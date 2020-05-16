Use the file transferring and syncing capabilities of
rsync within your Gulp task.
gulp-rsync calls
rsync and offers you a subset of options for an easy setup.
rsync needs to be installed on your machine and must be sitting in your PATH.
npm install gulp-rsync --save-dev
var gulp = require('gulp');
var rsync = require('gulp-rsync');
gulp.task('deploy', function() {
return gulp.src('build/**')
.pipe(rsync({
root: 'build/',
hostname: 'example.com',
destination: 'path/to/site/'
}));
});
A common parameter set for
rsync is
rsync -avz ...
This can be achieved by:
var gulp = require('gulp');
var rsync = require('gulp-rsync');
gulp.task('deploy', function() {
gulp.src('build/**')
.pipe(rsync({
root: 'build/',
hostname: 'example.com',
destination: 'path/to/site/',
archive: true,
silent: false,
compress: true
}));
});
Note that
rsync does not synchronize your
build/-directory if you give it a trailing
/.
rsync-gulp implements the following options of
rsync. See the official documentation for more information.
-a, --archive archive mode; equals -rlptgoD (no -H,-A,-X)
-c, --checksum skip based on checksum, not mod-time & size
-d, --dirs transfer directories without recursing
-e, --rsh=COMMAND specify the remote shell to use
-n, --dry-run perform a trial run with no changes made
-r, --recursive recurse into directories
-t, --times preserve modification times
-u, --update skip files that are newer on the receiver
-v, --verbose increase verbosity
-z, --compress compress file data during the transfer
--chmod affect file and/or directory permissions
--delete delete extraneous files from destination dirs
--exclude=PATTERN exclude files matching PATTERN
--include=PATTERN don't exclude files matching PATTERN
--port=PORT specify double-colon alternate port number
--progress show progress during transfer
When you are syncing from Windows to Unix you might encounter permission errors or issues resulting from these. A reason can be that
rsync tries to preserve NTFS file attributes in UNIX. This behaviour can be remedied by:
chmod: "ugo=rwX"
So, if you are running
rsync on Windows put this option in place.
rsync(options)
options
destination
Type:
string, Required
The destination path. Use
hostname when using a remote path.
root
Type:
string, Default:
process.cwd()
Specifying a root path changes the path names that are transferred to the
destination. The paths piped into
rsync must be within the root path (or the
plugin will yell at you).
gulp.src('build/js/**']).pipe(rsync({destination: '/tmp'}));
This will create the directory
build in
/tmp as well as the directory
js
in
/tmp/build.
gulp.src('build/js/**']).pipe(rsync({root: 'build', destination: '/tmp'}));
This will create the directory
js in
/tmp.
hostname
Type:
string
The hostname of the destination.
rsync will connect to this hostname using SSH
along with configuration in
~/.ssh/config or SSH keys stored in a keychain.
When this is omitted,
rsync will transfer the content to a local path.
username
Type:
string
Used to specify a user for the remote host.
shell
Type:
string, Compares to:
rsync -e
Typically,
rsync is configured to use
ssh by default, but you may prefer to
use
rsh on a local network.
port
Type:
integer
Used to specify an SSH port for the remote host. Note: This will override the
shell option and force the use
ssh in
rsync -e ssh --port=PORT.
archive
Type:
boolean, Default:
false, Compares to:
rsync -a
If set to
true,
rsync will turn on the archive mode which equals
-rlptgoD:
-r, --recursive recurse into directories
-l, --links copy symlinks as symlinks
-p, --perms preserve permissions
-t, --times preserve modification times
-g, --group preserve group
-o, --owner preserve owner (super-user only)
-D same as --devices --specials
--devices preserve device files (super-user only)
--specials preserve special files
dryrun
Type:
boolean, Default:
false, Compares to:
rsync -n
If set to
true,
rsync will do everything it does without actually syncing.
incremental
Type:
boolean, Default:
false, Compares to:
rsync -c
If set to
true,
rsync will make incremental updates only. rsync will use the checksum of every file to determine whether a file needs to be updated. This will add a delay to the transfer, but will minimize the amount of files
transferred each time.
progress
Type:
boolean, Default:
false, Compares to:
rsync --progress
If set to
true, the transfer progress for each file will be displayed in the
console.
This looks like:
[20:49:53] gulp-rsync: Starting rsync to example.com:/var/www/example.com/html/...
[20:49:53] gulp-rsync: favicon.ico
[20:49:53] gulp-rsync: 1150 100% 439.45kB/s 0:00:00 (xfer#1, to-check=12/13)
[20:49:53] gulp-rsync: index.html
[20:49:53] gulp-rsync: 2712 100% 101.86kB/s 0:00:00 (xfer#2, to-check=11/13)
[20:49:53] gulp-rsync: css/style.1afca52f.css
[20:49:53] gulp-rsync: 1445 100% 54.27kB/s 0:00:00 (xfer#3, to-check=9/13)
[20:49:53] gulp-rsync: images/photo1.82515393.jpg
[20:49:53] gulp-rsync: 31878 100% 1.09MB/s 0:00:00 (xfer#7, to-check=3/13)
[20:49:53] gulp-rsync: images/photo2.2a41e1e3.jpg
[20:49:53] gulp-rsync: 76988 100% 2.53MB/s 0:00:00 (xfer#9, to-check=1/13)
[20:49:53] gulp-rsync:
[20:49:53] gulp-rsync: sent 2401 bytes received 2820 bytes 10442.00 bytes/sec
[20:49:53] gulp-rsync: total size is 114173 speedup is 57.01
[20:49:53] gulp-rsync: Completed rsync.
relative
Type:
boolean, Default:
true, Compares to:
rsync -R
By default,
gulp-rsync will transfer all paths relative to the
root specified.
If you want to transfer assets from multiple paths to a single destination, you
can set
relative to
false.
gulp.src(['build/js/**/*.js', 'build/css/**/*.css', 'build/images/**'])
.pipe(rsync({
hostname: 'example.cdn',
destination: '/path/to/all/assets',
relative: false
}));
This will transfer all assets (.js, .css, and images) into a single directory.
emptyDirectories
Type:
boolean, Default:
false, Compares to:
rsync -d
If set to
true,
rsync will create empty directories.
times
Type:
boolean, Default:
false, Compares to:
rsync -t
Preserves times of the transferred files.
compress
Type:
boolean, Default:
false, Compares to:
rsync -z
Compresses file data during transfer.
recursive
Type:
boolean, Default:
false
If set to
true,
rsync will transfer all files and subdirectories recursively.
This is not necessary when using glob(s) with
gulp.src(). However, it can be
combined with non-globbed paths to transfer all files:
gulp.src(['build/js', 'build/css', 'build/images'])
.pipe(rsync({
root: 'build/',
destination: 'tmp/',
recursive: true
}));
This is the same as:
gulp.src(['build/js/**', 'build/css/**', 'build/images/**'])
.pipe(rsync({
root: 'build',
destination: '/tmp'
}));
The difference is that the actual
rsync command used in the first example is
much shorter.
Type:
boolean, Default:
false, Compares to:
rsync --delete
This must be used with
archive or
recursive set to
true. If set to
true, this instructs
rsync to delete all files and directories that are not in the source paths. Be careful with this option as it could lead to data loss.
chmod
Type:
string, Compares to:
rsync --chmod=STRING
Enables files or directories matching the pattern(s) provided to be excluded
from the transfer. This is probably most useful when
recursive is set to
true since it is typically better to make these exclusions in
gulp.src().
chown
Type:
string, Compares to:
rsync --chown=STRING
Forces all remote files to be owned by the USER:GROUP provided in the string. If GROUP is empty, the trailing colon may be omitted, but if USER is empty, a leading colon must be supplied. If you're running macOS please check your rsync version with
rsync --version. The default system version, older than 3.1.0, doesn't support this option. You can fix this by installing a recent version from Brew (
brew install homebrew/dupes/rsync) or MacPorts (
sudo port install rsync).
exclude
Type:
string|Array<string>, Compares to:
rsync --exclude=PATTERN
Enables files or directories matching the pattern(s) provided to be excluded
from the transfer. This is probably most useful when
recursive is set to
true since it is typically better to make these exclusions in
gulp.src().
include
Type:
string|Array<string>,
rsync --include=PATTERN
Used with
exclude. This adds exceptions for the exclusions.
For example:
gulp.src('build')
.pipe(rsync({
root: 'build',
destination: '/tmp',
recursive: true,
exclude: ['*.css', '*.js'],
include: ['*.min.css', '*.min.js']
}));
This will transfer only minified CSS and JS files.
update
Type:
boolean, Default:
false, Compares to:
rsync -u
Skip files that are newer on the receiving end.
silent
Type:
boolean, Default:
false, Compares to:
rsync --no-v
Turns off logging.
links
Type:
boolean, Default:
false
Enables creation of symbolic links on the receiving end.
command
Type:
boolean, Default:
false
This is not a
rsync-option. If set to
true,
gulp-rsync shows you the generated
rsync command in your shell.
