A port of the grunt-sloc plugin for gulp with some minor changes.

Usage

First install the gulp-sloc plugin as a development dependency:

npm install --save-dev gulp-sloc

Then, add it to your gulpfile.js :

var sloc = require ( 'gulp-sloc' ); gulp.task( 'sloc' , function ( ) { gulp.src([ 'scripts/*.js' ]) .pipe(sloc()); });

This would output the following:

[gulp] ------------------------------- [gulp] physical lines : 135 [gulp] lines of source code : 97 [gulp] total comment : 5 [gulp] singleline : 5 [gulp] multiline : 0 [gulp] empty : 33 [gulp] [gulp] number of files read : 2 [gulp] strict mode [gulp] -------------------------------

API

Type: Boolean Default: false

Set as false to analyze only files with a subset of popular extensions. true to analyze files with any file extension. The default is false.

If true, the SLOC will be executed on all of the files specified, regardless of file extension. With tolerant set to false , or unspecified, only supported file extensions will be analyzed.

Type: String Default: stdout

It will generate a JSON file with the SLOC analysis results and sends it further downstream. Use with the reportFile option if you want to customize the file name. You may want to pipe to the gulp.dest() method to write it out to specified folder. Example:

var sloc = require ( 'gulp-sloc' ); gulp.task( 'sloc' , function ( ) { gulp.src([ 'lib/**/*.js' ]) .pipe(sloc({ reportType : 'json' })) .pipe(gulp.dest( './reports/' )); });

Would output the following in the file ./reports/sloc.json :

{ "loc" : 138 , "sloc" : 100 , "cloc" : 5 , "scloc" : 5 , "mcloc" : 0 , "nloc" : 33 , "file" : 2 }

Type: String Default: sloc.json

The name of the file which would contain you'd like to output the JSON file. Use with the json as reportType . Ignored if used with the stdout report type. Example:

var sloc = require ( 'gulp-sloc' ); gulp.task( 'sloc' , function ( ) { gulp.src([ './test/**/*.js' ]) .pipe(sloc({ reportType : 'json' , reportFile : 'testSloc.json' })) .pipe(gulp.dest( './reports/' )); });

Would output the sloc results in the file ./reports/testSloc.json .

Supported Languages and Extensions

JavaScript - js

CoffeeScript - coffee or coffeescript

or C / C++ - c or cc

or Python - py

Java - java

PHP - php

Contributing