A port of the grunt-sloc plugin for gulp with some minor changes.
First install the
gulp-sloc plugin as a development dependency:
npm install --save-dev gulp-sloc
Then, add it to your
gulpfile.js:
var sloc = require('gulp-sloc');
gulp.task('sloc', function(){
gulp.src(['scripts/*.js'])
.pipe(sloc());
});
This would output the following:
[gulp] -------------------------------
[gulp] physical lines : 135
[gulp] lines of source code : 97
[gulp] total comment : 5
[gulp] singleline : 5
[gulp] multiline : 0
[gulp] empty : 33
[gulp]
[gulp] number of files read : 2
[gulp] strict mode
[gulp] -------------------------------
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Set as false to analyze only files with a subset of popular extensions. true to analyze files with any file extension. The default is false.
If true, the SLOC will be executed on all of the files specified, regardless of file extension. With
tolerant set to
false, or unspecified, only supported file extensions will be analyzed.
Type:
String
Default:
stdout
It will generate a JSON file with the SLOC analysis results and sends it further downstream. Use with the
reportFile option if you want to customize the file name. You may want to pipe to the
gulp.dest() method to write it out to specified folder. Example:
var sloc = require('gulp-sloc');
gulp.task('sloc', function(){
gulp.src(['lib/**/*.js'])
.pipe(sloc({
reportType: 'json'
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./reports/'));
});
Would output the following in the file
./reports/sloc.json:
{"loc":138,"sloc":100,"cloc":5,"scloc":5,"mcloc":0,"nloc":33,"file":2}
Type:
String
Default:
sloc.json
The name of the file which would contain you'd like to output the JSON file. Use with the
json as
reportType. Ignored if used with the
stdout report type. Example:
var sloc = require('gulp-sloc');
gulp.task('sloc', function(){
gulp.src(['./test/**/*.js'])
.pipe(sloc({
reportType: 'json',
reportFile: 'testSloc.json'
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./reports/'));
});
Would output the sloc results in the file
./reports/testSloc.json.
js
coffee or
coffeescript
c or
cc
py
java
php
