gulp-s3

by Nicholas Kostelnik
0.11.0 (see all)

Uploads files to s3

npm
GitHub
CDN

Categories

Readme

gulp-s3 NPM version

s3 plugin for gulp

Usage

First, install gulp-s3 as a development dependency:

npm install --save-dev gulp-s3

Then, use it in your gulpfile.js:

var s3   = require('gulp-s3')
var gulp = require('gulp')

var AWS = {
  "key":    process.env.AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID,
  "secret": process.env.AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY,
  "bucket": "dev.example.com",
  "region": "eu-west-1"
}

gulp.task('default', () => {
  gulp.src('./dist/**').pipe(s3(AWS));
});

API

options.uploadPath

Type: String
Default: ``

Set the remote folder on the S3 bucket

var options = { uploadPath: 'remote-folder' } // It will upload the 'src' into '/remote-folder'
gulp.src('./dist/**', {read: false})
    .pipe(s3(AWS, options));

options.headers

Type: Object
Default: {}

Headers to set to each file uploaded to S3

var options = { 
  headers: {
    'Cache-Control': 'max-age=315360000, no-transform, public',
    'x-amz-acl': 'private'
  } 
};
gulp.src('./dist/**', {read: false})
    .pipe(s3(AWS, options));

options.gzippedOnly

Type: Boolean
Default: false

Only upload files with .gz extension, additionally it will remove the .gz suffix on destination filename and set appropriate Content-Type and Content-Encoding headers.

var options = { gzippedOnly: true };
gulp.src('./dist/**').pipe(gzip())
    .pipe(s3(AWS, options));

options.failOnError

Type: Boolean Default: false

Throw error if upload to s3 fails.

var options = { failOnError: true };
gulp.src('./dist/**').pipe(gzip())
    .pipe(s3(AWS, options));

License

MIT License

