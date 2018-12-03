Rebuild a sass/scss file with other files that have imported this file

Based on gulp-jade-inheritance

Uses sass-graph for the heavy lifting

Useful when working on a larger project: Styles can be (re-)built incrementally on a per-need basis.

Changelog

The file initially emitted is now being passed through as well

Support for nested imports - Thanks @safareli! Fixes #3 #5

- Thanks @safareli! Fixes #3 #5 Added tests & solid coverage

Updated dependencies

Install

npm install gulp-sass-inheritance --save yarn add gulp-sass-inheritance

Usage

You can use gulp-sass-inheritance with gulp-changed to only process the files that have changed but also recompile files that import the one that changed.

; var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var sassInheritance = require ( 'gulp-sass-inheritance' ); var sass = require ( 'gulp-sass' ); var cached = require ( 'gulp-cached' ); var gulpif = require ( 'gulp-if' ); var filter = require ( 'gulp-filter' ); gulp.task( 'sass' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'src/styles/**/*.scss' ) .pipe(gulpif(global.isWatching, cached( 'sass' ))) .pipe(sassInheritance({ dir : 'src/styles/' })) .pipe(filter( function ( file ) { return ! /\/_/ .test(file.path) || ! /^_/ .test(file.relative); })) .pipe(sass()) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )); }); gulp.task( 'setWatch' , function ( ) { global.isWatching = true ; }); gulp.task( 'watch' , [ 'setWatch' , 'sass' ], function ( ) { });

Contributing 🎉

yarn yarn test

License

MIT