Revert the previous
file.pathchange
Many plugins change the
file.path somehow. Most commonly the file extension. For example
gulp-babel changes
.jsx extensions to
.js since it compiles JSX. Sometimes that's undesirable though. This plugin makes it easy to revert the path change.
$ npm install --save-dev gulp-revert-path
const gulp = require('gulp');
const babel = require('gulp-babel');
const revertPath = require('gulp-revert-path');
const rename = require('gulp-rename');
gulp.task('default', () =>
gulp.src('src/app.jsx')
.pipe(babel()) // file.path => src/app.js
.pipe(revertPath()) // file.path => src/app.jsx
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'))
);
gulp.task('es2015', () =>
gulp.src('src/app.txt')
.pipe(rename('src/app.jsx')) // file.path => src/app.jsx
.pipe(babel()) // file.path => src/app.js
.pipe(revertPath(2)) // file.path => src/app.txt
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'))
);
Type:
number
Default:
1
Number of times to revert the path.
MIT © Sindre Sorhus