Sourcemap support for gulpjs.
All the examples here works with Gulp 4. To see examples related to Gulp 3, you can read them here.
Inline source maps are embedded in the source file.
Example:
var gulp = require('gulp');
var plugin1 = require('gulp-plugin1');
var plugin2 = require('gulp-plugin2');
var sourcemaps = require('gulp-sourcemaps');
function javascript() {
gulp.src('src/**/*.js')
.pipe(sourcemaps.init())
.pipe(plugin1())
.pipe(plugin2())
.pipe(sourcemaps.write())
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
};
exports.javascript = javascript;
All plugins between
sourcemaps.init() and
sourcemaps.write() need to have support for
gulp-sourcemaps. You can find a list of such plugins in the wiki.
To write external source map files, pass a path relative to the destination to
sourcemaps.write().
Example:
var gulp = require('gulp');
var plugin1 = require('gulp-plugin1');
var plugin2 = require('gulp-plugin2');
var sourcemaps = require('gulp-sourcemaps');
function javascript() {
gulp.src('src/**/*.js')
.pipe(sourcemaps.init())
.pipe(plugin1())
.pipe(plugin2())
.pipe(sourcemaps.write('../maps'))
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
};
exports.javascript = javascript;
To load existing source maps, pass the option
loadMaps: true to
sourcemaps.init().
Example:
var gulp = require('gulp');
var plugin1 = require('gulp-plugin1');
var plugin2 = require('gulp-plugin2');
var sourcemaps = require('gulp-sourcemaps');
function javascript() {
gulp.src('src/**/*.js')
.pipe(sourcemaps.init({loadMaps: true}))
.pipe(plugin1())
.pipe(plugin2())
.pipe(sourcemaps.write())
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
};
exports.javascript = javascript;
To handle large files, pass the option
largeFile: true to
sourcemaps.init().
Example:
var gulp = require('gulp');
var plugin1 = require('gulp-plugin1');
var plugin2 = require('gulp-plugin2');
var sourcemaps = require('gulp-sourcemaps');
function javascript() {
gulp.src('src/**/*.js')
.pipe(sourcemaps.init({largeFile: true}))
.pipe(plugin1())
.pipe(plugin2())
.pipe(sourcemaps.write())
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
};
exports.javascript = javascript;
Use the
base option on
gulp.src to make sure all files are relative to a common base directory.
Example:
var gulp = require('gulp');
var plugin1 = require('gulp-plugin1');
var plugin2 = require('gulp-plugin2');
var sourcemaps = require('gulp-sourcemaps');
function javascript() {
gulp.src(['src/test.js', 'src/testdir/test2.js'], { base: 'src' })
.pipe(sourcemaps.init())
.pipe(plugin1())
.pipe(plugin2())
.pipe(sourcemaps.write('../maps'))
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
};
exports.javascript = javascript;
sources property on sourcemaps
The exported
mapSources method gives full control over the source paths. It takes a function that is called for every source and receives the default source path as a parameter and the original vinyl file.
Example:
function javascript() {
var stream = gulp.src('src/**/*.js')
.pipe(sourcemaps.init())
.pipe(plugin1())
.pipe(plugin2())
// be careful with the sources returned otherwise contents might not be loaded properly
.pipe(sourcemaps.mapSources(function(sourcePath, file) {
// source paths are prefixed with '../src/'
return '../src/' + sourcePath;
}))
.pipe(sourcemaps.write('../maps')
.pipe(gulp.dest('public/scripts'));
};
exports.javascript = javascript;
The exported
identityMap method allows you to generate a full valid source map encoding no changes (slower, only for Javascript and CSS) instead of the default empty source map (no mappings, fast). Use this option if you get missing or incorrect mappings, e.g. when debugging.
Example:
function javascript() {
var stream = gulp.src('src/**/*.js')
.pipe(sourcemaps.init())
// An identity sourcemap will be generated at this step
.pipe(sourcemaps.identityMap())
.pipe(plugin1())
.pipe(plugin2())
.pipe(sourcemaps.write('../maps')
.pipe(gulp.dest('public/scripts'));
};
exports.javascript = javascript;
loadMaps
Set to true to load existing maps for source files. Supports the following:
sourceMappingURL= comment
identityMap
This option is deprecated. Upgrade to use our
sourcemap.identityMap API.
addComment
By default a comment containing / referencing the source map is added. Set this to
false to disable the comment (e.g. if you want to load the source maps by header).
Example:
function javascript() {
var stream = gulp.src('src/**/*.js')
.pipe(sourcemaps.init())
.pipe(plugin1())
.pipe(plugin2())
.pipe(sourcemaps.write('../maps', {addComment: false}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
};
exports.javascript = javascript;
includeContent
By default the source maps include the source code. Pass
false to use the original files.
Including the content is the recommended way, because it "just works". When setting this to
false you have to host the source files and set the correct
sourceRoot.
sourceRoot
Set the location where the source files are hosted (use this when
includeContent is set to
false). This is usually a URL (or an absolute URL path), not a local file system path.
By default the source root is '' or in case
destPath is set, the relative path from the source map to the source base directory (this should work for many dev environments).
If a relative path is used (empty string or one starting with a
.), it is interpreted as a path relative to the destination. The plugin rewrites it to a path relative to each source map.
Example:
function javascript() {
var stream = gulp.src('src/**/*.js')
.pipe(sourcemaps.init())
.pipe(plugin1())
.pipe(plugin2())
.pipe(sourcemaps.write({includeContent: false, sourceRoot: '/src'}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
};
exports.javascript = javascript;
Example (using a function):
function javascript() {
var stream = gulp.src('src/**/*.js')
.pipe(sourcemaps.init())
.pipe(plugin1())
.pipe(plugin2())
.pipe(sourcemaps.write({
includeContent: false,
sourceRoot: function(file) {
return '/src';
}
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
};
exports.javascript = javascript;
Example (relative path):
function javascript() {
var stream = gulp.src('src/**/*.js')
.pipe(sourcemaps.init())
.pipe(plugin1())
.pipe(plugin2())
.pipe(sourcemaps.write('.', {includeContent: false, sourceRoot: '../src'}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
};
exports.javascript = javascript;
In this case for a file written to
dist/subdir/example.js, the source map is written to
dist/subdir/example.js.map and the sourceRoot will be
../../src (resulting in the full source path
../../src/subdir/example.js).
destPath
Set the destination path (the same you pass to
gulp.dest()). If the source map destination path is not a sub path of the destination path, this is needed to get the correct path in the
file property of the source map.
In addition, it allows to automatically set a relative
sourceRoot if none is set explicitly.
sourceMappingURLPrefix
Specify a prefix to be prepended onto the source map URL when writing external source maps. Relative paths will have their leading dots stripped.
Example:
function javascript() {
var stream = gulp.src('src/**/*.js')
.pipe(sourcemaps.init())
.pipe(plugin1())
.pipe(plugin2())
.pipe(sourcemaps.write('../maps', {
sourceMappingURLPrefix: 'https://asset-host.example.com/assets'
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('public/scripts'));
};
exports.javascript = javascript;
This will result in a source mapping URL comment like
sourceMappingURL=https://asset-host.example.com/assets/maps/helloworld.js.map.
sourceMappingURL
If you need full control over the source map URL you can pass a function to this option. The output of the function must be the full URL to the source map (in function of the output file).
Example:
function javascript() {
var stream = gulp.src('src/**/*.js')
.pipe(sourcemaps.init())
.pipe(plugin1())
.pipe(plugin2())
.pipe(sourcemaps.write('../maps', {
sourceMappingURL: function(file) {
return 'https://asset-host.example.com/' + file.relative + '.map';
}
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('public/scripts'));
};
exports.javascript = javascript;
This will result in a source mapping URL comment like
sourceMappingURL=https://asset-host.example.com/helloworld.js.map.
mapFile
This option allows to rename the map file. It takes a function that is called for every map and receives the default map path as a parameter.
Example:
function javascript() {
var stream = gulp.src('src/**/*.js')
.pipe(sourcemaps.init())
.pipe(plugin1())
.pipe(plugin2())
.pipe(sourcemaps.write('../maps', {
mapFile: function(mapFilePath) {
// source map files are named *.map instead of *.js.map
return mapFilePath.replace('.js.map', '.map');
}
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('public/scripts'));
};
exports.javascript = javascript;
mapSources
This option is deprecated. Upgrade to use our
sourcemap.mapSources API.
charset
Sets the charset for inline source maps. Default:
utf8
clone
Clones the original file for creation of the map file. Could be important if file history is important. See file.clone() for possible options. Default:
{deep:false, contents:false}
How to add source map support to plugins
file and
sources) are relative to
file.base (e.g. use
file.relative).
file. E.g. by using vinyl-sourcemaps-apply.
This combines the source map of this plugin with the source maps coming from plugins further up the chain.
var through = require('through2');
var applySourceMap = require('vinyl-sourcemaps-apply');
var myTransform = require('myTransform');
module.exports = function(options) {
function transform(file, encoding, callback) {
// generate source maps if plugin source-map present
if (file.sourceMap) {
options.makeSourceMaps = true;
}
// do normal plugin logic
var result = myTransform(file.contents, options);
file.contents = new Buffer(result.code);
// apply source map to the chain
if (file.sourceMap) {
applySourceMap(file, result.map);
}
this.push(file);
callback();
}
return through.obj(transform);
};
Verify sourcemaps are working
See example below or refer to test/write.js
var stream = plugin();
var init = sourcemaps.init();
var write = sourcemaps.write();
init.pipe(stream).pipe(write);
write.on('data', function (file) {
assert(...);
cb();
});
init.write(new gutil.File(...));
init.end();
All debugging output relies on visionmedia/debug. Follow the directions to set the
environment variable
$DEBUG.
For a few examples of debug you could use:
DEBUG='gulp-sourcemaps:*' #everything
DEBUG='gulp-sourcemaps:init' #init/index.js
DEBUG='gulp-sourcemaps:init:*' #init/index.internals.js
DEBUG='gulp-sourcemaps:write:' #write/index.js
DEBUG='gulp-sourcemaps:write:*' #write/index.internals.js
DEBUG='gulp-sourcemaps:write:,gulp-sourcemaps:init:**' #write/index.internals.js and init/index.internals.js