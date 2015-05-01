Generate sprites from stylesheets.
Plugin that generate sprites from your stylesheets (using spritesmith) and then updates image references.
If you haven't used gulp before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide.
Install with npm
npm install --save-dev gulp-sprite-generator
Sprite generator is a gulp task, which accepts options object and returns two streams for style and image piping.
Here quick example of simple way usage:
var gulp = require('gulp');
var sprite = require('gulp-sprite-generator');
gulp.task('sprites', function() {
var spriteOutput;
spriteOutput = gulp.src("./src/css/*.css")
.pipe(sprite({
baseUrl: "./src/image",
spriteSheetName: "sprite.png",
spriteSheetPath: "/dist/image"
}));
spriteOutput.css.pipe(gulp.dest("./dist/css"));
spriteOutput.img.pipe(gulp.dest("./dist/image"));
});
Of course you may need to have more flexible configuration for spriting. And this plugin can give you something more!
Sprite generator options is an object, that mix spritesmith options and plugin specific options.
Spritesmith parameters (all is optional):
|Property
|Necessary
|Type
|Plugin default value
|[engine]
|no
String
"pngsmith"
|[algorithm]
|no
String
"top-down"
|[padding]
|no
Number
0
|[engineOpts]
|no
Object
{}
|[exportOpts]
|no
Object
{}
More detailed explanation you can find on the official page of spritesmith.
Plugin options are:
|Property
|Necessary
|Type
|Plugin default value
|spriteSheetName
|yes
String
null
|[spriteSheetPath]
|no
String
null
|[styleSheetName]
|np
String
null
|[baseUrl]
|no
String
"./"
|[retina]
|no
Boolean
true
|[filter]
|no
Function[]
[]
|[groupBy]
|no
Function[]
[]
|[accumulate]
|no
Boolean
false
|[verbose]
|no
Boolean
false
More detailed explanation is below.
Type:
String
Default value:
null
The one and last necessary parameter. Defines which base will have the name of the output sprite. Base means that if you will group your sprites by some criteria, name will change.
Type:
String
Default value:
null
Can define relative path of references in the output stylesheet.
Type:
String
Default value:
null
Defines the name of the output stylesheet.
Type:
String
Default value:
./
Defines where to find relatively defined image references in the input stylesheet.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
true
Defines whether or not to search for retina mark in the filename. If
true then it will look for
@{number}x syntax.
For example:
image@2x.png.
Type:
Function[],
Function
Default value:
[]
Defines which filters apply to images found in the input stylesheet. Each filer called with image object, explained below. Each filter must return
Boolean or
thenable
Promise, that will be resolved with
Boolean. Each filter
applies in series.
Type:
Function[],
Function
Default value:
[]
Defines logic of how to group images found in the input stylesheet. Each grouper called with image object, explained below. Each filter must return
String|Null or
thenable
Promise, that will be resolved with
String|Null. Each grouper
applies in series.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Tells sprite-generator to accumulate images from multiple stylesheets. This mean, that images, found in stylesheet
A.css and
B.css will be accumulated and grouped in common sprite.
Note, that if
options.accumulate == truethen
options.styleSheetNamewill not be used.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Sprite generator can filter and group images from the input stylesheet.
Built in filters:
skip boolean flag;
fs.exists method to check, whether file exists or not.
Built in groupers:
sprite.@{number}x.png naming. (
@{number}x image group).
You can of course define your own filters or groupers. It will all based on main argument - the image object.
Every filter or grouper is called with
image object, that have these properties:
|Property
|Type
|Explanation
|replacement
String
|String, found by pattern in the input stylesheet
|url
String
|Url for image fount in the input stylesheet
|path
String
|Resolved path for the image
|group
String[]
|List of string, representing groups of image
|isRetina
Boolean
|Boolean flag of retina image (@2x syntax)
|retinaRatio
Number
|Ratio of retina image (@2x, @3x => 2, 3)
|meta
Object
|Object of meta properties, defined in doc block (will explain below).
You can also define some properties for the filters and groupers in doc block via this syntax:
{css definition} /* @meta {valid json} */
Example:
.my_class {
background-image: url("/images/my.png"); /* @meta {"sprite": {"skip": true}} */
}
Important! Only object in
sprite property of meta will be available in image object for filters and groupers.
var gulp = require('gulp'),
sprite = require('gulp-sprite-generator'),
Q = require('q'),
sizeOf = require('image-size');
gulp.task('sprites', function() {
var spriteOutput;
spriteOutput = gulp.src("./src/css/*.css")
.pipe(sprite({
baseUrl: "./",
spriteSheetName: "sprite.png",
spriteSheetPath: "/dist/image",
styleSheetName: "stylesheet.css",
filter: [
// this is a copy of built in filter of meta skip
// do not forget to set it up in your stylesheets using doc block /* */
function(image) {
return !image.meta.skip;
}
],
groupBy: [
// group images by width
// useful when building background repeatable sprites
function(image) {
var deferred = Q.defer();
sizeOf(image.path, function(err, size) {
deferred.resolve(size.width.toString());
});
return deferred.promise;
}
]
});
spriteOutput.css.pipe(gulp.dest("./dist/css"));
spriteOutput.img.pipe(gulp.dest("./dist/image"));
});
MIT © Sergey Kamardin