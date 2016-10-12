documentation - install - setup - why

var gulp = require ( 'gulp-runtime' ).create(); gulp.task( 'default' , [ '--tasks' , '--version' ]);

task :parameters

var gulp = require ( 'gulp-runtime' ).create(); gulp.task( 'build :src :dest' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( this .params.src) .pipe(gulp.dest( this .params.dest)); }); gulp.task( 'default' , gulp.parallel( 'build src/**/*.js build' ) );

passing arguments

var gulp = require ( 'gulp-runtime' ).create(); gulp.task( 'read src' , function ( callback, src, dest ) { dest = path.join(dest, new Date ().toISOString()); console .log( 'from' , src, 'to' , dest); var stream = gulp.src(src); callback( null , stream, dest); }); gulp.task( 'write' , function ( done, stream, dest ) { return stream.pipe(gulp.dest(dest)); }); gulp.task( 'default' , gulp.series( 'read src' , 'write' ) );

write

node gulplfile.js -- src *.js build

and arguments after -- will be passed to the default task.

functions as tasks

Just as gulp#4.0

var gulp = require ( 'gulp-runtime' ).create(); function build ( done, src, dest ) { console .log( 'from' , src, 'to' , dest); return gulp.src(src) .pipe(gulp.dest(dest)); } function minify ( done, src, dest ) { return gulp.src(src) .pipe(gulp.dest(dest)); } gulp.task( 'default' , gulp.series(build, minify) );

split builds in instances

var styles = require ( 'gulp-runtime' ).create(); styles.task( 'less' , function ( done, sources, dest ) { var less = require ( 'gulp-less' ); var options = require ( './build/options' ); return gulp.src(sources) .pipe(less(options.less)) .pipe(gulp.dest(dest)); }); styles.task( 'default' , [ 'less' ]); exports = module .exports = styles;

a REPL after default has finished

var gulp = require ( 'gulp-runtime' ).create({ repl : true }); gulp.task( ':number' , function ( done ) { setTimeout(done, 100 ); }); gulp.task( 'default' , [ 'one' , 'two' ]);

go to the terminal and do

node gulpfile.js

which will run a REPL with the tasks defined.

install

With npm

npm install --save-dev gulp-runtime

why

Soon after I started to use gulp it came to mind

I want a REPL for this

Mainly because a REPL is the closest to define and use as you like . If that was possible then writing task names in this REPL will run them just as doing the same from the command line.

Then I realized that what I really liked from gulp is the way you can bundle and compose async functions and how its this done under the hood. For that I had to try to do it by myself.

The above has lead to gulp-repl, parth, runtime and finally gulp-runtime.

So yeah, it got out of hand :D.

But well oh well, here we are.

