The gulp-strip-code plugin is used to remove sections of code. Usefull to remove code from production builds that are only needed in development and test environments, or to remove custom internationalized information. This plugin uses start and end comments to identify the code sections to strip out. For example:
Inspired by grunt-strip-code
/*! i18n EN start */
.onlyEnStyle {
color: red;
}
/*! i18n EN end */
.otherStyle {
color: red;
}
/* test-code */
removeMeInProduction();
/* end-test-code */
doNotRemoveMe();
First, install
gulp-strip-code as a development dependency:
npm install gulp-strip-code
Add to your
gulpfile.js:
var stripCode = require('gulp-strip-code');
gulp.task('templates', function(){
gulp.src(['file.txt'])
.pipe(stripCode({
start_comment: "start-test-block",
end_comment: "end-test-block"
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('build/file.txt'));
});
Type:
String
Default value:
test-code
The text inside the opening comment used to identify code to strip.
Type:
String
Default value:
end-test-code
The text inside the closing comment used to identify code to strip.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Sets the behaviour to keep the identifying comments or not. Setting a truthy value for keep_comments will enable it.
Type:
RegExp
Default value: (a generated RegExp matching the start and end comments)
If the default start and end comment matching doesn't work for you needs, you can supply your own RegExp to match against. If the
pattern option is specified, the
start_comment and
end_comment options are ignored.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Remove a whole comment block.
npm test
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code.