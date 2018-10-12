Replaces strings in files by using string or regex patterns. Works with Gulp 3!
npm install gulp-string-replace --save-dev
var replace = require('gulp-string-replace');
gulp.task('replace_1', function() {
gulp.src(["./config.js"]) // Any file globs are supported
.pipe(replace(new RegExp('@env@', 'g'), 'production'))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./build/config.js'))
});
gulp.task('replace_2', function() {
gulp.src(["./index.html"])
.pipe(replace(/version(={1})/g, '$1v0.2.2'))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./build/index.html'))
});
gulp.task('replace_3', function() {
gulp.src(["./config.js"])
.pipe(replace(/foo/g, function () {
return 'bar';
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./build/config.js'))
});
gulp.task('replace_1', function() {
gulp.src(["./config.js"])
.pipe(replace('environment', 'production'))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./build/config.js'))
});
gulp.task('replace_1', function() {
gulp.src(["./config.js"])
.pipe(replace('environment', function () {
return 'production';
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./build/config.js'))
});
gulp.task('replace_2', function() {
gulp.src(["./config.js"])
.pipe(replace('environment', function (replacement) {
return replacement + '_mocked';
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./build/config.js'))
});
var options = {
logs: {
enabled: false
}
};
gulp.task('replace_1', function() {
gulp.src(["./config.js"])
.pipe(replace('environment', 'dev', options)
.pipe(gulp.dest('./build/config.js'))
});
var options = {
searchValue: 'string'
};
gulp.task('replace_1', function() {
gulp.src(["./config.js"])
.pipe(replace('(some value here /* ignore by sth */)(', 'dev', options)
.pipe(gulp.dest('./build/config.js'))
});
Type:
String or
RegExp
The string to search for.
Type:
String or
Function
The replacement string or function. Called once for each match. Function has access to regex outcome (all arguments are passed).
Type:
Object
Type:
string, Default:
regex, Options:
regex or
string
Description: Used to determine if search value is regex or string.
Type:
Boolean, Default:
true
Displaying logs.
Type:
Boolean, Default:
false
Displaying "not replaced" logs.
More details here: MDN documentation for RegExp and MDN documentation for String.replace.
