Display a report of the size and Gzipped size of your project and trigger alarms when the sizes are higher than expected.
$ npm install --save-dev gulp-sizereport
A simple usage
var gulp = require('gulp');
var sizereport = require('gulp-sizereport');
gulp.task('sizereport', function () {
return gulp.src('./dist/*')
.pipe(sizereport());
});
title (default: null)
Display a title above the table.
total (default: true)
Display the last total row.
gzip (default: false)
Toggle the Gzipped size column.
fail (default: false)
Allows you to fail your Gulp task if a file exceeds a threshold.
var gulp = require('gulp');
var sizereport = require('gulp-sizereport');
gulp.task('sizereport', function () {
return gulp.src('./dist/*')
.pipe(sizereport({
gzip: true
}));
});
minifier (default: null)
You can add a minifier in order to control the minified size of your source.
var gulp = require('gulp');
var sizereport = require('gulp-sizereport');
var UglifyJS = require('uglify-js');
gulp.task('sizereport', function () {
return gulp.src('./src/**/*.js')
.pipe(sizereport({
minifier: function (contents, filepath) {
if (filepath.match(/\.min\./g)) {
return contents
}
return UglifyJS.minify(contents, { fromString: true }).code;
}
}));
});
Ideal to control the project size on the fly.
gulp.task('watch', function () {
gulp.watch('./src/**/*.js', [ 'sizereport'] );
});
You can place some alerts on values and files. The value is in Bytes.
maxSize
maxGzippedSize
maxMinifiedSize
maxMinifiedGzippedSize
maxTotalSize
maxTotalGzippedSize
maxTotalMinifiedSize
maxTotalMinifiedGzippedSize
var gulp = require('gulp');
var sizereport = require('gulp-sizereport');
var UglifyJS = require('uglify-js');
gulp.task('sizereport', function () {
return gulp.src('./dist/*.js')
.pipe(sizereport({
gzip: true,
minifier: function (contents) {
return UglifyJS.minify(contents, { fromString: true }).code;
},
'*': {
'maxSize': 100000
},
'pin.js': {
'maxMinifiedSize': 5500,
'maxMinifiedGzippedSize': 2500
}
}));
});