Gulp plugin for spsave - save files in SharePoint using node.js easily.
npm install gulp-spsave --save-dev
var spsave = require('gulp-spsave');
var gulp = require('gulp');
gulp.task("default", function(){
return gulp.src("./build/*.js")
.pipe(spsave(coreOptions, creds));
});
Exactly the same as for spsave, except file content options (because the file is piped through the gulp stream).
That means no need to provide such options as
fileName,
fileContent,
glob,
file,
base (
base can be provided for the
gulp.src, see samples below).
I recommend you look at the spsave page to get a better understanding.
spsave):
The same as for spsave core options plus two additional options exclusive to
gulp-spsave:
folder - required string, SharePoint folder to upload file to (can be the url to document library)
flatten - boolean, default true, when true all files will be uploaded to
folder provided, regardles of the file physical location. For example, if folder equal to
MyAppAssets and you pipe two files
app/controllers/HomeCtrl.js and
app/templates/home.html, then
MyAppAssets will contain both
HomeCtrl.js and
home.html in the root.
flatten is false,
gulp-spsave will look for base for the file and will use this base for upload file in a particular folder (or create this folder automatically if required). See gulp API docs,
gulp.src(globs[, options]) and glob2base.
gulp-spsave implicitly depends on another module used for SharePoint authentication from node js - node-sp-auth. For credentials param you need to pass exactly the same object, as for
node-sp-auth credentialsOptions object. That also means that
gulp-spsave supports all authentication options supported by
node-sp-auth. See examples below for more info.
You can also pass a
null as credentials, in that case
gulp-spsave will ask you for credentials and will store your credentials in a user folder in an encrypted manner (everything is handled by
node-sp-auth actually).
Examples: --
Imagine we have
settings.js which stores all sensitive information for us (credential information, client id\client secret etc.):
module.exports = {
username: "[user]",
password: "[pass]"
}
1.Watch for file changes in scripts, then bundle, minify, whatever, and upload to SharePoint automatically:
//sensitive data stored in external file:
var creds = require("./settings.js");
gulp.task("buildJS", function(){
return gulp.src("./Scripts/**/*.js")
.pipe(concat())
.pipe(uglify())
.pipe(gulp.dest("./build"));
});
gulp.task("copyToSharePoint", ["buildJS"], function(){
return gulp.src("./build/*.js")
.pipe(spsave({
siteUrl: settings.siteUrl,
folder: "YourAppAssets/js"
}, creds));
});
gulp.task("watch", function(){
gulp.watch(["./Scripts/**/*.js"], ["copyToSharePoint"]);
});
2.Save all files from
App/build to SharePoint:
//sensitive data stored in external file:
var creds = require("./settings.js");
gulp.task("spsave", function () {
return gulp.src(["App/build/*.*"])
.pipe($.spsave({
siteUrl: settings.siteUrl,
folder: "App/build",
flatten: true
}, creds));
});
3.Watch all javascript file changes in
ng (stands for angular) folder and upload that file automatically in SharePoint with preserved folder structure:
//sensitive data stored in external file:
var creds = require("./settings.js");
gulp.watch("App/ng/**/*.js", function (event) {
gulp.src(event.path)
.pipe($.spsave({
siteUrl: settings.siteUrl,
folder: "AppAssets",
flatten: false
}, creds));
});
In this sample
base will be equal to
App/ng. If file path is
App/ng/controllers/HomeCtrl.js, then it will saved under
AppAssets/controllers/HomeCtrl.js (if some folders are missing, they will be created by
spsave automatically). Next sample demonstrate how can you save it under
AppAssets/ng/controllers/HomeCtrl.js
4.You can also explicitly provide
base for
gulp.src:
//sensitive data stored in external file:
var creds = require("./settings.js");
gulp.watch("App/ng/**/*.js", function (event) {
gulp.src(event.path, { base: "App" })
.pipe($.spsave({
siteUrl: settings.siteUrl,
folder: "AppAssets",
flatten: false
}, creds));
});
In this case file be saved under
AppAssets/ng/controllers/HomeCtrl.js path.
5.Upload search display template with metadata:
//sensitive data stored in external file:
var creds = require("./settings.js");
gulp.watch("App/search/Item_Display.js", function (event) {
gulp.src(event.path)
.pipe($.spsave({
siteUrl: settings.siteUrl,
folder: "_catalogs/masterpage/Display Templates/Search",
flatten: true,
filesMetaData: [{
fileName: "Item_Display.js",
metadata: {
"__metadata": { type: "SP.Data.OData__x005f_catalogs_x002f_masterpageItem" },
Title: "SPSave Display Template",
DisplayTemplateLevel: "Item",
TargetControlType: {
"__metadata": {
"type": "Collection(Edm.String)"
},
"results": [
"SearchResults"
]
},
ManagedPropertyMapping: `'Title':'Title','Path':'Path','Description':'Description'`,
ContentTypeId: "0x0101002039C03B61C64EC4A04F5361F38510660500A0383064C59087438E649B7323C95AF6",
TemplateHidden: false
}
}]
}, creds));
});
...and any other scenarios you need.
For list of all options for the
spsave refer to the git hub repository.
/test/integration/config.sample.js to
config.js.
config.js with appropriate values (urls, credentials, environment).
npm run test-int.
When heavily utilizing watchers along with
gulp-spsave you may see errors "Save conflict" or "Cobalt error". spsave tries to recover from these errors by trying to re-upload the file once or twice again. But usually it's a good idea to use gulp-plumber or similar tool in order to make sure that your watchers will not be broken when errors occur.
Normally you can do the following in your
gulpfile.js:
var plumber = require("gulp-plumber");
var onError = function (err) {
console.log(err);
this.emit("end");
};
gulp.watch(["App/index.html"], function (event) {
return gulp.src(event.path, { base: "App" })
.pipe(plumber({
errorHandler: onError
}))
.pipe(spsave(settings));
});
In case of error, your watch will remain up and running regardless of the error.