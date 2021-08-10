Standard linter for gulp
|Package
|gulp-standard
|Description
|Standard plugin for gulp
|Node version
|>=6
|gulp version
|3.x
$ npm install --save-dev gulp-standard
// include the required packages.
var gulp = require('gulp')
var standard = require('gulp-standard')
gulp.task('standard', function () {
return gulp.src(['./app.js'])
.pipe(standard())
.pipe(standard.reporter('default', {
breakOnError: true,
quiet: true
}))
})
You can choose a reporter when you call
stuff
.pipe(standard())
.pipe(standard.reporter('default', opts))
External
You can also use some other custom made reporter
var reporter = require(<SOME_REPORTER>)
stuff
.pipe(standard())
.pipe(standard.reporter(reporter, opts))
OR -
stuff
.pipe(standard())
.pipe(standard.reporter(<REPORTER NAME>, opts))
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Emit gulp error on reported error
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Emit gulp error on reported warning
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Suppress success messages, only show errors
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Show rule names for errors/warnings (to ignore specific rules)
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Show the full file path with the line and column numbers (useful for IDEs that will link to that location)