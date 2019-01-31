#gulp-slack

Simple gulp plugin to post information to Slack.

##Usage

###Basic use

var sftp = require ( 'gulp-sftp' ); var slack = require ( 'gulp-slack' )({ url : '*Your Webhook URL*' , channel : '#foo' , user : 'bar' , icon_url : 'http://foo.com/bar.jpg' , icon_emoji : ':bowtie:' }); gulp.task( 'deploy' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'src/*' ) .pipe(sftp({ host : 'website.com' , user : 'johndoe' , pass : '1234' })) .pipe(slack( 'Deployed latest build' )); });

###Attachments

To display a richly-formatted message attachment in Slack, you need to pass an attachments array to gulp-slack. Each element of this array should contain the following parameters:

{ 'fallback' : 'Required text summary of the attachment that is shown by clients that understand attachments but choose not to show them.' , 'text' : 'Optional text that should appear within the attachment' , 'pretext' : 'Optional text that should appear above the formatted data' , 'color' : '#36a64f' , 'fields' : [ { 'title' : 'Required Field Title' , 'value' : 'Text value of the field. May contain standard message markup and must be escaped as normal. May be multi-line.' , 'short' : false } }

Example: