openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gr

gulp-rework

by Sindre Sorhus
4.0.0 (see all)

Preprocess CSS with Rework

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

30

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
The Rework project is no longer maintained.

Readme

Deprecated

The Rework project is no longer maintained.

gulp-rework Build Status

Preprocess CSS with Rework

Issues with the output should be reported on the Rework issue tracker.

Install

$ npm install --save-dev gulp-rework

Usage

const gulp = require('gulp');
const rework = require('gulp-rework');
const at2x = require('rework-plugin-at2x');

gulp.task('default', () =>
    gulp.src('src/app.css')
        .pipe(rework(at2x(), {sourcemap: true}))
        .pipe(gulp.dest('dist'))
);

API

The compress option from Rework is intentionally missing. A separate task like gulp-csso will do a better job.

rework(plugin, plugin, ..., [options])

Plugins are supplied as arguments.
Optionally supply an object with options as the last argument.

options

Type: Object

sourcemap

Type: boolean
Default: false

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial