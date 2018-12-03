Rebuild a sass/scss file with other files that have imported this file
Useful when working on a larger project: Styles can be (re-)built incrementally on a per-need basis.
# Using npm
npm install gulp-sass-inheritance --save
# Using yarn
yarn add gulp-sass-inheritance
You can use
gulp-sass-inheritance with
gulp-changed to only process the files that have changed but also recompile files that import the one that changed.
'use strict';
var gulp = require('gulp');
var sassInheritance = require('gulp-sass-inheritance');
var sass = require('gulp-sass');
var cached = require('gulp-cached');
var gulpif = require('gulp-if');
var filter = require('gulp-filter');
gulp.task('sass', function() {
return gulp.src('src/styles/**/*.scss')
//filter out unchanged scss files, only works when watching
.pipe(gulpif(global.isWatching, cached('sass')))
//find files that depend on the files that have changed
.pipe(sassInheritance({dir: 'src/styles/'}))
//filter out internal imports (folders and files starting with "_" )
.pipe(filter(function (file) {
return !/\/_/.test(file.path) || !/^_/.test(file.relative);
}))
//process scss files
.pipe(sass())
//save all the files
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
});
gulp.task('setWatch', function() {
global.isWatching = true;
});
gulp.task('watch', ['setWatch', 'sass'], function() {
//your watch functions...
});
# Install dependencies
yarn
# Run tests
yarn test
MIT