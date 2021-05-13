Gulp plugin that uses RTLCSS to convert LTR CSS to RTL.

Install

$ npm install --save-dev gulp-rtlcss

Basic Usage

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var rtlcss = require ( 'gulp-rtlcss' ); gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'styles.css' ) .pipe(rtlcss()) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )); });

Configuration

The plugin optionally accepts RTLCSS configuration either as an argument or with a file named .rtlcssrc or .rtlcssrc.json .

See the RTLCSS documentation for more information about accepted configuration.

Example

The below example will result in 2 copies of each stylesheet, one LTR stylesheet and one RTL stylesheet (with "-rtl" appended to the filename before the extension). The example uses autoprefixer, this is just an example of other CSS post-processing being used before rtlcss.

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var autoprefixer = require ( 'gulp-autoprefixer' ); var rtlcss = require ( 'gulp-rtlcss' ); var rename = require ( 'gulp-rename' ); var sourcemaps = require ( 'gulp-sourcemaps' ); gulp.task( 'styles' , function ( ) { return gulp.src([ '/styles/*.css' ]) .pipe(sourcemaps.init()) .pipe(autoprefixer([ "last 2 versions" , "> 1%" ])) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )) .pipe(rtlcss()) .pipe(rename({ suffix : '-rtl' })) .pipe(sourcemaps.write( 'dist' )) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )); });

Change Log

See CHANGELOG.md.