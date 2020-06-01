Gulp Stubby Server

A Gulp plugin for setting up a Stubby mock server based on YAML/JSON/JS configuration files.

Inspired by Grunt Stubby.

Getting Started

npm install gulp-stubby-server --save-dev

The "stubby" task

Usage Examples

Default Options

gulp.task( 'stubby' , function ( cb ) { var options = { files : [ 'mocks/*.{json,yaml,js}' ] }; stubby(options, cb); });

Custom Options

gulp.task( 'stubby' , function ( ) { var options = { callback : function ( server, options ) { server.get( 1 , function ( err, endpoint ) { if (!err) console .log(endpoint); }); }, stubs : 8000 , tls : 8443 , admin : 8010 , files : [ 'mocks/foobar.json' , 'mocks/another-foobar-file.yaml' , 'mocks/foobar.yml' , 'mocks/another-foobar-file.js' ] }; stubby(options, cb); });

Options

Type: Array Default: null

Config files to run the server. It can accept a list of files or a glob pattern.

Type: Number Default value: 8882

Port number to run the stubs portal

Type: Number Default value: 7443

Port number to run the stubs portal over https

Type: Number Default value: 8889

Port number to run the admin portal

Type: Array/Object Default value: null

JavaScript Object/Array containing endpoint data. This option will be automatically filled from the JSON/YAML config files, however you can additionally add a customized data

Type: String Default value: localhost

Address/hostname at which to run stubby

Type: Boolean Default value: false

When you use the 'file' property for the request/response config Objects, enabling this options the data file path is relative to the the config file where it has been declared.

Type: String Default value: null

Path to keyfile contents (in PEM format)

Type: String Default value: null

Certificate file path contents (in PEM format)

Type: String Default value: null

Pfx file path contents (mutually exclusive with key/cert options)

Type: String Default value: null

Filename to monitor and load as stubby's data when changes occur

Type: Boolean Default value: true

Pass in false to have console output (if available)

Type: Function Default value: null

Callback function when the server starts successfully. The passed arguments are:

server - The Stubby server instance object

- The Stubby server instance object options - The server config options object

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Run the task in a persistent keep-alive server mode. Other tasks not will run until the Stubby server stops

API

stop

Allows you to programmatically shutdown the stubby server.

stubbyServer .stop ();

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style.

Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Gulp.

Testing

Clone the repository

git clone https://github.com/felixzapata/gulp-stubby-server.git && cd gulp-stubby-server

Install dependencies

npm install

Run tests

npm test

Release History

0.4.0 build(deps): Upgrade to stubby 4.1.1. The mute option has been renamed quiet to be more consistent with other cli tools. #17

0.3.1 25.05.2020 Update dependencies #16

0.3.0 06.05.2020 Upgrade to gulp 4 #14 Upgrade lodash version #15

0.2.1 03.12.2018 Fix event-stream 3.3.6 vulnerability #13

0.2.0 04.06.2016 Fix issue #9 Update Stubby package to 0.3.1 Update README file Activate jshint task

0.1.6 03.02.2016 Update glob package

0.1.5 26.08.2015 Add YML files Update package versions Move gulp and gulp-util to dependencies

0.1.4 16.07.2015 It adds a method to allows you to programmatically shutdown the stubby server.

0.1.3 09.12.2014 Fix(package.json): glob should be a dependency instead of devDependency

0.1.2 05.12.2014 Fix(index.js): on stubby error, calling the callback should be the last action Fix(package.json): gulp-util must be as a dependency

0.1.1 27.11.2014 Changes repository name

0.1.0 27.11.2014 Initial release



License

Under MIT license