Replaces css and js links with file contents

Install

Install with npm

npm install --save-dev gulp-smoosher

Example

< html > < head > < link rel = 'stylesheet' href = 'styles.css' > </ head > ...

NOTE: Make sure to wrap the tags you want to be imported with the smoosh and endsmoosh comments.

body { background : red; }

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var smoosher = require ( 'gulp-smoosher' ); gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { gulp.src( 'index.html' ) .pipe(smoosher()) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )); });

< html > < head > < style > body { background : red; } </ style > </ head > ...

Options

Pass in custom js/css tags, if so desired. Example:

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var smoosher = require ( 'gulp-smoosher' ); gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { gulp.src( 'index.html' ) .pipe(smoosher({ cssTags : { begin : '<p:style>' , end : '</p:style>' }, jsTags : { begin : '<p:script>' , end : '</p:script>' } })) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )); });

will result in the following:

< html > < head > < p:style > body { background: red; } </ p:style > < p:script > alert('Hello world!'); </ p:script > </ head > ...

Custom base dir

Say your index.html is still in your src/ directory and files you intend to smoosh are already written to your dist/ . In this case, specify a custom base to resolve your files from.

gulp.task( 'default' , [ 'minifyCss' , 'uglifyJs' ], function ( ) { gulp.src( 'src/index.html' ) .pipe(smoosher({ base : 'dist' })) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )); });

Ignore files not found

When the option ignoreFilesNotFound is true the plugin will keep running even if it finds a nonexistent file:

gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { gulp.src( 'src/index.html' ) .pipe(smoosher({ ignoreFilesNotFound : true })) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )); });

Notes

If you use grunt instead of gulp, but want to perform a similar task, use grunt-html-smoosher.

Contributors

Gabriel Florit

Andrew Shaffer

Jackson Ray Hamilton

lneves12

License

MIT © Gabriel Florit