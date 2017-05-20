This project is looking for a maintainer

I am no longer maintaining this repository and would be happy to transfer it to someone who still actively uses it. Respond to the maintainer issue if you are interested in taking ownership. In case you are interested, I use css-modules now instead.

Minify those pesky selector names down to nothing with this fancy gulp plugin. Minified selectors will be applied consistently across all files piped into it.

Input Output .class-name { ... } .a { ... } .another-class { ... } .b { ... } #an-id { ... } #a { ... } <div class="class-name"> ... </div> <div class="a"> ... </div>

You're like: .some-super-descriptive-selector-name {...} , and it's like: .a {...}

Usage

First and foremost: npm install gulp-selectors

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var gs = require ( 'gulp-selectors' ); gulp.src([ 'src/**/*.css' , 'src/**/*.html' ]) .pipe(gs.run()) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' ));

You can also pass some options into run:

gs.run(processors, ignores)

CSS and HTML files are processed well by default, just pass in your glob of files and all classes and IDs will be reduced to a minified form. Of course you can use it for some more specific functions if you like. See the included sample gulpfile for a full example of how to effectively use gulp-selectors in your gulp workflow.

Defaults

All arguments are optional. If omitted, processors will default to css and html and ignores will be empty:

gs.run({ 'css' : [ 'css' ], 'html' : [ 'html' ] }, { });

Advanced Usage

var processors = { 'css' : [ 'scss' , 'css' ], 'html' : [ 'haml' ], 'js-strings' : [ 'js' ] }, ignores = { classes : [ 'hidden' , 'active' ] ids : '*' }; gs.run(processors, ignores);

Two processors are built in for your convenience: css and html are stable but js-strings and remove-unused are beta and may be moved to their own repositories.

css: matches .selectors and #selectors

html: matches id="selector"s, class="selector"s, and for="selector"s

js: matches exact strings by looping through the library, which is dangerous if you use common words as selectors

remove-unused: should be run last, and only on stylesheets - it removes all declarations present in the library which haven't been used

If a processor is listed which isn't built in, gulp-selectors will attempt to require it.

How gulp-selectors works

Calling gs.run() builds a library which persists for all processors used in the call. Processors are run on all associated files and all selectors, besides those that have been ignored, will be minified.

Processors

{ 'css' : [ 'css' , 'scss' ], 'html' : [ 'html' , 'tpl.js' ], 'js-strings' : [ 'js' , '!tpl.js' ], 'your-custom-processor' : [ '.ext' ] }

css and html are built in. Additional processors referenced will be injected where needed so it is important to ensure all are installed. Processors are used like this:

processor(file, classLibrary, idLibrary)

File is the string containing the file contents. Each of the two libraries exposes the following API:

set(selectorName): returns a minified selector name

has(selectorName): tests if the name exists

get(selectorName, [dontCount]): ...

libraries

Ignores