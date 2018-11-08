The Rework project is no longer maintained.
Preprocess CSS with Rework
Issues with the output should be reported on the Rework issue tracker.
$ npm install --save-dev gulp-rework
const gulp = require('gulp');
const rework = require('gulp-rework');
const at2x = require('rework-plugin-at2x');
gulp.task('default', () =>
gulp.src('src/app.css')
.pipe(rework(at2x(), {sourcemap: true}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'))
);
The
compress option from Rework is intentionally missing. A separate task like gulp-csso will do a better job.
Plugins are supplied as arguments.
Optionally supply an object with options as the last argument.
Type:
Object
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
MIT © Sindre Sorhus