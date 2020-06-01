openbase logo
Readme

Gulp Stubby Server

Build Status

Package Quality

A Gulp plugin for setting up a Stubby mock server based on YAML/JSON/JS configuration files.

Inspired by Grunt Stubby.

Getting Started

npm install gulp-stubby-server --save-dev

The "stubby" task

Usage Examples

Default Options

gulp.task('stubby', function(cb) {
    var options = {
        files: [
            'mocks/*.{json,yaml,js}'
        ]
    };
    stubby(options, cb);
});

Custom Options

gulp.task('stubby', function() {
    var options = {
        callback: function (server, options) {
          server.get(1, function (err, endpoint) {
            if (!err)
             console.log(endpoint);
          });
        },
        stubs: 8000,
        tls: 8443,
        admin: 8010,
        files: [
            'mocks/foobar.json',
            'mocks/another-foobar-file.yaml',
            'mocks/foobar.yml',
            'mocks/another-foobar-file.js'
        ]
    };
    stubby(options, cb);
});

Options

options.files

Type: Array Default: null

Config files to run the server. It can accept a list of files or a glob pattern.

options.stubs

Type: Number Default value: 8882

Port number to run the stubs portal

options.tls

Type: Number Default value: 7443

Port number to run the stubs portal over https

options.admin

Type: Number Default value: 8889

Port number to run the admin portal

options.data

Type: Array/Object Default value: null

JavaScript Object/Array containing endpoint data. This option will be automatically filled from the JSON/YAML config files, however you can additionally add a customized data

options.location

Type: String Default value: localhost

Address/hostname at which to run stubby

options.relativeFilesPath

Type: Boolean Default value: false

When you use the 'file' property for the request/response config Objects, enabling this options the data file path is relative to the the config file where it has been declared.

options.key

Type: String Default value: null

Path to keyfile contents (in PEM format)

options.cert

Type: String Default value: null

Certificate file path contents (in PEM format)

options.pfx

Type: String Default value: null

Pfx file path contents (mutually exclusive with key/cert options)

options.watch

Type: String Default value: null

Filename to monitor and load as stubby's data when changes occur

options.quiet

Type: Boolean Default value: true

Pass in false to have console output (if available)

options.callback

Type: Function Default value: null

Callback function when the server starts successfully. The passed arguments are:

  • server - The Stubby server instance object
  • options - The server config options object

options.persistent

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Run the task in a persistent keep-alive server mode. Other tasks not will run until the Stubby server stops

API

stop

Allows you to programmatically shutdown the stubby server.

stubbyServer.stop();

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style.

Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Gulp.

Testing

Clone the repository

$ git clone https://github.com/felixzapata/gulp-stubby-server.git && cd gulp-stubby-server

Install dependencies

$ npm install

Run tests

$ npm test

Release History

  • 0.4.0

    • build(deps): Upgrade to stubby 4.1.1. The mute option has been renamed quiet to be more consistent with other cli tools. #17

  • 0.3.1 25.05.2020

    • Update dependencies #16

  • 0.3.0 06.05.2020

    • Upgrade to gulp 4 #14
    • Upgrade lodash version #15

  • 0.2.1 03.12.2018

    • Fix event-stream 3.3.6 vulnerability #13

  • 0.2.0 04.06.2016

    • Fix issue #9
    • Update Stubby package to 0.3.1
    • Update README file
    • Activate jshint task

  • 0.1.6 03.02.2016

    • Update glob package

  • 0.1.5 26.08.2015

    • Add YML files
    • Update package versions
    • Move gulp and gulp-util to dependencies

  • 0.1.4 16.07.2015

    • It adds a method to allows you to programmatically shutdown the stubby server.

  • 0.1.3 09.12.2014

    • Fix(package.json): glob should be a dependency instead of devDependency

  • 0.1.2 05.12.2014

    • Fix(index.js): on stubby error, calling the callback should be the last action
    • Fix(package.json): gulp-util must be as a dependency

  • 0.1.1 27.11.2014

    • Changes repository name

  • 0.1.0 27.11.2014

    • Initial release

License

Under MIT license

