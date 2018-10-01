Display a report of the size and Gzipped size of your project and trigger alarms when the sizes are higher than expected.

Install

$ npm install --save-dev gulp-sizereport

Usage

A simple usage

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var sizereport = require ( 'gulp-sizereport' ); gulp.task( 'sizereport' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( './dist/*' ) .pipe(sizereport()); });

Options

title (default: null) Display a title above the table.

total (default: true) Display the last total row.

gzip (default: false) Toggle the Gzipped size column.

fail (default: false) Allows you to fail your Gulp task if a file exceeds a threshold.

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var sizereport = require ( 'gulp-sizereport' ); gulp.task( 'sizereport' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( './dist/*' ) .pipe(sizereport({ gzip : true })); });

minifier (default: null) You can add a minifier in order to control the minified size of your source.

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var sizereport = require ( 'gulp-sizereport' ); var UglifyJS = require ( 'uglify-js' ); gulp.task( 'sizereport' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( './src/**/*.js' ) .pipe(sizereport({ minifier : function ( contents, filepath ) { if (filepath.match( /\.min\./g )) { return contents } return UglifyJS.minify(contents, { fromString : true }).code; } })); });

Ideal to control the project size on the fly.

gulp.task( 'watch' , function ( ) { gulp.watch( './src/**/*.js' , [ 'sizereport' ] ); });

Alerts

You can place some alerts on values and files. The value is in Bytes.

maxSize

maxGzippedSize

maxMinifiedSize

maxMinifiedGzippedSize

maxTotalSize

maxTotalGzippedSize

maxTotalMinifiedSize

maxTotalMinifiedGzippedSize