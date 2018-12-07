gulp plugin for riot

Usage

This plugin compile riot's .tag files.

Example

example.tag :

<example> < p > This is { sample } </ p > this .sample = 'example' < /example>

gulpfile.babel.js :

import gulp from 'gulp' ; import riot from 'gulp-riot' ; gulp.task( 'riot' , ()=> { gulp.src( 'example.tag' ) .pipe(riot()) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dest' )); });

Run task:

% gulp riot % cat example.js riot.tag( 'example' , '<p>This is { sample }</p>' , function (opts) { this.sample = 'example' })

Compile options

This plugin can give riot's compile options.

gulp.src( 'example.tag' ) .pipe(riot({ compact : true })) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dest' ));

Available option

compact: Boolean Minify </p> <p> to </p><p>

whitespace: Boolean Escape

to \



expr: Boolean Run expressions through parser defined with --type

type: String, coffeescript | typescript | cs | es6 | livescript | none JavaScript parser

template: String, jade Template parser See more: https://muut.com/riotjs/compiler.html

modular: Boolean For AMD and CommonJS option See more: http://riotjs.com/guide/compiler/#pre-compilation

parsers: Object Define custom parsers css: Function See more: http://riotjs.com/api/compiler/#css-parser js: Function See more: http://riotjs.com/api/compiler/#js-parser html: Function See more: http://riotjs.com/api/compiler/#html-parser



Installation

% npm install gulp-riot

Requirements

Node.js

gulp

Build

% npm run build

Test

% npm test

License

MIT

