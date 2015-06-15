Copy file to remote server, using scp2 that is a pure javascript implement.
$ npm install gulp-scp2 -g
var gulp = require('gulp');
var scp = require('gulp-scp2');
gulp.task('default', function() {
return gulp.src('**/*.js')
.pipe(scp({
host: 'localhost',
username: 'username',
password: 'password',
dest: '/home/username/'
}))
.on('error', function(err) {
console.log(err);
});
});
More see example
Type:
String
Default value:
localhost
A string value that is the host of the server.
Type:
Number
Default value:
22
The ssh port of the server.
Type:
String
Default value:
admin
The username of the server.
Type:
String
The password of the user on the remote server.
Type:
String
Default value:
/home/username
Remote server directory
Type:
Function
You can get the
client instance, and watch events.
Read more: https://github.com/mscdex/ssh2#connection-methods
Copyright (c) 2015 popomore. Licensed under the MIT license.