s3 plugin for gulp
First, install
gulp-s3 as a development dependency:
npm install --save-dev gulp-s3
Then, use it in your
gulpfile.js:
var s3 = require('gulp-s3')
var gulp = require('gulp')
var AWS = {
"key": process.env.AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID,
"secret": process.env.AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY,
"bucket": "dev.example.com",
"region": "eu-west-1"
}
gulp.task('default', () => {
gulp.src('./dist/**').pipe(s3(AWS));
});
Type:
String
Default: ``
Set the remote folder on the S3 bucket
var options = { uploadPath: 'remote-folder' } // It will upload the 'src' into '/remote-folder'
gulp.src('./dist/**', {read: false})
.pipe(s3(AWS, options));
Type:
Object
Default:
{}
Headers to set to each file uploaded to S3
var options = {
headers: {
'Cache-Control': 'max-age=315360000, no-transform, public',
'x-amz-acl': 'private'
}
};
gulp.src('./dist/**', {read: false})
.pipe(s3(AWS, options));
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Only upload files with .gz extension, additionally it will remove the .gz suffix on destination filename and set appropriate Content-Type and Content-Encoding headers.
var options = { gzippedOnly: true };
gulp.src('./dist/**').pipe(gzip())
.pipe(s3(AWS, options));
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Throw error if upload to s3 fails.
var options = { failOnError: true };
gulp.src('./dist/**').pipe(gzip())
.pipe(s3(AWS, options));