#gulp-standard

Standard linter for gulp

Information

Package gulp-standard Description Standard plugin for gulp Node version >=6 gulp version 3.x

Usage

Install

$ npm install --save-dev gulp-standard

Examples

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ) var standard = require ( 'gulp-standard' ) gulp.task( 'standard' , function ( ) { return gulp.src([ './app.js' ]) .pipe(standard()) .pipe(standard.reporter( 'default' , { breakOnError : true , quiet : true })) })

Reporters

You can choose a reporter when you call

stuff .pipe(standard()) .pipe(standard.reporter( 'default' , opts)) External

You can also use some other custom made reporter

var reporter = require ( < SOME_REPORTER > ) stuff .pipe(standard()) .pipe(standard.reporter(reporter, opts))

OR -

stuff .pipe(standard()) .pipe(standard.reporter( < REPORTER NAME > , opts))

Reporter options

breakOnError

Type: boolean Default: false

Emit gulp error on reported error

breakOnWarning

Type: boolean Default: false

Emit gulp error on reported warning

quiet

Type: boolean Default: false

Suppress success messages, only show errors

showRuleNames

Type: boolean Default: false

Show rule names for errors/warnings (to ignore specific rules)

showFilePath

Type: boolean Default: false

Show the full file path with the line and column numbers (useful for IDEs that will link to that location)