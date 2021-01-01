openbase logo
grp

gulp-revert-path

by Sindre Sorhus
2.0.0 (see all)

Revert the previous `file.path` change

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

gulp-revert-path Build Status

Revert the previous file.path change

Many plugins change the file.path somehow. Most commonly the file extension. For example gulp-babel changes .jsx extensions to .js since it compiles JSX. Sometimes that's undesirable though. This plugin makes it easy to revert the path change.

Install

$ npm install --save-dev gulp-revert-path

Usage

const gulp = require('gulp');
const babel = require('gulp-babel');
const revertPath = require('gulp-revert-path');
const rename = require('gulp-rename');

gulp.task('default', () =>
    gulp.src('src/app.jsx')
        .pipe(babel())       // file.path => src/app.js
        .pipe(revertPath())  // file.path => src/app.jsx
        .pipe(gulp.dest('dist'))
);

gulp.task('es2015', () =>
    gulp.src('src/app.txt')
        .pipe(rename('src/app.jsx'))  // file.path => src/app.jsx
        .pipe(babel())                // file.path => src/app.js
        .pipe(revertPath(2))          // file.path => src/app.txt
        .pipe(gulp.dest('dist'))
);

API

revertPath([reversions])

reversions

Type: number
Default: 1

Number of times to revert the path.

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus

