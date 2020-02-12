A handy command line interface for gulp
npm install --save-dev gulp-shell
const gulp = require('gulp')
const shell = require('gulp-shell')
gulp.task('example', () => {
return gulp
.src('*.js', { read: false })
.pipe(shell(['echo <%= file.path %>']))
})
Or you can use this shorthand:
gulp.task('greet', shell.task('echo Hello, World!'))
You can find more examples in the gulpfile of this project.
WARNING: Running commands like
is considered as an anti-pattern. PLEASE DON'T DO THAT ANYMORE.
gulp.src('').pipe(shell('whatever'))
type:
string or
Array<string>
A command can be a template which can be interpolated by some file info (e.g.
file.path).
WARNING: Using command templates can be extremely dangerous. Don't shoot yourself in the foot by
passing arguments like .
$(rm -rf $HOME)
type:
string
default:
process.cwd()
Sets the current working directory for the command. This can be a template which can be interpolated by some file info (e.g.
file.path).
type:
object
By default, all the commands will be executed in an environment with all the variables in
process.env and
PATH prepended by
./node_modules/.bin (allowing you to run executables in your Node's dependencies).
You can override any environment variables with this option.
For example, setting it to
{ PATH: process.env.PATH } will reset the
PATH if the default one brings your some troubles.
type:
string
default:
/bin/sh on UNIX, and
cmd.exe on Windows
Change it to
bash if you like.
type:
boolean
default:
false
By default, it will print the command output.
type:
boolean
default:
false
Set to
true to print the command(s) to stdout as they are executed
type:
boolean
default:
false
By default, it will emit an
error event when the command finishes unsuccessfully.
type:
string
default:
Command `<%= command %>` failed with exit code <%= error.code %>
You can add a custom error message for when the command fails.
This can be a template which can be interpolated with the current
command, some file info (e.g.
file.path) and some error info (e.g.
error.code).
type:
object
The data that can be accessed in template.
Details changes for each release are documented in the release notes.