A gulp plugin for wrapping css files into style modules as used by Polymer

Install

$ npm install --save-dev gulp-style-modules

Examples

var stylemod = require ( 'gulp-style-modules' ); gulp.task( "modularize-styles" , function ( ) { gulp.src( "./src/**/*.css" ) .pipe(stylemod({ filename : "styles" , moduleId : function ( file ) { return path.basename(file.path, path.extname(file.path)) + "-css" ; } })) .pipe(gulp.dest( "./src" )); } gulp.task( "modularize-styles" , function ( ) { gulp.src( "./src/**/*.styl" ) .pipe(stylus({ use : [nib()]})) .pipe(stylemod()) .pipe(gulp.dest( "./src" )); }

Options / Defaults