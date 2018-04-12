This is a gulp plugin that will use the haml command line script to compile your Haml files into HTML. You need both Ruby and Haml installed to use this. Try gem install haml . If you use Bundler, add gem 'haml' to your Gemfile and run bundle install .

Options

hamlPath

Specify where the haml executable is. Defaults to just haml if not provided. {hamlPath: '/path/to/haml'}

style

Output style. Can be indented (default) or ugly. {style: ugly}

format

Output format. Can be html5 (default), xhtml, or html4. {format: "xhtml"}

require

Require additional ruby files. Same as 'ruby -r'. {require: ["./my_haml_helpers.rb"]}

escapeHtml

Escape HTML characters (like ampersands and angle brackets) by default. {escapeHtml: true}

noEscapeAttrs

Don't escape HTML characters (like ampersands and angle brackets) in attributes. {noEscapeAttrs: true}

doubleQuoteAttributes

Set attribute wrapper to double-quotes (default is single). {doubleQuote: true}

trace

Show a full traceback on error {trace: true}

unixNewlines (false)

Use Unix-style newlines in written files. {unixNewlines: true}

cdata

Always add CDATA sections to javascript and css blocks. {cdata: true}

autoclose

List of elements to be automatically self-closed. {autoclose: ["img", "input", "br", ...]}

loadPath

specify $LOAD_PATH directory (may be used more than once). Same as 'ruby -I'. {loadPath: "my/load/path"}

outExtension

Set the output extension. Defaults to '.html'. {outExtension: ".hbs"}

Use the encodings option to specify encodings, e.g., {encodings: "UTF-8"} .

gulpfile.js example

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var watch = require ( 'gulp-watch' ); var haml = require ( 'gulp-ruby-haml' ); gulp.task( 'haml' , function ( ) { gulp.src( './app/assets/haml/**/*.haml' , { read : false }). pipe(haml().on( 'error' , function ( e ) { console .log(e.message); })). pipe(gulp.dest( './public' )); }); gulp.task( 'haml-double-quote' , function ( ) { gulp.src( './app/assets/haml/**/*.haml' , { read : false }). pipe(haml({ doubleQuote : true })). pipe(gulp.dest( './public' )); }); gulp.src( 'foo/bar/**/*.haml' ). pipe(replace( 'albert' , 'dilbert' )). pipe(haml()). pipe(gulp.dest( 'baz' )); gulp.src(in_path). pipe(haml({ require : [ "./path/to/my_ruby_script.rb" ]})). pipe(gulp.dest(dest_dir)); gulp.task( 'haml-watch' , function ( ) { gulp.src( './app/assets/haml/**/*.haml' , { read : false }). pipe(watch()). pipe(haml()). pipe(gulp.dest( './public' )); }); gulp.task( "haml-to-handlebars" , function ( ) { gulp .src( "./source/handlebars/**/*.haml" ) .pipe( haml({ outExtension : ".hbs" }) ) .pipe(gulp.dest( "./handlebars" )); });

How to Test This Plugin

npm install npm test

Thanks

This largely came from gulp-ruby-sass by Sindre Sorhus.