A SketchTool plugin for gulp.
If you're using Sketch.app
ver 3.5 or later, just install
gulp-sketch via
npm:
$ npm install gulp-sketch --save-dev
Are you new to Sketch.app or the user of ver < 3.5 ? See the section below.
var gulp = require('gulp');
var sketch = require('gulp-sketch');
gulp.task('sketch', function(){
return gulp.src('./src/sketch/*.sketch')
.pipe(sketch({
export: 'slices',
formats: 'png'
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./dist/images/'));
});
or write it in CoffeeScript.
gulp = require 'gulp'
sketch = require 'gulp-sketch'
gulp.task 'sketch', ->
gulp.src './src/sketch/*.sketch'
.pipe sketch
export: 'slices'
formats: 'png'
.pipe gulp.dest './dist/images/'
The options are the same as what's supported by
SketchTool.
export: pages,artboards,slices
formats: png,jpg,pdf,eps,svg
scales: 1.0,2.0
items: List of artboard/slice names or ids to export. The default is to export all artboards/slices (optional).
bounds:
saveForWeb: Export web-ready images (optional, defaults to NO).
compact: Export in compact form. Currently only relevant for SVG export. (optional, defaults to NO).
trimmed: Export images trimmed. (optional, defaults to NO).
Additionally, it has
clean option for exporting SVG.
clean: Remove Sketch namespaces and metadata from SVG (optional, defaults to NO). See clean-sketch.
For debugging purposes, it has
verbose option for additional output
verbose: Enables verbose output and outputs stdout from
sketchtool (optional, defaults to false)
When exporting slices, the name of layer is the key to decide the name of the file exported.
yellow and export it with option
{ format:'png' }, the exported file would be
yellow.png.
square/yellow and export it with same option, the file would be exported as
yellow.png under
square/ directory.
Bohemian Coding mentioned about it in their article.
You can give each of your slices their own name, and this is the name that will be used when you save your slice to disk. A neat trick is that you if you include a slash (a '/') it will create subfolders for your first. For example, if you named your slice foo/bar.png, it would first create a folder named 'foo' and then create a image named 'bar.png' in there.
Basically not. But sometimes it would be controversial. Because tools like
sketchtool depends on the environment. Especially Windows user can't use
sketchtool.
sketchtool. It's free!
sketchtool. Make
sketch-related tasks skippable for Windows user.
sketch-related tasks optional.
Check
sketchtool exists by npm-which.
var gulp = require('gulp');
var sketch = require('gulp-sketch');
var gutil = require('gulp-util')
var which = require('npm-which')(__dirname);
gulp.task('sketch', function(){
try {
which.sync('sketchtool');
} catch(error){
gutil.log(error); return;
}
return gulp.src('./src/sketch/*.sketch')
.pipe(sketch({
export: 'slices',
formats: 'png'
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./dist/images/'));
});
After the version 3.5, Sketch.app has started bundling
sketchtool. You don't have to install it manually. Only the cases below, install
sketchtool by yourself.
Don't worry, the tool doesn't need a license. Run this command to install:
$ npm run install-sketchtool
Download SketchTool and install it to your environment by hand.