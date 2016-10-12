documentation - install - setup - why
var gulp = require('gulp-runtime').create();
gulp.task('default', ['--tasks', '--version']);
var gulp = require('gulp-runtime').create();
gulp.task('build :src :dest', function () {
return gulp.src(this.params.src)
// transform, compress, etc.
.pipe(gulp.dest(this.params.dest));
});
gulp.task('default',
gulp.parallel('build src/**/*.js build')
);
var gulp = require('gulp-runtime').create();
gulp.task('read src', function (callback, src, dest) {
dest = path.join(dest, new Date().toISOString());
console.log('from', src, 'to', dest);
var stream = gulp.src(src);
callback(null, stream, dest);
});
gulp.task('write', function (done, stream, dest) {
return stream.pipe(gulp.dest(dest));
});
// the default takes any arguments after '--' from the terminal
gulp.task('default',
gulp.series('read src', 'write')
);
write
node gulplfile.js -- src/**/*.js build
and arguments after
-- will be passed to the
default task.
Just as gulp#4.0
var gulp = require('gulp-runtime').create();
function build (done, src, dest) {
console.log('from', src, 'to', dest);
return gulp.src(src)
// some build step
.pipe(gulp.dest(dest));
}
function minify (done, src, dest) {
return gulp.src(src)
// minify
.pipe(gulp.dest(dest));
}
gulp.task('default',
gulp.series(build, minify)
);
var styles = require('gulp-runtime').create();
styles.task('less', function (done, sources, dest) {
var less = require('gulp-less');
var options = require('./build/options');
return gulp.src(sources)
.pipe(less(options.less))
.pipe(gulp.dest(dest));
});
styles.task('default', ['less']);
exports = module.exports = styles;
default has finished
var gulp = require('gulp-runtime').create({ repl: true });
gulp.task(':number', function (done) {
setTimeout(done, 100);
});
gulp.task('default', ['one', 'two']);
go to the terminal and do
node gulpfile.js
which will run a REPL with the tasks defined.
With npm
npm install --save-dev gulp-runtime
Soon after I started to use
gulp it came to mind
I want a REPL for this
Mainly because a REPL is the closest to
define and use as you like. If that was possible then writing task names in this REPL will run them just as doing the same from the command line.
Then I realized that what I really liked from
gulp is the way you can bundle and compose async functions and how its this done under the hood. For that I had to try to do it by myself.
The above has lead to gulp-repl, parth, runtime and finally gulp-runtime.
So yeah, it got out of hand :D.
But well oh well, here we are.