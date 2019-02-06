#gulp-rewrite-css
A gulp plugin that allows rewriting
url(…) and
@import references in CSS
npm install gulp-rewrite-css --save-dev
var gulp = require('gulp');
var rewriteCSS = require('gulp-rewrite-css');
gulp.task('my-rewrite', function() {
var dest = './dist/';
return gulp.src('./static/css/*.css')
.pipe(rewriteCSS({destination:dest}))
.pipe(gulp.dest(dest));
});
destination (required, String) - the target directory for the processed CSS. Paths are rewritten relatively to that directory.
[debug] (optional, boolean, defaults to false) - whether to log what gulp-rewrite-css is doing
[adaptPath] (optional, Function, defaults to the internal rewriting method of gulp-rewrite-css) - will be passed a context hash that contains the following options:
|key
|description
sourceDir
|the path in which the currently processed CSS file resides in
sourceFile
|the path to the currently processed CSS file
destinationDir
|the path of the target directory where the CSS file ends in
targetFile
|the path of the target file (e.g. the contents of
url(…) or
@import)
MIT (c) 2017 Joscha Feth joscha@feth.com