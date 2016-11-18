openbase logo
gulp-sentry-release

by Ta Duy Duc
1.0.4 (see all)

Release your files to Sentry using Sentry Release API

Categories

Readme

gulp-sentry-release facilitates the process of uploading your sourcemaps / min files to sentry. Also it provides an easy way to create and delete your version.

Why use it

It's a pain in the ass using curl to upload a file.

Install

npm install gulp-sentry-release --save-dev

How do I use this awesome gulp plugin?

Go to sentry and create an API Token at https://sentry.io/api/. The token must have project:read, project:write, project:releases permissions

Include this in your gulp file:

var opt = {
  // prefix domain in the `name` param when uploading a file. Leave blank to use the path
  // verbatim. Do not include a trailing slash.
  DOMAIN: '',
  API_URL: 'https://app.getsentry.com/api/0/projects/ORGANIZATION/PROJECT/',
  API_KEY: 'MY_LONG_AUTH_TOKEN',
  debug: true,
  versionPrefix: '' // Append before the version number in package.json
}

// Pull the version from the package.json file.
var sentryRelease = require('gulp-sentry-release')('./package.json', opt);

// Specify the version directly.
var sentryRelease = require('gulp-sentry-release')({
  API_URL: 'https://app.getsentry.com/api/0/projects/ORGANIZATION/PROJECT/',
  API_KEY: 'MY_LONG_AUTH_TOKEN',
  version: 'v0.1.7' // If specified, uses this version number.
});

Some gulp tasks you can use

var gutil = require('gulp-util');
var sentrySrc = [
  './path/to/public/js/**/*.js',
];

/*
  gulp sentry:release // Use package.json version
  gulp sentry:release -v 'version'
  gulp sentry:release --version 'version'
*/
gulp.task('sentry:release', function () {
  var version = gutil.env.version || gutil.env.v;
  return gulp.src(sentrySrc, { base: './path/to/public' })
    .pipe(sentryRelease.release(version));
});

/*
  gulp sentry:delete -v 'version'
  gulp sentry:delete --version 'version'
*/
gulp.task('sentry:delete', function () {
  var version = gutil.env.version || gutil.env.v;
  return gulp.src(sentrySrc, { base: './path/to/public' })
    .pipe(sentryRelease.deleteVersion(version));
});

/*
  gulp sentry:create -v 'version'
  gulp sentry:create --version 'version'
*/
gulp.task('sentry:create', function () {
  var version = gutil.env.version || gutil.env.v;
  return gulp.src(sentrySrc, { base: './path/to/public' })
    .pipe(sentryRelease.createVersion(version));
});

API

sentryRelease.release(version)

Pipe your entire file stream and upload it to sentry When version is left blank, it will use the package.json version instead

sentryRelease.deleteVersion(version)

Delete a version

sentryRelease.createVersion(version)

Create a version

sentryRelease.sentryAPI

Sentry API Request Wrapper

  • create(version, cb(err, res, body))
  • delete(version, cb(err, res, body))
  • upload(version, file, cb(err, res, body))

Contribute

If you think it would make sense to add some features/methods, don't hesitate to fork and make pull requests.

License

Distributed under the MIT License.

