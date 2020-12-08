Generate a search engine friendly sitemap.xml using a Gulp stream

Easily generate a search engine friendly sitemap.xml from your project.

:bowtie: Search engines love the sitemap.xml and it helps SEO as well.

For information about sitemap properties and structure, see the wiki for sitemaps

Install

Install with npm

$ npm install --save-dev gulp-sitemap

Example

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var sitemap = require ( 'gulp-sitemap' ); gulp.task( 'sitemap' , function ( ) { gulp.src( 'build/**/*.html' , { read : false }) .pipe(sitemap({ siteUrl : 'http://www.amazon.com' })) .pipe(gulp.dest( './build' )); });

siteUrl is required.

is required. index.html will be turned into directory path / .

will be turned into directory path . 404.html will be skipped automatically. No need to unglob it.

Let's see an example of how we can create and output a sitemap, and then return to the original stream files:

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var sitemap = require ( 'gulp-sitemap' ); var save = require ( 'gulp-save' ); gulp.task( 'html' , function ( ) { gulp.src( '*.html' , { read : false }) .pipe(save( 'before-sitemap' )) .pipe(sitemap({ siteUrl : 'http://www.amazon.com' })) .pipe(gulp.dest( './dist' )) .pipe(save.restore( 'before-sitemap' )) });

Options

siteUrl

Your website's base url. This gets prepended to all documents locations.

Type: string

Required: true

fileName

Determine the output filename for the sitemap.

Type: string

Default: sitemap.xml

Required: false

changefreq

Gets filled inside the sitemap in the tag <changefreq> . Not added by default.

Type: string

Default: undefined

Valid Values: ['always', 'hourly', 'daily', 'weekly', 'monthly', 'yearly', 'never']

Required: false

Note: any falsey value is also valid and will skip this xml tag

priority

Gets filled inside the sitemap in the tag <priority> . Not added by default.

Type: string|function

Default: undefined

Valid Values: 0.0 to 1.0

Required: false

Note: any falsey (non-zero) value is also valid and will skip this xml tag

Example using a function as priority :

priority: function ( siteUrl, loc, entry ) { return loc.split( '/' ).length === 0 ? 1 : 0.5 ; }

lastmod

The file last modified time.

If null then this plugin will try to get the last modified time from the stream vinyl file, or use Date.now() as lastmod.

then this plugin will try to get the last modified time from the stream vinyl file, or use as lastmod. If the value is not null - It will be used as lastmod.

- It will be used as lastmod. When lastmod is a function, it is executed with the current file given as parameter. (Note: the function is expected to be sync).

is a function, it is executed with the current file given as parameter. (Note: the function is expected to be sync). A string can be used to manually set a fixed lastmod .

Type: string|datetime|function

Default: null

Required: false

Example that uses git to get lastmod from the latest commit of a file:

lastmod: function ( file ) { var cmd = 'git log -1 --format=%cI "' + file.relative + '"' ; return execSync(cmd, { cwd : file.base }).toString().trim(); }

Note: any falsey (other than null) value is also valid and will skip this xml tag

newLine

How to join line in the target sitemap file.

Type: string

Default: Your OS's new line, mostly:



Required: false

spacing

How should the sitemap xml file be spaced. You can use \t for tabs, or with 2 spaces if you'd like.

Type: string

Default: (4 spaces)

Required: false

noindex

Exclude pages from the sitemap when the robots meta tag is set to noindex . The plugin needs to be able to read the contents of the files for this to have an effect.

Type: boolean

Default: false

Required: false

images

For generate sitemap for images per page, just enable images flag to true

Type: boolean

Default: undefined

Required: false

mappings

An object to custom map pages to their own configuration.

This should be an array with the following structure:

Type: array

Default: []

Required: false

Example:

mappings: [{ pages : [ 'minimatch pattern' ], changefreq : 'hourly' , priority : 0.5 , lastmod : Date .now(), getLoc(siteUrl, loc, entry) { return loc.replace( /\.\w+$/ , '' ); }, hreflang : [{ lang : 'ru' , getHref(siteUrl, file, lang, loc) { return 'http://www.amazon.ru/' + file; } }] }, ]

Every file will be matched against the supplied patterns

Only defined attributes for a matched file are applied.

Only the first match will apply, so consequent matches for the filename will not apply.

Possible attributes to set: hreflang , changefreq , priority , loc and lastmod .

, , , and . All rules applying to options apply to the attributes that can overridden.

pages

Type: array

Required: true

This is an array with minimatch patterns to match the relevant pages to override. Every file will be matched against the supplied patterns.

Uses multimatch to match patterns against filenames.

Example: pages: ['home/index.html', 'home/see-*.html', '!home/see-admin.html']

hreflang

Matching pages can get their hreflang tags set using this option.

The input is an array like so:

hreflang: [{ lang : 'ru' , getHref : function ( siteUrl, file, lang, loc ) { return 'http://www.amazon.ru/' + file; } }]

getLoc

Matching pages can get their loc tag modified by using a function.

getLoc: function ( siteUrl, loc, entry ) { return loc.replace( /\.\w+$/ , '' ); }

verbose

Type: boolean

Required: false

Default: false

If true, will log the number of files that where handled.

Complementary plugins

gulp-sitemap-files - Get all files listed in a sitemap (Perhaps one generated from this plugin)

Thanks

To grunt-sitemap for the inspiration on writing this.

License

MIT © Gilad Peleg