp.task('lint-css', function lintCssTask() {
const gulpStylelint = require('gulp-stylelint');
return gulp
.src('src/**/*.css')
.pipe(gulpStylelint({
reporters: [
{formatter: 'string', console: true}
]
}));
});
Below is the list of currently available stylelint formatters. Some of them are bundled with stylelint by default and exposed on
gulpStylelint.formatters object. Others need to be installed. You can write a custom formatter to tailor the reporting to your needs.
"string" (same as
gulpStylelint.formatters.string) – bundled with stylelint
"verbose" (same as
gulpStylelint.formatters.verbose) – bundled with stylelint
"json" (same as
gulpStylelint.formatters.json) – bundled with stylelint
gulp-stylelint supports all stylelint options except
files and
formatter and accepts a custom set of options listed below:
const gulp = require('gulp');
gulp.task('lint-css', function lintCssTask() {
const gulpStylelint = require('gulp-stylelint');
const myStylelintFormatter = require('my-stylelint-formatter');
return gulp
.src('src/**/*.css')
.pipe(gulpStylelint({
failAfterError: true,
reportOutputDir: 'reports/lint',
reporters: [
{formatter: 'verbose', console: true},
{formatter: 'json', save: 'report.json'},
{formatter: myStylelintFormatter, save: 'my-custom-report.txt'}
],
debug: true
}));
});
failAfterError
When set to
true, the process will end with non-zero error code if any error-level warnings were raised. Defaults to
true.
reportOutputDir
Base directory for lint results written to filesystem. Defaults to current working directory.
reporters
List of reporter configuration objects (see below). Defaults to an empty array.
{
// stylelint results formatter (required):
// - pass a function for imported, custom or exposed formatters
// - pass a string ("string", "verbose", "json") for formatters bundled with stylelint
formatter: myFormatter,
// save the formatted result to a file (optional):
save: 'text-report.txt',
// log the formatted result to console (optional):
console: true
}
debug
When set to
true, the error handler will print an error stack trace. Defaults to
false.
The
fix: true option instructs stylelint to try to fix as many issues as possible. The fixes are applied to the gulp stream. The fixed content can be saved to file using
gulp.dest.
const gulp = require('gulp');
gulp.task('fix-css', function fixCssTask() {
const gulpStylelint = require('gulp-stylelint');
return gulp
.src('src/**/*.css')
.pipe(gulpStylelint({
fix: true
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('src'));
});