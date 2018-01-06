decomment - removes comments from JSON, JavaScript, CSS, HTML, etc.
<!-- comments --> from it
The library does not support mixed content - HTML with JavaScript or CSS in it. Once the input code is recognized as HTML, only the HTML comments will be removed from it.
For JSON and JavaScript this library uses [esprima] to guarantee correct processing for regular expressions.
As an example, it can process AngularJS 1.5 Core in under 100ms, which is 1.1MB ~ 30,000 lines of JavaScript.
$ npm install --save-dev gulp-strip-comments
var gulp = require('gulp');
var strip = require('gulp-strip-comments');
gulp.task('default', function () {
return gulp.src('template.js')
.pipe(strip())
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
});
See decomment for examples and more information.
let strip = require('gulp-strip-comments') // == decomment
This method first checks if the code starts with
<, as an HTML, and if so, all
<!-- comment --> entries
are removed, according to the
options.
When the
code is not recognized as HTML, it is assumed to be either JSON or JavaScript. It is then parsed
through [esprima] for ECMAScript 6 compliance, and to extract details about regular expressions.
If [esprima] fails to validate the code, it will throw a parsing error. When successful, this method will remove
// and
/**/ comments according to the
options (see below).
false (default) - remove all multi-line comments
true - keep special multi-line comments that begin with:
<!--[if - for conditional comments in HTML
/*! - for everything else (other than HTML)
Takes either a single or an array of regular expressions to match against. All matching blocks are then skipped, as well as any comment-like content inside them.
Examples:
src: url(data:font/woff;base64,d09GRg//ABAAAAAAZ)
You can isolate all
url(*) blocks by using:
{ignore: /url\([\w\s:\/=\-\+;,]*\)/g}
/**, followed by a line break, end with
*/),
you can use the following:
{ignore: /\/\*\*\s*\n([^\*]*(\*[^\/])?)*\*\//g}
false (default) - remove comment blocks entirely
true - replace comment blocks with white spaces where needed, in order to preserve the original line + column position of every code element.
NOTE: When this option is enabled, option
trim is ignored.
false (default) - do not trim comments
true - remove empty lines that follow removed full-line comments
NOTE: This option has no effect when option
space is enabled.
Unlike the default strip method, it instructs the library that
text is not a JSON, JavaScript or HTML, rather a plain text that needs no parsing or validation, only to remove
// and
/**/ comments from it according to the
options.
This method is good for any text file that uses syntax
// and
/**/ for comments, such as:
.CSS,
.CPP,
.H, etc.
Please note that while the same rules apply for the text blocks (
'',
"" and ``), you should not use this method for JSON or JavaScript, as it can break your regular expressions.
Unlike the default strip method, it instructs the library not to parse
or validate the input in any way, rather assume it to be HTML, and remove all
<!-- comment --> entries from it according to the
options.
Returns End-of-Line string used within the
text, based on the occurrence frequency:
\n - for Unix-encoded text
\r\n - for Windows-encoded text
When impossible to conclude (the same or 0 occurrence), it returns the default End-of-Line for the current OS.