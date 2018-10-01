openbase logo
gulp-sizereport

by Jay Salvat
1.2.1 (see all)

Display a report of the size of your project and trigger alarms when the sizes are higher than expected.

Documentation
3K

GitHub Stars

39

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

gulp-sizereport

npm version

Display a report of the size and Gzipped size of your project and trigger alarms when the sizes are higher than expected.

Screenshot

Install

$ npm install --save-dev gulp-sizereport

Usage

A simple usage

var gulp = require('gulp');
var sizereport = require('gulp-sizereport');

gulp.task('sizereport', function () {
    return gulp.src('./dist/*')
        .pipe(sizereport());
});

Screenshot

Options

  • title (default: null) Display a title above the table.

  • total (default: true) Display the last total row.

  • gzip (default: false) Toggle the Gzipped size column.

  • fail (default: false) Allows you to fail your Gulp task if a file exceeds a threshold.

var gulp = require('gulp');
var sizereport = require('gulp-sizereport');

gulp.task('sizereport', function () {
    return gulp.src('./dist/*')
        .pipe(sizereport({
            gzip: true
        }));
});

Screenshot

  • minifier (default: null) You can add a minifier in order to control the minified size of your source.
var gulp = require('gulp');
var sizereport = require('gulp-sizereport');
var UglifyJS = require('uglify-js');

gulp.task('sizereport', function () {
    return gulp.src('./src/**/*.js')
        .pipe(sizereport({
            minifier: function (contents, filepath) {
                if (filepath.match(/\.min\./g)) {
                    return contents
                }
                return UglifyJS.minify(contents, { fromString: true }).code;
            }
        }));
});

Screenshot

Ideal to control the project size on the fly.

gulp.task('watch', function () {
    gulp.watch('./src/**/*.js', [ 'sizereport'] );
});

Alerts

You can place some alerts on values and files. The value is in Bytes.

  • maxSize
  • maxGzippedSize
  • maxMinifiedSize
  • maxMinifiedGzippedSize
  • maxTotalSize
  • maxTotalGzippedSize
  • maxTotalMinifiedSize
  • maxTotalMinifiedGzippedSize
var gulp = require('gulp');
var sizereport = require('gulp-sizereport');
var UglifyJS = require('uglify-js');

gulp.task('sizereport', function () {
    return gulp.src('./dist/*.js')
        .pipe(sizereport({
            gzip: true,
            minifier: function (contents) {
                return UglifyJS.minify(contents, { fromString: true }).code;
            },
            '*': {
                'maxSize': 100000
            },
            'pin.js': {
                'maxMinifiedSize': 5500,
                'maxMinifiedGzippedSize': 2500
            }
        }));
});

Screenshot

