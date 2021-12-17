Display task stats summary for Gulp 4

Installation

$ npm i --save-dev gulp-stats

Usage

Add to your gulpfile.js before the task(s) you wish to log and pass in the instance of Gulp.

const gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); const stats = require ( 'gulp-stats' ); stats(gulp);

Options

reporter: (report: Report) => void

This can be used to provide your own report handler.

A Report is defined as:

{ tasks: { name: string ; duration: number ; durationHr: [ number , number ]; durationPretty: string ; isBranch: boolean ; isRoot: boolean ; } []; totalTime: number ; totalTimeHr: [ number , number ]; totalTimePretty: string ; }

Example

const gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); const stats = require ( 'gulp-stats' ); stats(gulp, reporter : ( { tasks, totalTimePretty } ) => { console .log( `Total time: ${totalTimePretty} ` ); console .log( `Task count: ${tasks.length} ` ); });

MIT © Mike Simmonds