gulp-sentry-release facilitates the process of uploading your sourcemaps / min files to sentry. Also it provides an easy way to create and delete your version.

Why use it

It's a pain in the ass using curl to upload a file.

Install

npm install gulp-sentry- release

How do I use this awesome gulp plugin?

Go to sentry and create an API Token at https://sentry.io/api/. The token must have project:read, project:write, project:releases permissions

Include this in your gulp file:

var opt = { DOMAIN : '' , API_URL : 'https://app.getsentry.com/api/0/projects/ORGANIZATION/PROJECT/' , API_KEY : 'MY_LONG_AUTH_TOKEN' , debug : true , versionPrefix : '' } var sentryRelease = require ( 'gulp-sentry-release' )( './package.json' , opt); var sentryRelease = require ( 'gulp-sentry-release' )({ API_URL : 'https://app.getsentry.com/api/0/projects/ORGANIZATION/PROJECT/' , API_KEY : 'MY_LONG_AUTH_TOKEN' , version : 'v0.1.7' });

Some gulp tasks you can use

var gutil = require ( 'gulp-util' ); var sentrySrc = [ './path/to/public/js/**/*.js' , ]; gulp.task( 'sentry:release' , function ( ) { var version = gutil.env.version || gutil.env.v; return gulp.src(sentrySrc, { base : './path/to/public' }) .pipe(sentryRelease.release(version)); }); gulp.task( 'sentry:delete' , function ( ) { var version = gutil.env.version || gutil.env.v; return gulp.src(sentrySrc, { base : './path/to/public' }) .pipe(sentryRelease.deleteVersion(version)); }); gulp.task( 'sentry:create' , function ( ) { var version = gutil.env.version || gutil.env.v; return gulp.src(sentrySrc, { base : './path/to/public' }) .pipe(sentryRelease.createVersion(version)); });

API

Pipe your entire file stream and upload it to sentry When version is left blank, it will use the package.json version instead

Delete a version

Create a version

Sentry API Request Wrapper

create(version, cb(err, res, body))

delete(version, cb(err, res, body))

upload(version, file, cb(err, res, body))

Contribute

If you think it would make sense to add some features/methods, don't hesitate to fork and make pull requests.

License

Distributed under the MIT License.