#gulp-slack
Simple gulp plugin to post information to Slack.
##Usage
###Basic use
var sftp = require('gulp-sftp');
var slack = require('gulp-slack')({
url: '*Your Webhook URL*',
channel: '#foo', // Optional
user: 'bar', // Optional
icon_url: 'http://foo.com/bar.jpg', // Optional
icon_emoji: ':bowtie:' // Optional
});
gulp.task('deploy', function () {
return gulp.src('src/*')
.pipe(sftp({
host: 'website.com',
user: 'johndoe',
pass: '1234'
}))
.pipe(slack('Deployed latest build'));
});
###Attachments
To display a richly-formatted message attachment in Slack, you need to pass an attachments array to gulp-slack. Each element of this array should contain the following parameters:
{
'fallback': 'Required text summary of the attachment that is shown by clients that understand attachments but choose not to show them.',
'text': 'Optional text that should appear within the attachment',
'pretext': 'Optional text that should appear above the formatted data',
'color': '#36a64f', // Can either be one of 'good', 'warning', 'danger', or any hex color code
// Fields are displayed in a table on the message
'fields': [
{
'title': 'Required Field Title', // The title may not contain markup and will be escaped for you
'value': 'Text value of the field. May contain standard message markup and must be escaped as normal. May be multi-line.',
'short': false // Optional flag indicating whether the `value` is short enough to be displayed side-by-side with other values
}
}
Example:
var sftp = require('gulp-sftp');
var slack = require('gulp-slack')({
url: '*Your Webhook URL*',
channel: '#foo', // Optional
user: 'bar', // Optional
icon_url: 'http://foo.com/bar.jpg', // Optional
icon_emoji: ':bowtie:' // Optional
});
gulp.task('deploy', function () {
return gulp.src('src/*')
.pipe(sftp({
host: 'website.com',
user: 'johndoe',
pass: '1234'
}))
.pipe(slack([
{
'fallback': 'Latest build available <https://website.com/|here>',
'pretext': 'Latest build available <https://website.com/|here>',
'color': '#daa520',
'fields': [
{
'title': 'Notes',
'value': 'Gulp is awesome!'
}
]
}
]));
});