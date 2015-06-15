Copy file to remote server, using scp2 that is a pure javascript implement.

Install

npm install gulp-scp2 -g

Usage

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var scp = require ( 'gulp-scp2' ); gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( '**/*.js' ) .pipe(scp({ host : 'localhost' , username : 'username' , password : 'password' , dest : '/home/username/' })) .on( 'error' , function ( err ) { console .log(err); }); });

More see example

Options

Type: String Default value: localhost

A string value that is the host of the server.

Type: Number Default value: 22

The ssh port of the server.

Type: String Default value: admin

The username of the server.

Type: String

The password of the user on the remote server.

Type: String Default value: /home/username

Remote server directory

Type: Function

You can get the client instance, and watch events.

More Options

Read more: https://github.com/mscdex/ssh2#connection-methods

LISENCE

Copyright (c) 2015 popomore. Licensed under the MIT license.