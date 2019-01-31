openbase logo
gulp-strip-code

by Massimiliano Zoffoli
0.1.4 (see all)

A gulp plugin to remove parts of code based on regular expressions.

Overview

Readme

gulp-strip-code

The gulp-strip-code plugin is used to remove sections of code. Usefull to remove code from production builds that are only needed in development and test environments, or to remove custom internationalized information. This plugin uses start and end comments to identify the code sections to strip out. For example:

Inspired by grunt-strip-code

/*! i18n EN start */
.onlyEnStyle {
    color: red;
}
/*! i18n EN end */

.otherStyle {
    color: red;
}

/* test-code */
removeMeInProduction();
/* end-test-code */

doNotRemoveMe();

Getting Started

First, install gulp-strip-code as a development dependency:

npm install gulp-strip-code

The "strip_code" task

Overview

Add to your gulpfile.js:

var stripCode = require('gulp-strip-code');

gulp.task('templates', function(){
  gulp.src(['file.txt'])
    .pipe(stripCode({
      start_comment: "start-test-block",
      end_comment: "end-test-block"
    }))
    .pipe(gulp.dest('build/file.txt'));
});

Options

options.start_comment

Type: String Default value: test-code

The text inside the opening comment used to identify code to strip.

options.end_comment

Type: String Default value: end-test-code

The text inside the closing comment used to identify code to strip.

options.keep_comments

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Sets the behaviour to keep the identifying comments or not. Setting a truthy value for keep_comments will enable it.

options.pattern

Type: RegExp Default value: (a generated RegExp matching the start and end comments)

If the default start and end comment matching doesn't work for you needs, you can supply your own RegExp to match against. If the pattern option is specified, the start_comment and end_comment options are ignored.

options.comment_all

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Remove a whole comment block.

Tests

npm test

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code.

Release History

  • 0.1.4 small bugs fixed
  • 0.1.3 keep comments option added
  • 0.1.2 default values added
  • 0.1.0 Initial release

License

MIT © Massimiliano Zoffoli

