Sort files in stream by path or any custom sort comparator

Install

$ npm install gulp-sort --save-dev

Usage

var sort = require ( 'gulp-sort' ); gulp.src( './src/js/**/*.js' ) .pipe(sort()) .pipe(gulp.dest( './build/js' )); gulp.src( './src/js/**/*.js' ) .pipe(sort(customComparator)) .pipe(gulp.dest( './build/js' )); gulp.src( './src/js/**/*.js' ) .pipe(sort({ asc : false })) .pipe(gulp.dest( './build/js' )); gulp.src( './src/js/**/*.js' ) .pipe(sort({ comparator : function ( file1, file2 ) { if (file1.path.indexOf( 'build' ) > -1 ) { return 1 ; } if (file2.path.indexOf( 'build' ) > -1 ) { return -1 ; } return 0 ; } })) .pipe(gulp.dest( './build/js' )); var stable = require ( 'stable' ); gulp.src( './src/js/**/*.js' ) .pipe(sort({ customSortFn : function ( files, comparator ) { return stable(files, comparator); } })) .pipe(gulp.dest( './build/js' ));

Options

gulp-sort takes in an optional comparator function, or dictionary with following params:

asc

Sort ascending. Defaults to true. Specify false to sort descending.

comparator

Comparator function to use. comparator(file1, file2) . Defaults to localeCompare of file paths.

customSortFn

Use customSortFn in order to control the sorting yourself (useful for stable sorts).

customSortFn signature is as follows:

customSortFn(<files>, <comparator>)

files being the vinyl file objects that were passed in

being the vinyl file objects that were passed in comparator is the default comparator used, or a custom one that was passed as param

This function is expected to return back the sorted list of files.

License

MIT © Gilad Peleg