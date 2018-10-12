Replaces strings in files by using string or regex patterns. Works with Gulp 3!

Usage

npm install gulp-string-replace --save-dev

Regex Replace

var replace = require ( 'gulp-string-replace' ); gulp.task( 'replace_1' , function ( ) { gulp.src([ "./config.js" ]) .pipe(replace( new RegExp ( '@env@' , 'g' ), 'production' )) .pipe(gulp.dest( './build/config.js' )) }); gulp.task( 'replace_2' , function ( ) { gulp.src([ "./index.html" ]) .pipe(replace( /version(={1})/g , '$1v0.2.2' )) .pipe(gulp.dest( './build/index.html' )) }); gulp.task( 'replace_3' , function ( ) { gulp.src([ "./config.js" ]) .pipe(replace( /foo/g , function ( ) { return 'bar' ; })) .pipe(gulp.dest( './build/config.js' )) });

String Replace

gulp.task( 'replace_1' , function ( ) { gulp.src([ "./config.js" ]) .pipe(replace( 'environment' , 'production' )) .pipe(gulp.dest( './build/config.js' )) });

Function Replace

gulp.task( 'replace_1' , function ( ) { gulp.src([ "./config.js" ]) .pipe(replace( 'environment' , function ( ) { return 'production' ; })) .pipe(gulp.dest( './build/config.js' )) }); gulp.task( 'replace_2' , function ( ) { gulp.src([ "./config.js" ]) .pipe(replace( 'environment' , function ( replacement ) { return replacement + '_mocked' ; })) .pipe(gulp.dest( './build/config.js' )) });

Exampe with options object

var options = { logs : { enabled : false } }; gulp.task( 'replace_1' , function ( ) { gulp.src([ "./config.js" ]) .pipe(replace( 'environment' , 'dev' , options) .pipe(gulp.dest( './build/config.js' )) });

var options = { searchValue : 'string' }; gulp.task( 'replace_1' , function ( ) { gulp.src([ "./config.js" ]) .pipe(replace( '(some value here /* ignore by sth */)(' , 'dev' , options) .pipe(gulp.dest( './build/config.js' )) });

API

pattern

Type: String or RegExp

The string to search for.

replacement

Type: String or Function

The replacement string or function. Called once for each match. Function has access to regex outcome (all arguments are passed).

options

Type: Object

Type: string , Default: regex , Options: regex or string Description: Used to determine if search value is regex or string.

Type: Boolean , Default: true

Displaying logs.

Type: Boolean , Default: false

Displaying "not replaced" logs.

More details here: MDN documentation for RegExp and MDN documentation for String.replace.

Release History

2018-10-12 v1.1.2 Fixed issue wrong stream parameters.

2018-07-13 v1.1.1 Moved gulp into devDependencies.

2018-05-24 v1.1.0 Added support for node 8+ by replacing buffer with buffer.from. Added searchValue option. Updated dependencies.

2017-12-31 v1.0.0 Removed a gulp-util, clean up and released v1.0.0

2017-11-19 v0.4.0 Passed entire regex outcome to replace function.

2017-01-04 v0.3.1 Improved documentation. Removed duplicated comments & Fixed typo.

2016-11-30 v0.3.0 Default value for "notReplaced" set to "false".

2016-09-24 v0.2.0 Added options object.

2016-09-09 v0.1.1 Reorganization of files along with minor cosmetic changes.

2016-03-09 v0.1.0 Initial version of plugin.

Task submitted by Tomasz Czechowski. License MIT.