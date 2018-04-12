openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
grh

gulp-ruby-haml

by Sarah Vessels
0.0.9 (see all)

Haml plugin for Gulp that uses the Ruby Haml gem.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

421

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

gulp-ruby-haml

This is a gulp plugin that will use the haml command line script to compile your Haml files into HTML. You need both Ruby and Haml installed to use this. Try gem install haml. If you use Bundler, add gem 'haml' to your Gemfile and run bundle install.

Options

hamlPath

Specify where the haml executable is. Defaults to just haml if not provided. {hamlPath: '/path/to/haml'}

style

Output style. Can be indented (default) or ugly. {style: ugly}

format

Output format. Can be html5 (default), xhtml, or html4. {format: "xhtml"}

require

Require additional ruby files. Same as 'ruby -r'. {require: ["./my_haml_helpers.rb"]}

escapeHtml

Escape HTML characters (like ampersands and angle brackets) by default. {escapeHtml: true}

noEscapeAttrs

Don't escape HTML characters (like ampersands and angle brackets) in attributes. {noEscapeAttrs: true}

doubleQuoteAttributes

Set attribute wrapper to double-quotes (default is single). {doubleQuote: true}

trace

Show a full traceback on error {trace: true}

unixNewlines (false)

Use Unix-style newlines in written files. {unixNewlines: true}

cdata

Always add CDATA sections to javascript and css blocks. {cdata: true}

autoclose

List of elements to be automatically self-closed. {autoclose: ["img", "input", "br", ...]}

loadPath

specify $LOAD_PATH directory (may be used more than once). Same as 'ruby -I'. {loadPath: "my/load/path"}

outExtension

Set the output extension. Defaults to '.html'. {outExtension: ".hbs"}

Use the encodings option to specify encodings, e.g., {encodings: "UTF-8"}.

gulpfile.js example

var gulp = require('gulp');
var watch = require('gulp-watch');
var haml = require('gulp-ruby-haml');

// Compile Haml into HTML
gulp.task('haml', function() {
  gulp.src('./app/assets/haml/**/*.haml', {read: false}).
       pipe(haml().on('error', function(e) { console.log(e.message); })).
       pipe(gulp.dest('./public'));
});

// Compile Haml into HTML with double quotes around attributes
// Same as haml -q
gulp.task('haml-double-quote', function() {
  gulp.src('./app/assets/haml/**/*.haml', {read: false}).
       pipe(haml({doubleQuote: true})).
       pipe(gulp.dest('./public'));
});

// Pipe Haml output from one command into another without writing the
// Haml to file first
gulp.src('foo/bar/**/*.haml').
     pipe(replace('albert', 'dilbert')).
     pipe(haml()).
     pipe(gulp.dest('baz'));

// Require an additional Ruby file for compilation
gulp.src(in_path).
     pipe(haml({require: ["./path/to/my_ruby_script.rb"]})).
     pipe(gulp.dest(dest_dir));

// Watch for changes in Haml files
gulp.task('haml-watch', function() {
  gulp.src('./app/assets/haml/**/*.haml', {read: false}).
       pipe(watch()).
       pipe(haml()).
       pipe(gulp.dest('./public'));
});

// Change the output extension
gulp.task("haml-to-handlebars", function() {
  gulp
    .src("./source/handlebars/**/*.haml")
    .pipe(
      haml({
        outExtension: ".hbs"
      })
    )
    .pipe(gulp.dest("./handlebars"));
});

How to Test This Plugin

npm install
npm test

Thanks

This largely came from gulp-ruby-sass by Sindre Sorhus.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial