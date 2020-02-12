openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gs

gulp-shell

by Sun Zheng'an
0.8.0 (see all)

A handy command line interface for gulp

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

68.8K

GitHub Stars

478

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

gulp-shell

NPM version Build Status Coveralls Status Dependency Status Downloads

A handy command line interface for gulp

Installation

npm install --save-dev gulp-shell

Usage

const gulp = require('gulp')
const shell = require('gulp-shell')

gulp.task('example', () => {
  return gulp
    .src('*.js', { read: false })
    .pipe(shell(['echo <%= file.path %>']))
})

Or you can use this shorthand:

gulp.task('greet', shell.task('echo Hello, World!'))

You can find more examples in the gulpfile of this project.

WARNING: Running commands like gulp.src('').pipe(shell('whatever')) is considered as an anti-pattern. PLEASE DON'T DO THAT ANYMORE.

API

shell(commands, options) or shell.task(commands, options)

commands

type: string or Array<string>

A command can be a template which can be interpolated by some file info (e.g. file.path).

WARNING: Using command templates can be extremely dangerous. Don't shoot yourself in the foot by passing arguments like $(rm -rf $HOME).

options.cwd

type: string

default: process.cwd()

Sets the current working directory for the command. This can be a template which can be interpolated by some file info (e.g. file.path).

options.env

type: object

By default, all the commands will be executed in an environment with all the variables in process.env and PATH prepended by ./node_modules/.bin (allowing you to run executables in your Node's dependencies).

You can override any environment variables with this option.

For example, setting it to { PATH: process.env.PATH } will reset the PATH if the default one brings your some troubles.

options.shell

type: string

default: /bin/sh on UNIX, and cmd.exe on Windows

Change it to bash if you like.

options.quiet

type: boolean

default: false

By default, it will print the command output.

options.verbose

type: boolean

default: false

Set to true to print the command(s) to stdout as they are executed

options.ignoreErrors

type: boolean

default: false

By default, it will emit an error event when the command finishes unsuccessfully.

options.errorMessage

type: string

default: Command `<%= command %>` failed with exit code <%= error.code %>

You can add a custom error message for when the command fails. This can be a template which can be interpolated with the current command, some file info (e.g. file.path) and some error info (e.g. error.code).

options.templateData

type: object

The data that can be accessed in template.

Changelog

Details changes for each release are documented in the release notes.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial