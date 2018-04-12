This is a gulp plugin that will use the
haml command
line script to compile your Haml files into HTML. You need both Ruby and Haml
installed to use this. Try
gem install haml. If you use
Bundler, add
gem 'haml' to your Gemfile and run
bundle install.
Specify where the haml executable is. Defaults to just
haml if not provided.
{hamlPath: '/path/to/haml'}
Output style. Can be indented (default) or ugly.
{style: ugly}
Output format. Can be html5 (default), xhtml, or html4.
{format: "xhtml"}
Require additional ruby files. Same as 'ruby -r'.
{require: ["./my_haml_helpers.rb"]}
Escape HTML characters (like ampersands and angle brackets) by default.
{escapeHtml: true}
Don't escape HTML characters (like ampersands and angle brackets) in attributes.
{noEscapeAttrs: true}
Set attribute wrapper to double-quotes (default is single).
{doubleQuote: true}
Show a full traceback on error
{trace: true}
Use Unix-style newlines in written files.
{unixNewlines: true}
Always add CDATA sections to javascript and css blocks.
{cdata: true}
List of elements to be automatically self-closed.
{autoclose: ["img", "input", "br", ...]}
specify $LOAD_PATH directory (may be used more than once). Same as 'ruby -I'.
{loadPath: "my/load/path"}
Set the output extension. Defaults to '.html'.
{outExtension: ".hbs"}
Use the
encodings option to specify encodings, e.g.,
{encodings: "UTF-8"}.
var gulp = require('gulp');
var watch = require('gulp-watch');
var haml = require('gulp-ruby-haml');
// Compile Haml into HTML
gulp.task('haml', function() {
gulp.src('./app/assets/haml/**/*.haml', {read: false}).
pipe(haml().on('error', function(e) { console.log(e.message); })).
pipe(gulp.dest('./public'));
});
// Compile Haml into HTML with double quotes around attributes
// Same as haml -q
gulp.task('haml-double-quote', function() {
gulp.src('./app/assets/haml/**/*.haml', {read: false}).
pipe(haml({doubleQuote: true})).
pipe(gulp.dest('./public'));
});
// Pipe Haml output from one command into another without writing the
// Haml to file first
gulp.src('foo/bar/**/*.haml').
pipe(replace('albert', 'dilbert')).
pipe(haml()).
pipe(gulp.dest('baz'));
// Require an additional Ruby file for compilation
gulp.src(in_path).
pipe(haml({require: ["./path/to/my_ruby_script.rb"]})).
pipe(gulp.dest(dest_dir));
// Watch for changes in Haml files
gulp.task('haml-watch', function() {
gulp.src('./app/assets/haml/**/*.haml', {read: false}).
pipe(watch()).
pipe(haml()).
pipe(gulp.dest('./public'));
});
// Change the output extension
gulp.task("haml-to-handlebars", function() {
gulp
.src("./source/handlebars/**/*.haml")
.pipe(
haml({
outExtension: ".hbs"
})
)
.pipe(gulp.dest("./handlebars"));
});
npm install
npm test
This largely came from gulp-ruby-sass by Sindre Sorhus.