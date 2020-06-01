A Gulp plugin for setting up a Stubby mock server based on YAML/JSON/JS configuration files.
Inspired by Grunt Stubby.
npm install gulp-stubby-server --save-dev
gulp.task('stubby', function(cb) {
var options = {
files: [
'mocks/*.{json,yaml,js}'
]
};
stubby(options, cb);
});
gulp.task('stubby', function() {
var options = {
callback: function (server, options) {
server.get(1, function (err, endpoint) {
if (!err)
console.log(endpoint);
});
},
stubs: 8000,
tls: 8443,
admin: 8010,
files: [
'mocks/foobar.json',
'mocks/another-foobar-file.yaml',
'mocks/foobar.yml',
'mocks/another-foobar-file.js'
]
};
stubby(options, cb);
});
Type:
Array
Default: null
Config files to run the server. It can accept a list of files or a glob pattern.
Type:
Number
Default value:
8882
Port number to run the stubs portal
Type:
Number
Default value:
7443
Port number to run the stubs portal over https
Type:
Number
Default value:
8889
Port number to run the admin portal
Type:
Array/Object
Default value:
null
JavaScript Object/Array containing endpoint data. This option will be automatically filled from the JSON/YAML config files, however you can additionally add a customized data
Type:
String
Default value:
localhost
Address/hostname at which to run stubby
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
When you use the 'file' property for the request/response config Objects, enabling this options the data file path is relative to the the config file where it has been declared.
Type:
String
Default value:
null
Path to keyfile contents (in PEM format)
Type:
String
Default value:
null
Certificate file path contents (in PEM format)
Type:
String
Default value:
null
Pfx file path contents (mutually exclusive with key/cert options)
Type:
String
Default value:
null
Filename to monitor and load as stubby's data when changes occur
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
true
Pass in false to have console output (if available)
Type:
Function
Default value:
null
Callback function when the server starts successfully. The passed arguments are:
server - The Stubby server instance object
options - The server config options object
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Run the task in a persistent keep-alive server mode. Other tasks not will run until the Stubby server stops
Allows you to programmatically shutdown the stubby server.
stubbyServer.stop();
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style.
Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Gulp.
Clone the repository
$ git clone https://github.com/felixzapata/gulp-stubby-server.git && cd gulp-stubby-server
Install dependencies
$ npm install
Run tests
$ npm test
0.4.0
0.3.1 25.05.2020
0.3.0 06.05.2020
0.2.1 03.12.2018
0.2.0 04.06.2016
jshint task
0.1.6 03.02.2016
0.1.5 26.08.2015
0.1.4 16.07.2015
0.1.3 09.12.2014
0.1.2 05.12.2014
0.1.1 27.11.2014
0.1.0 27.11.2014
Under MIT license