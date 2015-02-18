StyleDocco plugin for gulp.

StyleDocco generates documentation and style guide documents from your stylesheets.

This task requires you to have StyleDocco installed globally. Run npm install -g styledocco to install it.

This plugin has NOT been tested thoroughly.

Install

npm install gulp-styledocco --save-dev

Usage

var styledocco = require ( 'gulp-styledocco' ); gulp.task( 'styledocco' , function ( ) { gulp.src( 'src/**/*.css' ) .pipe(styledocco({ out : 'docs' , name : 'My Project' , 'no-minify' : true })); });

Options

out

Type: String Default value: docs

The output directory.

name

Type: String Default value: Styledocco

The name of the project.

include

Type: String Default value: null

Include specified CSS and/or JavaScript files in the previews. (ex: ['mysite.css', 'app.js'] )

preprocessor

Type: String Default value: null

A custom preprocessor command (ex: '~/bin/lessc' ).

verbose

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Show log messages when generating the documentation.

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Do not minify the code.

License

(MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2014 konitter

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.