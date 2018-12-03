openbase logo
gsi

gulp-sass-inheritance

by berstend̡̲̫̹̠̖͚͓̔̄̓̐̄͛̀͘
1.1.2 (see all)

Rebuild scss files and other files that have included those files

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

520

GitHub Stars

29

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

gulp-sass-inheritance

npm npm travis Greenkeeper badge deps

Rebuild a sass/scss file with other files that have imported this file

Useful when working on a larger project: Styles can be (re-)built incrementally on a per-need basis.

Changelog

v1.1.0 (2017-05-13)

  • The file initially emitted is now being passed through as well
  • Support for nested imports - Thanks @safareli! Fixes #3 #5
  • Added tests & solid coverage
  • Updated dependencies
Previous: v0.5.1 (2015-04-09)

Install

# Using npm
npm install gulp-sass-inheritance --save

# Using yarn
yarn add gulp-sass-inheritance

Usage

You can use gulp-sass-inheritance with gulp-changed to only process the files that have changed but also recompile files that import the one that changed.

'use strict';
var gulp = require('gulp');
var sassInheritance = require('gulp-sass-inheritance');
var sass = require('gulp-sass');
var cached = require('gulp-cached');
var gulpif = require('gulp-if');
var filter = require('gulp-filter');

gulp.task('sass', function() {
  return gulp.src('src/styles/**/*.scss')

    //filter out unchanged scss files, only works when watching
    .pipe(gulpif(global.isWatching, cached('sass')))

    //find files that depend on the files that have changed
    .pipe(sassInheritance({dir: 'src/styles/'}))

    //filter out internal imports (folders and files starting with "_" )
    .pipe(filter(function (file) {
      return !/\/_/.test(file.path) || !/^_/.test(file.relative);
    }))

    //process scss files
    .pipe(sass())

    //save all the files
    .pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
});
gulp.task('setWatch', function() {
    global.isWatching = true;
});
gulp.task('watch', ['setWatch', 'sass'], function() {
    //your watch functions...
});

Contributing 🎉

# Install dependencies
yarn

# Run tests
yarn test

License

MIT

