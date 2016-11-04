Gulp plugin to run a local webserver with live reload using socket.io
Serve a folder over HTTP and watch it for changes, telling the browser to reload itself when a change happens.
Uses socket.io - livereload mechanism works even if your browser does not support WebSockets (PhoneGap developers rejoice!).
window.console capture - it can capture
console output from the
client-side and transmit it to the back-end for display. This is useful for
when testing from Phonegap, etc.
Supports CSS injection (no need to reload the whole page if just your CSS has changed).
Proxy mode - proxy requests arriving at certain URLs to other servers.
Comes with a command-line runnable.
$ npm install --save-dev gulp-server-livereload
The folder supplied to
gulp.src() will be the root folder from which files will be served.
var gulp = require('gulp');
var server = require('gulp-server-livereload');
gulp.task('webserver', function() {
gulp.src('app')
.pipe(server({
livereload: true,
directoryListing: true,
open: true
}));
});
If you run
gulp webserver your browser should automatically open up to
http://localhost:8000 and show a directory listing of the
app folder.
Install the package globally:
$ npm install -g gulp-server-livereload
Then you can run the
livereload command to serve files out of the current folder.
Here are the available options:
$ livereload help
Usage: livereload [options]
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-V, --version output the version number
-n, --no-browser do not open the localhost server in a browser
-l, --log [type] log level (default: info)
-p, --port <n> the port to run on
Note: not all of these options are currently available via the CLI executable
|Key
|Type
|Default
|Description
host
|String
localhost
|hostname of the webserver
port
|Number
8000
|port of the webserver
livereload
|Boolean/Object
false
|whether to use livereload. For advanced options, provide an object with
enable set to
true.
livereload.port
|Number
35729
|port for livereload server to listen on.
livereload.markupHost
|String
null
|the hostname to use for the livereload server in the injected SCRIPT tag. Default is to calculate it dynamically in the browser.
livereload.filter
|Function
|-
|function to filter out files to watch (default filters out
node_modules).
livereload.clientConsole
|Boolean
false
|whether to capture
window.console output from the client and send it to the back-end for display.
directoryListing
|Boolean/Object
false
|whether to display a directory listing. For advanced options, provide an object. You can use the
path property to set a custom path or the
options property to set custom serve-index options.
defaultFile
|String
index.html
|default file to show when root URL is requested. If
directoryListing is enabled then this gets disabled.
fallback
|String
undefined
|file to fall back to (relative to webserver root) when requested resource not found. Useful when building single-page apps with non-has URLs.
fallbackLogic
|Function
see index.js
|Middleware function responsible for writing the fallback file to output, or anything else you might want to do instead.
open
|Boolean/Object
false
|open the localhost server in the browser
https
|Boolean/Object
false
|whether to use https or not. By default,
gulp-server-livereload provides you with a development certificate but you remain free to specify a path for your key and certificate by providing an object like this one:
{key: 'path/to/key.pem', cert: 'path/to/cert.pem'}.
log
|String
info
|If set to
debug you will see all requests logged to the console.
clientLog
|String
debug
|Chooses the level of logging to report from the client in the console if
livereload.clientConsole is enabled. Available choices:
debug,
info,
warn,
error.
proxies
|Array
[]
|a list of proxy objects. Each proxy object can be specified by
{source: '/abc', target: 'http://localhost:8080/abc', options: {headers: {'ABC_HEADER': 'abc'}}}.
By default when a file changes the livereload script in the browser does the following:
To override the default behaviour define the following method in Javascript:
/**
* This method gets called by the livereload script when the server notifies it
* that something has changed.
*
* @param {Object} file File which changed.
*/
window._onLiveReloadFileChanged = function(file) {
// do whatever you want here, e.g. location.reload();
}
The
file parameter has the following structure:
{
"path": ...full path to file which changed...
"name": ...file name (without path)...
"ext": ...file extension name...
}
Set
0.0.0.0 as the
host option.
Set the
defaultFile to
main.html:
gulp.task('webserver', function() {
gulp.src('app')
.pipe(server({
defaultFile: 'main.html'
}));
});
You'll have to add some Javascript to dynamically load in the browser-side scripts.
For example, if the
gulp-server-livereload livereload port is set to 34322 then you would add:
(function() {
var lrHost = location.protocol + '//' + location.hostname + ':34322';
var s = document.createElement('script');
s.async = true;
s.setAttribute('src', lrHost + '/livereload.js');
document.body.appendChild(s);
})();
To enable console logging capture add the following query paramter:
s.setAttribute('src', lrHost + '/livereload.js?extra=capture-console');
In the
livereload object, set the
enable to
true and provide filter function in
filter:
gulp.task('webserver', function() {
gulp.src('app')
.pipe(server({
livereload: {
enable: true,
filter: function(filePath, cb) {
cb( !(/node_modules/.test(filePath)) );
}
}
}));
});
When you're building a single-page app with non-hash URLs (html5 mode) then you
want the server to always serve up the same file for every URL. This is where
the
fallback option comes into play:
gulp.task('webserver', function() {
gulp.src('app')
.pipe(server({
fallback: 'index.html'
}));
});
You can control exactly how the fallback mode works using the
fallbackLogic
parameter. For example, if you wanted to handle PNG files separately and not
have the
fallback get returned for such requests:
gulp.task('webserver', function() {
gulp.src('app')
.pipe(server({
fallback: 'index.html',
fallbackLogic: function(req, res, fallbackFile) {
if (req.url.match(/\.png$/i)) {
res.statusCode = 404;
res.end();
} else {
// default fallback config
fs.createReadStream(fallbackFile).pipe(res);
}
},
}));
});
If you use a CSS preprocessor in gulp, you'll need to run its gulp task (typically with
gulp-watch) together with the server, so that LESS/SASS files are compiled as you save.
You'll also want to configure livereload to ignore changes to the source files, and instead let it only handle changes to the compiled CSS (which will be refreshed inline).
var watch = require('gulp-watch');
gulp.task('watch', function () {
watch('./styles/*.less', batch(function (events, done) {
gulp.start('default', done);
}));
});
gulp.task('webserver', ['watch'], function () {
gulp.src('.')
.pipe(server({
livereload: {
enable: true,
filter: function (filename, cb) {
cb(!/\.(sa|le)ss$|node_modules/.test(filename);
}
},
directoryListing: true,
open: true
}));
});
Note: the livereload server automatically handles generated sourcemap files properly so don't worry about them.
MIT - see LICENSE.md