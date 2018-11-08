Deprecated

The Rework project is no longer maintained.

Preprocess CSS with Rework

Issues with the output should be reported on the Rework issue tracker.

Install

$ npm install

Usage

const gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); const rework = require ( 'gulp-rework' ); const at2x = require ( 'rework-plugin-at2x' ); gulp.task( 'default' , () => gulp.src( 'src/app.css' ) .pipe(rework(at2x(), { sourcemap : true })) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )) );

API

The compress option from Rework is intentionally missing. A separate task like gulp-csso will do a better job.

Plugins are supplied as arguments.

Optionally supply an object with options as the last argument.

options

Type: Object

sourcemap

Type: boolean

Default: false

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus