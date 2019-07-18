Deprecated in favor of https://github.com/gulpjs/gulp/blob/master/docs/recipes/delete-files-folder.md

rimraf plugin for gulp

Usage

Delete a folder: use rimraf directly (you don't need gulp-rimraf!): var rimraf = require ( 'rimraf' ); gulp.task( 'task' , function ( cb ) { rimraf( './folder' , cb); }); Delete some files in a folder: use gulp-rimraf var ignore = require ( 'gulp-ignore' ); var rimraf = require ( 'gulp-rimraf' ); gulp.task( 'task' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( './**/*.js' , { read : false }) .pipe(ignore( 'node_modules/**' )) .pipe(rimraf()); }); Setting option read to false prevents gulp to read the contents of the files and makes this task much faster. Files and folders outside the current working directory can be removed with force option. var rimraf = require ( 'gulp-rimraf' ); gulp.task( 'task' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( '../temp/*.js' , { read : false }) .pipe(rimraf({ force : true })); });