openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gr

gulp-rimraf

by Rob Richardson
1.0.0 (see all)

rimraf plugin for gulp

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

30.1K

GitHub Stars

151

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Easy to Use
1Poor Documentation
1Abandoned

Readme

gulp-rimraf status

Deprecated in favor of https://github.com/gulpjs/gulp/blob/master/docs/recipes/delete-files-folder.md

rimraf plugin for gulp

Usage

  1. Delete a folder: use rimraf directly (you don't need gulp-rimraf!):

    var rimraf = require('rimraf'); // rimraf directly
gulp.task('task', function (cb) {
rimraf('./folder', cb);
});

  2. Delete some files in a folder: use gulp-rimraf

    var ignore = require('gulp-ignore');
var rimraf = require('gulp-rimraf');

gulp.task('task', function() {
 return gulp.src('./**/*.js', { read: false }) // much faster
   .pipe(ignore('node_modules/**'))
   .pipe(rimraf());
});

    Setting option read to false prevents gulp to read the contents of the files and makes this task much faster.

    Files and folders outside the current working directory can be removed with force option.

    var rimraf = require('gulp-rimraf');

gulp.task('task', function() {
 return gulp.src('../temp/*.js', { read: false })
   .pipe(rimraf({ force: true }));
});


LICENSE
-------

(MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2014 [Richardson & Sons, LLC](http://richardsonandsons.com/)

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining
a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the
"Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including
without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish,
distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to
permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to
the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be
included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND,
EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF
MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND
NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE
LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION
OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION
WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation1
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned1
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial