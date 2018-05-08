Rewrite occurrences of filenames which have been renamed by gulp-rev

Note: this package is no longer maintained. Development continues in TheDancingCode/gulp-rev-rewrite.

Install

$ npm install --save-dev gulp-rev-replace

Usage

Pipe through a stream which has both the files you want to be updated, as well as the files which have been renamed.

For example, we can use gulp-useref to concatenate assets in an index.html, and then use gulp-rev and gulp-rev-replace to cache-bust them.

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var rev = require ( 'gulp-rev' ); var revReplace = require ( 'gulp-rev-replace' ); var useref = require ( 'gulp-useref' ); var filter = require ( 'gulp-filter' ); var uglify = require ( 'gulp-uglify' ); var csso = require ( 'gulp-csso' ); gulp.task( "index" , function ( ) { var jsFilter = filter( "**/*.js" , { restore : true }); var cssFilter = filter( "**/*.css" , { restore : true }); var indexHtmlFilter = filter([ '**/*' , '!**/index.html' ], { restore : true }); return gulp.src( "src/index.html" ) .pipe(useref()) .pipe(jsFilter) .pipe(uglify()) .pipe(jsFilter.restore) .pipe(cssFilter) .pipe(csso()) .pipe(cssFilter.restore) .pipe(indexHtmlFilter) .pipe(rev()) .pipe(indexHtmlFilter.restore) .pipe(revReplace()) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'public' )); });

It is also possible to use gulp-rev-replace without gulp-useref:

var rev = require ( "gulp-rev" ); var revReplace = require ( "gulp-rev-replace" ); gulp.task( "revision" , [ "dist:css" , "dist:js" ], function ( ) { return gulp.src([ "dist/**/*.css" , "dist/**/*.js" ]) .pipe(rev()) .pipe(gulp.dest(opt.distFolder)) .pipe(rev.manifest()) .pipe(gulp.dest(opt.distFolder)) }) gulp.task( "revreplace" , [ "revision" ], function ( ) { var manifest = gulp.src( "./" + opt.distFolder + "/rev-manifest.json" ); return gulp.src(opt.srcFolder + "/index.html" ) .pipe(revReplace({ manifest : manifest})) .pipe(gulp.dest(opt.distFolder)); });

API

Type: boolean

Default: true

Use canonical Uris when replacing filePaths, i.e. when working with filepaths with non forward slash ( / ) path separators we replace them with forward slash.

Type: Array

Default: ['.js', '.css', '.html', '.hbs']

Only substitute in new filenames in files of these types.

Type: string

Default: ``

Add the prefix string to each replacement.

Type: Stream (e.g., gulp.src() )

Read JSON manifests written out by rev . Allows replacing filenames that were rev ed prior to the current task.

Type: Function

Modify the name of the unreved/reved files before using them. The filename is passed to the function as the first argument.

For example, if in your manifest you have:

{ "js/app.js.map" : "js/app-98adc164.js.map" }

If you wanted to get rid of the js/ path just for .map files (because they are sourcemaps and the references to them are relative, not absolute) you could do the following:

function replaceJsIfMap ( filename ) { if (filename.indexOf( '.map' ) > -1 ) { return filename.replace( 'js/' , '' ); } return filename; } return gulp.src(opt.distFolder + '**/*.js' ) .pipe(revReplace({ manifest : manifest, modifyUnreved : replaceJsIfMap, modifyReved : replaceJsIfMap })) .pipe(gulp.dest(opt.distFolder));

License

MIT © James K Nelson