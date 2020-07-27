



Gulp plugin for spsave - save files in SharePoint using node.js easily.

How to use:

npm install gulp-spsave --save-dev

var spsave = require ( 'gulp-spsave' ); var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); gulp.task( "default" , function ( ) { return gulp.src( "./build/*.js" ) .pipe(spsave(coreOptions, creds)); });

Exactly the same as for spsave, except file content options (because the file is piped through the gulp stream).

That means no need to provide such options as fileName , fileContent , glob , file , base ( base can be provided for the gulp.src , see samples below).

I recommend you look at the spsave page to get a better understanding.

Core options (passed to spsave ):

The same as for spsave core options plus two additional options exclusive to gulp-spsave :

folder - required string, SharePoint folder to upload file to (can be the url to document library)

- required string, SharePoint folder to upload file to (can be the url to document library) flatten - boolean, default true, when true all files will be uploaded to folder provided, regardles of the file physical location. For example, if folder equal to MyAppAssets and you pipe two files app/controllers/HomeCtrl.js and app/templates/home.html , then MyAppAssets will contain both HomeCtrl.js and home.html in the root.

If flatten is false, gulp-spsave will look for base for the file and will use this base for upload file in a particular folder (or create this folder automatically if required). See gulp API docs, gulp.src(globs[, options]) and glob2base.

gulp-spsave implicitly depends on another module used for SharePoint authentication from node js - node-sp-auth. For credentials param you need to pass exactly the same object, as for node-sp-auth credentialsOptions object. That also means that gulp-spsave supports all authentication options supported by node-sp-auth . See examples below for more info.

You can also pass a null as credentials, in that case gulp-spsave will ask you for credentials and will store your credentials in a user folder in an encrypted manner (everything is handled by node-sp-auth actually).

Examples: --

Imagine we have settings.js which stores all sensitive information for us (credential information, client id\client secret etc.):

module .exports = { username : "[user]" , password : "[pass]" }

1.Watch for file changes in scripts, then bundle, minify, whatever, and upload to SharePoint automatically:

var creds = require ( "./settings.js" ); gulp.task( "buildJS" , function ( ) { return gulp.src( "./Scripts/**/*.js" ) .pipe(concat()) .pipe(uglify()) .pipe(gulp.dest( "./build" )); }); gulp.task( "copyToSharePoint" , [ "buildJS" ], function ( ) { return gulp.src( "./build/*.js" ) .pipe(spsave({ siteUrl : settings.siteUrl, folder : "YourAppAssets/js" }, creds)); }); gulp.task( "watch" , function ( ) { gulp.watch([ "./Scripts/**/*.js" ], [ "copyToSharePoint" ]); });

2.Save all files from App/build to SharePoint:

var creds = require ( "./settings.js" ); gulp.task( "spsave" , function ( ) { return gulp.src([ "App/build/*.*" ]) .pipe($.spsave({ siteUrl : settings.siteUrl, folder : "App/build" , flatten : true }, creds)); });

3.Watch all javascript file changes in ng (stands for angular) folder and upload that file automatically in SharePoint with preserved folder structure:

var creds = require ( "./settings.js" ); gulp.watch( "App/ng/**/*.js" , function ( event ) { gulp.src(event.path) .pipe($.spsave({ siteUrl : settings.siteUrl, folder : "AppAssets" , flatten : false }, creds)); });

In this sample base will be equal to App/ng . If file path is App/ng/controllers/HomeCtrl.js , then it will saved under AppAssets/controllers/HomeCtrl.js (if some folders are missing, they will be created by spsave automatically). Next sample demonstrate how can you save it under AppAssets/ng/controllers/HomeCtrl.js

4.You can also explicitly provide base for gulp.src :

var creds = require ( "./settings.js" ); gulp.watch( "App/ng/**/*.js" , function ( event ) { gulp.src(event.path, { base : "App" }) .pipe($.spsave({ siteUrl : settings.siteUrl, folder : "AppAssets" , flatten : false }, creds)); });

In this case file be saved under AppAssets/ng/controllers/HomeCtrl.js path.

5.Upload search display template with metadata:

var creds = require ( "./settings.js" ); gulp.watch( "App/search/Item_Display.js" , function ( event ) { gulp.src(event.path) .pipe($.spsave({ siteUrl : settings.siteUrl, folder : "_catalogs/masterpage/Display Templates/Search" , flatten : true , filesMetaData : [{ fileName : "Item_Display.js" , metadata : { "__metadata" : { type : "SP.Data.OData__x005f_catalogs_x002f_masterpageItem" }, Title : "SPSave Display Template" , DisplayTemplateLevel : "Item" , TargetControlType : { "__metadata" : { "type" : "Collection(Edm.String)" }, "results" : [ "SearchResults" ] }, ManagedPropertyMapping : `'Title':'Title','Path':'Path','Description':'Description'` , ContentTypeId : "0x0101002039C03B61C64EC4A04F5361F38510660500A0383064C59087438E649B7323C95AF6" , TemplateHidden : false } }] }, creds)); });

...and any other scenarios you need.

For list of all options for the spsave refer to the git hub repository.

Integration testing:

Rename file /test/integration/config.sample.js to config.js . Update information in config.js with appropriate values (urls, credentials, environment). Run npm run test-int .

Known Issues

When heavily utilizing watchers along with gulp-spsave you may see errors "Save conflict" or "Cobalt error". spsave tries to recover from these errors by trying to re-upload the file once or twice again. But usually it's a good idea to use gulp-plumber or similar tool in order to make sure that your watchers will not be broken when errors occur.

Normally you can do the following in your gulpfile.js :

var plumber = require ( "gulp-plumber" ); var onError = function ( err ) { console .log(err); this .emit( "end" ); }; gulp.watch([ "App/index.html" ], function ( event ) { return gulp.src(event.path, { base : "App" }) .pipe(plumber({ errorHandler : onError })) .pipe(spsave(settings)); });

In case of error, your watch will remain up and running regardless of the error.