Display the size of your project
Logs out the total size of files in the stream and optionally the individual file-sizes.
$ npm install --save-dev gulp-size
const gulp = require('gulp');
const size = require('gulp-size');
exports.default = () => (
gulp.src('fixture.js')
.pipe(size())
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'))
);
Type:
object
Type:
string\
Default:
''
Give it a title so it's possible to distinguish the output of multiple instances logging at once.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Displays the gzipped size.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Displays the brotli compressed size.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false if either of gzip or brotli is
true, otherwise
true
Displays the uncompressed size.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
true
Displays prettified size:
1337 B →
1.34 kB.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Displays the size of every file instead of just the total size.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
true
Displays the total of all files.
Type:
number\
Example:
12423000
The total size of all files in bytes.
Type:
string\
Example:
14 kB
Prettified version of
.size.
You could, for example, use this to report the total project size with
gulp-notify:
const gulp = require('gulp');
const size = require('gulp-size');
const notify = require('gulp-notify');
exports.default = () => {
const s = size();
return gulp.src('fixture.js')
.pipe(s)
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'))
.pipe(notify({
onLast: true,
message: () => `Total size ${s.prettySize}`
}));
};