Sourcemap support for gulpjs.

Usage

All the examples here works with Gulp 4. To see examples related to Gulp 3, you can read them here.

Write inline source maps

Inline source maps are embedded in the source file.

Example:

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var plugin1 = require ( 'gulp-plugin1' ); var plugin2 = require ( 'gulp-plugin2' ); var sourcemaps = require ( 'gulp-sourcemaps' ); function javascript ( ) { gulp.src( 'src/**/*.js' ) .pipe(sourcemaps.init()) .pipe(plugin1()) .pipe(plugin2()) .pipe(sourcemaps.write()) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )); }; exports.javascript = javascript;

All plugins between sourcemaps.init() and sourcemaps.write() need to have support for gulp-sourcemaps . You can find a list of such plugins in the wiki.

Write external source map files

To write external source map files, pass a path relative to the destination to sourcemaps.write() .

Example:

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var plugin1 = require ( 'gulp-plugin1' ); var plugin2 = require ( 'gulp-plugin2' ); var sourcemaps = require ( 'gulp-sourcemaps' ); function javascript ( ) { gulp.src( 'src/**/*.js' ) .pipe(sourcemaps.init()) .pipe(plugin1()) .pipe(plugin2()) .pipe(sourcemaps.write( '../maps' )) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )); }; exports.javascript = javascript;

Load existing source maps

To load existing source maps, pass the option loadMaps: true to sourcemaps.init() .

Example:

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var plugin1 = require ( 'gulp-plugin1' ); var plugin2 = require ( 'gulp-plugin2' ); var sourcemaps = require ( 'gulp-sourcemaps' ); function javascript ( ) { gulp.src( 'src/**/*.js' ) .pipe(sourcemaps.init({ loadMaps : true })) .pipe(plugin1()) .pipe(plugin2()) .pipe(sourcemaps.write()) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )); }; exports.javascript = javascript;

Handle large files

To handle large files, pass the option largeFile: true to sourcemaps.init() .

Example:

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var plugin1 = require ( 'gulp-plugin1' ); var plugin2 = require ( 'gulp-plugin2' ); var sourcemaps = require ( 'gulp-sourcemaps' ); function javascript ( ) { gulp.src( 'src/**/*.js' ) .pipe(sourcemaps.init({ largeFile : true })) .pipe(plugin1()) .pipe(plugin2()) .pipe(sourcemaps.write()) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )); }; exports.javascript = javascript;

Handle source files from different directories

Use the base option on gulp.src to make sure all files are relative to a common base directory.

Example:

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var plugin1 = require ( 'gulp-plugin1' ); var plugin2 = require ( 'gulp-plugin2' ); var sourcemaps = require ( 'gulp-sourcemaps' ); function javascript ( ) { gulp.src([ 'src/test.js' , 'src/testdir/test2.js' ], { base : 'src' }) .pipe(sourcemaps.init()) .pipe(plugin1()) .pipe(plugin2()) .pipe(sourcemaps.write( '../maps' )) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )); }; exports.javascript = javascript;

Alter sources property on sourcemaps

The exported mapSources method gives full control over the source paths. It takes a function that is called for every source and receives the default source path as a parameter and the original vinyl file.

Example:

function javascript ( ) { var stream = gulp.src( 'src/**/*.js' ) .pipe(sourcemaps.init()) .pipe(plugin1()) .pipe(plugin2()) .pipe(sourcemaps.mapSources( function ( sourcePath, file ) { return '../src/' + sourcePath; })) .pipe(sourcemaps.write( '../maps' ) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'public/scripts' )); }; exports.javascript = javascript;

Generate Identity Sourcemap

The exported identityMap method allows you to generate a full valid source map encoding no changes (slower, only for Javascript and CSS) instead of the default empty source map (no mappings, fast). Use this option if you get missing or incorrect mappings, e.g. when debugging.

Example:

function javascript ( ) { var stream = gulp.src( 'src/**/*.js' ) .pipe(sourcemaps.init()) .pipe(sourcemaps.identityMap()) .pipe(plugin1()) .pipe(plugin2()) .pipe(sourcemaps.write( '../maps' ) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'public/scripts' )); }; exports.javascript = javascript;

Init Options

loadMaps Set to true to load existing maps for source files. Supports the following: inline source maps source map files referenced by a sourceMappingURL= comment source map files with the same name (plus .map) in the same directory



identityMap This option is deprecated. Upgrade to use our sourcemap.identityMap API.

Write Options

addComment By default a comment containing / referencing the source map is added. Set this to false to disable the comment (e.g. if you want to load the source maps by header). Example: function javascript ( ) { var stream = gulp.src( 'src/**/*.js' ) .pipe(sourcemaps.init()) .pipe(plugin1()) .pipe(plugin2()) .pipe(sourcemaps.write( '../maps' , { addComment : false })) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )); }; exports.javascript = javascript;

includeContent By default the source maps include the source code. Pass false to use the original files. Including the content is the recommended way, because it "just works". When setting this to false you have to host the source files and set the correct sourceRoot .

sourceRoot Set the location where the source files are hosted (use this when includeContent is set to false ). This is usually a URL (or an absolute URL path), not a local file system path. By default the source root is '' or in case destPath is set, the relative path from the source map to the source base directory (this should work for many dev environments). If a relative path is used (empty string or one starting with a . ), it is interpreted as a path relative to the destination. The plugin rewrites it to a path relative to each source map. Example: function javascript ( ) { var stream = gulp.src( 'src/**/*.js' ) .pipe(sourcemaps.init()) .pipe(plugin1()) .pipe(plugin2()) .pipe(sourcemaps.write({ includeContent : false , sourceRoot : '/src' })) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )); }; exports.javascript = javascript; Example (using a function): function javascript ( ) { var stream = gulp.src( 'src/**/*.js' ) .pipe(sourcemaps.init()) .pipe(plugin1()) .pipe(plugin2()) .pipe(sourcemaps.write({ includeContent : false , sourceRoot : function ( file ) { return '/src' ; } })) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )); }; exports.javascript = javascript; Example (relative path): function javascript ( ) { var stream = gulp.src( 'src/**/*.js' ) .pipe(sourcemaps.init()) .pipe(plugin1()) .pipe(plugin2()) .pipe(sourcemaps.write( '.' , { includeContent : false , sourceRoot : '../src' })) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )); }; exports.javascript = javascript; In this case for a file written to dist/subdir/example.js , the source map is written to dist/subdir/example.js.map and the sourceRoot will be ../../src (resulting in the full source path ../../src/subdir/example.js ).

destPath Set the destination path (the same you pass to gulp.dest() ). If the source map destination path is not a sub path of the destination path, this is needed to get the correct path in the file property of the source map. In addition, it allows to automatically set a relative sourceRoot if none is set explicitly.

sourceMappingURLPrefix Specify a prefix to be prepended onto the source map URL when writing external source maps. Relative paths will have their leading dots stripped. Example: function javascript ( ) { var stream = gulp.src( 'src/**/*.js' ) .pipe(sourcemaps.init()) .pipe(plugin1()) .pipe(plugin2()) .pipe(sourcemaps.write( '../maps' , { sourceMappingURLPrefix : 'https://asset-host.example.com/assets' })) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'public/scripts' )); }; exports.javascript = javascript; This will result in a source mapping URL comment like sourceMappingURL=https://asset-host.example.com/assets/maps/helloworld.js.map .

sourceMappingURL If you need full control over the source map URL you can pass a function to this option. The output of the function must be the full URL to the source map (in function of the output file). Example: function javascript ( ) { var stream = gulp.src( 'src/**/*.js' ) .pipe(sourcemaps.init()) .pipe(plugin1()) .pipe(plugin2()) .pipe(sourcemaps.write( '../maps' , { sourceMappingURL : function ( file ) { return 'https://asset-host.example.com/' + file.relative + '.map' ; } })) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'public/scripts' )); }; exports.javascript = javascript; This will result in a source mapping URL comment like sourceMappingURL=https://asset-host.example.com/helloworld.js.map .

mapFile This option allows to rename the map file. It takes a function that is called for every map and receives the default map path as a parameter. Example: function javascript ( ) { var stream = gulp.src( 'src/**/*.js' ) .pipe(sourcemaps.init()) .pipe(plugin1()) .pipe(plugin2()) .pipe(sourcemaps.write( '../maps' , { mapFile : function ( mapFilePath ) { return mapFilePath.replace( '.js.map' , '.map' ); } })) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'public/scripts' )); }; exports.javascript = javascript;

mapSources This option is deprecated. Upgrade to use our sourcemap.mapSources API.

charset Sets the charset for inline source maps. Default: utf8

clone Clones the original file for creation of the map file. Could be important if file history is important. See file.clone() for possible options. Default: {deep:false, contents:false}

Plugin developers only:

How to add source map support to plugins Generate a source map for the transformation the plugin is applying Important : Make sure the paths in the generated source map ( file and sources ) are relative to file.base (e.g. use file.relative ). Apply this source map to the vinyl file . E.g. by using vinyl-sourcemaps-apply. This combines the source map of this plugin with the source maps coming from plugins further up the chain. Add your plugin to the wiki page Example: var through = require ( 'through2' ); var applySourceMap = require ( 'vinyl-sourcemaps-apply' ); var myTransform = require ( 'myTransform' ); module .exports = function ( options ) { function transform ( file, encoding, callback ) { if (file.sourceMap) { options.makeSourceMaps = true ; } var result = myTransform(file.contents, options); file.contents = new Buffer(result.code); if (file.sourceMap) { applySourceMap(file, result.map); } this .push(file); callback(); } return through.obj(transform); }; Verify sourcemaps are working See example below or refer to test/write.js Example: var stream = plugin(); var init = sourcemaps.init(); var write = sourcemaps.write(); init.pipe(stream).pipe(write); write.on( 'data' , function ( file ) { assert(...); cb(); }); init.write( new gutil.File(...)); init.end();



Debugging

All debugging output relies on visionmedia/debug. Follow the directions to set the environment variable $DEBUG .

For a few examples of debug you could use: