Revert the previous file.path change

Many plugins change the file.path somehow. Most commonly the file extension. For example gulp-babel changes .jsx extensions to .js since it compiles JSX. Sometimes that's undesirable though. This plugin makes it easy to revert the path change.

Install

$ npm install

Usage

const gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); const babel = require ( 'gulp-babel' ); const revertPath = require ( 'gulp-revert-path' ); const rename = require ( 'gulp-rename' ); gulp.task( 'default' , () => gulp.src( 'src/app.jsx' ) .pipe(babel()) .pipe(revertPath()) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )) ); gulp.task( 'es2015' , () => gulp.src( 'src/app.txt' ) .pipe(rename( 'src/app.jsx' )) .pipe(babel()) .pipe(revertPath( 2 )) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )) );

API

reversions

Type: number

Default: 1

Number of times to revert the path.

Related

vinyl-paths - Get the file paths in a vinyl stream

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus