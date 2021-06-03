Display the size of your project

Logs out the total size of files in the stream and optionally the individual file-sizes.

Install

$ npm install

Usage

const gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); const size = require ( 'gulp-size' ); exports.default = () => ( gulp.src( 'fixture.js' ) .pipe(size()) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )) );

API

options

Type: object

title

Type: string \ Default: ''

Give it a title so it's possible to distinguish the output of multiple instances logging at once.

gzip

Type: boolean \ Default: false

Displays the gzipped size.

brotli

Type: boolean \ Default: false

Displays the brotli compressed size.

uncompressed

Type: boolean \ Default: false if either of gzip or brotli is true , otherwise true

Displays the uncompressed size.

pretty

Type: boolean \ Default: true

Displays prettified size: 1337 B → 1.34 kB .

showFiles

Type: boolean \ Default: false

Displays the size of every file instead of just the total size.

showTotal

Type: boolean \ Default: true

Displays the total of all files.

Type: number \ Example: 12423000

The total size of all files in bytes.

Type: string \ Example: 14 kB

Prettified version of .size .

Example

You could, for example, use this to report the total project size with gulp-notify :