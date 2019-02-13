Sort files in stream by path or any custom sort comparator
$ npm install gulp-sort --save-dev
var sort = require('gulp-sort');
// default sort
gulp.src('./src/js/**/*.js')
.pipe(sort())
.pipe(gulp.dest('./build/js'));
// pass in a custom comparator function
gulp.src('./src/js/**/*.js')
.pipe(sort(customComparator))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./build/js'));
// sort descending
gulp.src('./src/js/**/*.js')
.pipe(sort({
asc: false
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./build/js'));
// sort with a custom comparator
gulp.src('./src/js/**/*.js')
.pipe(sort({
comparator: function(file1, file2) {
if (file1.path.indexOf('build') > -1) {
return 1;
}
if (file2.path.indexOf('build') > -1) {
return -1;
}
return 0;
}
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./build/js'));
// sort with a custom sort function
var stable = require('stable');
gulp.src('./src/js/**/*.js')
.pipe(sort({
customSortFn: function(files, comparator) {
return stable(files, comparator);
}
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./build/js'));
gulp-sort takes in an optional comparator function, or dictionary with following params:
Sort ascending. Defaults to true. Specify false to sort descending.
Comparator function to use.
comparator(file1, file2). Defaults to
localeCompare of file paths.
Use
customSortFn in order to control the sorting yourself (useful for stable sorts).
customSortFn signature is as follows:
customSortFn(<files>, <comparator>)
files being the vinyl file objects that were passed in
comparator is the default comparator used, or a custom one that was passed as param
This function is expected to return back the sorted list of files.
MIT © Gilad Peleg