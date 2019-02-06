openbase logo
grc

gulp-rewrite-css

by Joscha Feth
1.1.2 (see all)

A gulp plugin that allows rewriting url references in CSS

Documentation
4.9K

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

#gulp-rewrite-css

A gulp plugin that allows rewriting url(…) and @import references in CSS

Installation

npm install gulp-rewrite-css --save-dev

Usage

var gulp = require('gulp');
var rewriteCSS = require('gulp-rewrite-css');

gulp.task('my-rewrite', function() {
  var dest = './dist/';
  return gulp.src('./static/css/*.css')
    .pipe(rewriteCSS({destination:dest}))
    .pipe(gulp.dest(dest));
});

Options

  • destination (required, String) - the target directory for the processed CSS. Paths are rewritten relatively to that directory.

  • [debug] (optional, boolean, defaults to false) - whether to log what gulp-rewrite-css is doing

  • [adaptPath] (optional, Function, defaults to the internal rewriting method of gulp-rewrite-css) - will be passed a context hash that contains the following options:

    keydescription
    sourceDirthe path in which the currently processed CSS file resides in
    sourceFilethe path to the currently processed CSS file
    destinationDirthe path of the target directory where the CSS file ends in
    targetFilethe path of the target file (e.g. the contents of url(…) or @import)

License

MIT (c) 2017 Joscha Feth joscha@feth.com

