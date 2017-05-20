I am no longer maintaining this repository and would be happy to transfer it to someone who still actively uses it. Respond to the maintainer issue if you are interested in taking ownership. In case you are interested, I use css-modules now instead.
Minify those pesky selector names down to nothing with this fancy gulp plugin. Minified selectors will be applied consistently across all files piped into it.
|Input
|Output
.class-name { ... }
.a { ... }
.another-class { ... }
.b { ... }
#an-id { ... }
#a { ... }
<div class="class-name"> ... </div>
<div class="a"> ... </div>
You're like:
.some-super-descriptive-selector-name {...}, and it's like:
.a {...}
First and foremost:
npm install gulp-selectors
var gulp = require('gulp');
var gs = require('gulp-selectors');
gulp.src(['src/**/*.css', 'src/**/*.html'])
.pipe(gs.run())
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
You can also pass some options into run:
gs.run(processors, ignores)
CSS and HTML files are processed well by default, just pass in your glob of files and all classes and IDs will be reduced to a minified form. Of course you can use it for some more specific functions if you like. See the included sample gulpfile for a full example of how to effectively use gulp-selectors in your gulp workflow.
All arguments are optional. If omitted, processors will default to
css and
html and ignores
will be empty:
gs.run({
'css': ['css'],
'html': ['html']
}, {
});
var processors = {
'css': ['scss', 'css'], // run the css processor on .scss and .css files
'html': ['haml'], // run the html processor on .haml files
'js-strings': ['js'] // run the js-strings plugin on js files
},
ignores = {
classes: ['hidden', 'active'] // ignore these class selectors,
ids: '*' // ignore all IDs
};
gs.run(processors, ignores);
Two processors are built in for your convenience:
css and
html are stable but
js-strings and
remove-unused are beta and may be moved to their own repositories.
If a processor is listed which isn't built in, gulp-selectors will attempt to
require it.
Calling
gs.run() builds a library which persists for all processors used in the call. Processors are run on all associated files and all selectors, besides those that have been ignored, will be minified.
{
'css': ['css', 'scss'],
'html': ['html', 'tpl.js'],
'js-strings': ['js', '!tpl.js'],
'your-custom-processor': ['.ext']
}
css and
html are built in. Additional processors referenced will be injected where needed so it is important to ensure all are installed. Processors are used like this:
processor(file, classLibrary, idLibrary)
File is the string containing the file contents. Each of the two libraries exposes the following API:
libraries
{
ids: ['content', 'target'],
classes: ['hidden', 'active']
}