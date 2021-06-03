openbase logo
gulp-size

by Sindre Sorhus
4.0.1 (see all)

Display the size of your project

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

gulp-size

Display the size of your project

Logs out the total size of files in the stream and optionally the individual file-sizes.

Install

$ npm install --save-dev gulp-size

Usage

const gulp = require('gulp');
const size = require('gulp-size');

exports.default = () => (
    gulp.src('fixture.js')
        .pipe(size())
        .pipe(gulp.dest('dist'))
);

API

size(options?)

options

Type: object

title

Type: string\ Default: ''

Give it a title so it's possible to distinguish the output of multiple instances logging at once.

gzip

Type: boolean\ Default: false

Displays the gzipped size.

brotli

Type: boolean\ Default: false

Displays the brotli compressed size.

uncompressed

Type: boolean\ Default: false if either of gzip or brotli is true, otherwise true

Displays the uncompressed size.

pretty

Type: boolean\ Default: true

Displays prettified size: 1337 B1.34 kB.

showFiles

Type: boolean\ Default: false

Displays the size of every file instead of just the total size.

showTotal

Type: boolean\ Default: true

Displays the total of all files.

size.size

Type: number\ Example: 12423000

The total size of all files in bytes.

size.prettySize

Type: string\ Example: 14 kB

Prettified version of .size.

Example

You could, for example, use this to report the total project size with gulp-notify:

const gulp = require('gulp');
const size = require('gulp-size');
const notify = require('gulp-notify');

exports.default = () => {
    const s = size();

    return gulp.src('fixture.js')
        .pipe(s)
        .pipe(gulp.dest('dist'))
        .pipe(notify({
            onLast: true,
            message: () => `Total size ${s.prettySize}`
        }));
};

