gulp-sort

by Gilad Peleg
2.0.0 (see all)

Sort files in stream by path or any custom sort comparator

npm
GitHub
CDN

147K

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

gulp-sort

Sort files in stream by path or any custom sort comparator

Build Status

Install

$ npm install gulp-sort --save-dev

Usage

var sort = require('gulp-sort');

// default sort
gulp.src('./src/js/**/*.js')
    .pipe(sort())
    .pipe(gulp.dest('./build/js'));

// pass in a custom comparator function
gulp.src('./src/js/**/*.js')
    .pipe(sort(customComparator))
    .pipe(gulp.dest('./build/js'));

// sort descending
gulp.src('./src/js/**/*.js')
    .pipe(sort({
         asc: false
    }))
    .pipe(gulp.dest('./build/js'));

// sort with a custom comparator
gulp.src('./src/js/**/*.js')
    .pipe(sort({
        comparator: function(file1, file2) {
            if (file1.path.indexOf('build') > -1) {
                return 1;
            }
            if (file2.path.indexOf('build') > -1) {
                return -1;
            }
            return 0;
        }
    }))
    .pipe(gulp.dest('./build/js'));

// sort with a custom sort function
var stable = require('stable');
gulp.src('./src/js/**/*.js')
    .pipe(sort({
        customSortFn: function(files, comparator) {
            return stable(files, comparator);
        }
    }))
    .pipe(gulp.dest('./build/js'));

Options

gulp-sort takes in an optional comparator function, or dictionary with following params:

asc

Sort ascending. Defaults to true. Specify false to sort descending.

comparator

Comparator function to use. comparator(file1, file2). Defaults to localeCompare of file paths.

customSortFn

Use customSortFn in order to control the sorting yourself (useful for stable sorts).

customSortFn signature is as follows:

customSortFn(<files>, <comparator>)

  • files being the vinyl file objects that were passed in
  • comparator is the default comparator used, or a custom one that was passed as param

This function is expected to return back the sorted list of files.

License

MIT © Gilad Peleg

