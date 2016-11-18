gulp-sentry-release facilitates the process of uploading your sourcemaps / min files to sentry. Also it provides an easy way to create and delete your version.
It's a pain in the ass using curl to upload a file.
npm install gulp-sentry-release --save-dev
Go to sentry and create an API Token at https://sentry.io/api/.
The token must have
project:read, project:write, project:releases permissions
Include this in your gulp file:
var opt = {
// prefix domain in the `name` param when uploading a file. Leave blank to use the path
// verbatim. Do not include a trailing slash.
DOMAIN: '',
API_URL: 'https://app.getsentry.com/api/0/projects/ORGANIZATION/PROJECT/',
API_KEY: 'MY_LONG_AUTH_TOKEN',
debug: true,
versionPrefix: '' // Append before the version number in package.json
}
// Pull the version from the package.json file.
var sentryRelease = require('gulp-sentry-release')('./package.json', opt);
// Specify the version directly.
var sentryRelease = require('gulp-sentry-release')({
API_URL: 'https://app.getsentry.com/api/0/projects/ORGANIZATION/PROJECT/',
API_KEY: 'MY_LONG_AUTH_TOKEN',
version: 'v0.1.7' // If specified, uses this version number.
});
var gutil = require('gulp-util');
var sentrySrc = [
'./path/to/public/js/**/*.js',
];
/*
gulp sentry:release // Use package.json version
gulp sentry:release -v 'version'
gulp sentry:release --version 'version'
*/
gulp.task('sentry:release', function () {
var version = gutil.env.version || gutil.env.v;
return gulp.src(sentrySrc, { base: './path/to/public' })
.pipe(sentryRelease.release(version));
});
/*
gulp sentry:delete -v 'version'
gulp sentry:delete --version 'version'
*/
gulp.task('sentry:delete', function () {
var version = gutil.env.version || gutil.env.v;
return gulp.src(sentrySrc, { base: './path/to/public' })
.pipe(sentryRelease.deleteVersion(version));
});
/*
gulp sentry:create -v 'version'
gulp sentry:create --version 'version'
*/
gulp.task('sentry:create', function () {
var version = gutil.env.version || gutil.env.v;
return gulp.src(sentrySrc, { base: './path/to/public' })
.pipe(sentryRelease.createVersion(version));
});
sentryRelease.release(version)
Pipe your entire file stream and upload it to sentry When version is left blank, it will use the package.json version instead
sentryRelease.deleteVersion(version)
Delete a version
sentryRelease.createVersion(version)
Create a version
sentryRelease.sentryAPI
Sentry API Request Wrapper
create(version, cb(err, res, body))
delete(version, cb(err, res, body))
upload(version, file, cb(err, res, body))
If you think it would make sense to add some features/methods, don't hesitate to fork and make pull requests.
Distributed under the MIT License.