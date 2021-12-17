Display task stats summary for Gulp 4
$ npm i --save-dev gulp-stats
Add to your
gulpfile.js before the task(s) you wish to log and pass in the instance of Gulp.
const gulp = require('gulp');
const stats = require('gulp-stats');
stats(gulp);
// ... Tasks ...
reporter: (report: Report) => void
This can be used to provide your own report handler.
A
Report is defined as:
{
tasks: {
name: string;
duration: number;
durationHr: [number, number];
durationPretty: string;
isBranch: boolean;
isRoot: boolean;
}
[];
totalTime: number;
totalTimeHr: [number, number];
totalTimePretty: string;
}
Example
const gulp = require('gulp');
const stats = require('gulp-stats');
stats(gulp, reporter: ({ tasks, totalTimePretty }) => {
console.log(`Total time: ${totalTimePretty}`);
console.log(`Task count: ${tasks.length}`);
});
MIT © Mike Simmonds