s3 plugin for gulp

Usage

First, install gulp-s3 as a development dependency:

npm install --save-dev gulp-s3

Then, use it in your gulpfile.js :

var s3 = require ( 'gulp-s3' ) var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ) var AWS = { "key" : process.env.AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID, "secret" : process.env.AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY, "bucket" : "dev.example.com" , "region" : "eu-west-1" } gulp.task( 'default' , () => { gulp.src( './dist/**' ).pipe(s3(AWS)); });

API

Type: String

Default: ``

Set the remote folder on the S3 bucket

var options = { uploadPath : 'remote-folder' } gulp.src( './dist/**' , { read : false }) .pipe(s3(AWS, options));

Type: Object

Default: {}

Headers to set to each file uploaded to S3

var options = { headers : { 'Cache-Control' : 'max-age=315360000, no-transform, public' , 'x-amz-acl' : 'private' } }; gulp.src( './dist/**' , { read : false }) .pipe(s3(AWS, options));

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Only upload files with .gz extension, additionally it will remove the .gz suffix on destination filename and set appropriate Content-Type and Content-Encoding headers.

var options = { gzippedOnly : true }; gulp.src( './dist/**' ).pipe(gzip()) .pipe(s3(AWS, options));

Type: Boolean Default: false

Throw error if upload to s3 fails.

var options = { failOnError : true }; gulp.src( './dist/**' ).pipe(gzip()) .pipe(s3(AWS, options));

License

MIT License