gulp-stats

by Mike Simmonds
1.0.2 (see all)

Display stats for Gulp tasks

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

770

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

gulp-stats

npm npm Travis (.com)

Display task stats summary for Gulp 4

screenshot

Installation

$ npm i --save-dev gulp-stats

Usage

Add to your gulpfile.js before the task(s) you wish to log and pass in the instance of Gulp.

const gulp = require('gulp');
const stats = require('gulp-stats');

stats(gulp);

// ... Tasks ...

Options

reporter: (report: Report) => void

This can be used to provide your own report handler.

A Report is defined as:

{
    tasks: {
        name: string;
        duration: number;
        durationHr: [number, number];
        durationPretty: string;
        isBranch: boolean;
        isRoot: boolean;
    }
    [];
    totalTime: number;
    totalTimeHr: [number, number];
    totalTimePretty: string;
}

Example

const gulp = require('gulp');
const stats = require('gulp-stats');

stats(gulp, reporter: ({ tasks, totalTimePretty }) => {
    console.log(`Total time: ${totalTimePretty}`);
    console.log(`Task count: ${tasks.length}`);
});

MIT © Mike Simmonds

