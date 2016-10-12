openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gr

gulp-runtime

by Javier Carrillo Milla
2.0.0 (see all)

an alternate interface to vinyl-fs

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

113

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

14

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

gulp-runtime NPM version downloads

build

image

documentation - install - setup - why

features

samples

CLI as tasks

var gulp = require('gulp-runtime').create();

gulp.task('default', ['--tasks', '--version']);

task :parameters

var gulp = require('gulp-runtime').create();

gulp.task('build :src :dest', function () {
  return gulp.src(this.params.src)
    // transform, compress, etc.
    .pipe(gulp.dest(this.params.dest));
});

gulp.task('default',
  gulp.parallel('build src/**/*.js build')
);

passing arguments

var gulp = require('gulp-runtime').create();

gulp.task('read src', function (callback, src, dest) {
  dest = path.join(dest, new Date().toISOString());
  console.log('from', src, 'to', dest);

  var stream = gulp.src(src);

  callback(null, stream, dest);
});

gulp.task('write', function (done, stream, dest) {
  return stream.pipe(gulp.dest(dest));
});

// the default takes any arguments after '--' from the terminal
gulp.task('default',
  gulp.series('read src', 'write')
);

write

node gulplfile.js -- src/**/*.js build

and arguments after -- will be passed to the default task.

functions as tasks

Just as gulp#4.0

var gulp = require('gulp-runtime').create();

function build (done, src, dest) {
  console.log('from', src, 'to', dest);
  return gulp.src(src)
    // some build step
    .pipe(gulp.dest(dest));
}

function minify (done, src, dest) {
  return gulp.src(src)
    // minify
    .pipe(gulp.dest(dest));
}

gulp.task('default',
  gulp.series(build, minify)
);

split builds in instances

var styles = require('gulp-runtime').create();

styles.task('less', function (done, sources, dest) {
  var less = require('gulp-less');
  var options = require('./build/options');

  return gulp.src(sources)
    .pipe(less(options.less))
    .pipe(gulp.dest(dest));
});

styles.task('default', ['less']);

exports = module.exports = styles;

a REPL after default has finished

var gulp = require('gulp-runtime').create({ repl: true });

gulp.task(':number', function (done) {
  setTimeout(done, 100);
});

gulp.task('default', ['one', 'two']);

go to the terminal and do

node gulpfile.js

which will run a REPL with the tasks defined.

install

With npm

npm install --save-dev gulp-runtime

why

Soon after I started to use gulp it came to mind

I want a REPL for this

Mainly because a REPL is the closest to define and use as you like. If that was possible then writing task names in this REPL will run them just as doing the same from the command line.

Then I realized that what I really liked from gulp is the way you can bundle and compose async functions and how its this done under the hood. For that I had to try to do it by myself.

The above has lead to gulp-repl, parth, runtime and finally gulp-runtime.

So yeah, it got out of hand :D.

But well oh well, here we are.

license

License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial