Rewrite occurrences of filenames which have been renamed by gulp-rev
$ npm install --save-dev gulp-rev-replace
Pipe through a stream which has both the files you want to be updated, as well as the files which have been renamed.
For example, we can use gulp-useref to concatenate assets in an index.html, and then use gulp-rev and gulp-rev-replace to cache-bust them.
var gulp = require('gulp');
var rev = require('gulp-rev');
var revReplace = require('gulp-rev-replace');
var useref = require('gulp-useref');
var filter = require('gulp-filter');
var uglify = require('gulp-uglify');
var csso = require('gulp-csso');
gulp.task("index", function() {
var jsFilter = filter("**/*.js", { restore: true });
var cssFilter = filter("**/*.css", { restore: true });
var indexHtmlFilter = filter(['**/*', '!**/index.html'], { restore: true });
return gulp.src("src/index.html")
.pipe(useref()) // Concatenate with gulp-useref
.pipe(jsFilter)
.pipe(uglify()) // Minify any javascript sources
.pipe(jsFilter.restore)
.pipe(cssFilter)
.pipe(csso()) // Minify any CSS sources
.pipe(cssFilter.restore)
.pipe(indexHtmlFilter)
.pipe(rev()) // Rename the concatenated files (but not index.html)
.pipe(indexHtmlFilter.restore)
.pipe(revReplace()) // Substitute in new filenames
.pipe(gulp.dest('public'));
});
It is also possible to use gulp-rev-replace without gulp-useref:
var rev = require("gulp-rev");
var revReplace = require("gulp-rev-replace");
gulp.task("revision", ["dist:css", "dist:js"], function(){
return gulp.src(["dist/**/*.css", "dist/**/*.js"])
.pipe(rev())
.pipe(gulp.dest(opt.distFolder))
.pipe(rev.manifest())
.pipe(gulp.dest(opt.distFolder))
})
gulp.task("revreplace", ["revision"], function(){
var manifest = gulp.src("./" + opt.distFolder + "/rev-manifest.json");
return gulp.src(opt.srcFolder + "/index.html")
.pipe(revReplace({manifest: manifest}))
.pipe(gulp.dest(opt.distFolder));
});
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
Use canonical Uris when replacing filePaths, i.e. when working with filepaths
with non forward slash (
/) path separators we replace them with forward slash.
Type:
Array
Default:
['.js', '.css', '.html', '.hbs']
Only substitute in new filenames in files of these types.
Type:
string
Default: ``
Add the prefix string to each replacement.
Type:
Stream (e.g.,
gulp.src())
Read JSON manifests written out by
rev. Allows replacing filenames that were
reved prior to the current task.
Type:
Function
Modify the name of the unreved/reved files before using them. The filename is passed to the function as the first argument.
For example, if in your manifest you have:
{"js/app.js.map": "js/app-98adc164.js.map"}
If you wanted to get rid of the
js/ path just for
.map files (because they
are sourcemaps and the references to them are relative, not absolute) you could
do the following:
function replaceJsIfMap(filename) {
if (filename.indexOf('.map') > -1) {
return filename.replace('js/', '');
}
return filename;
}
return gulp.src(opt.distFolder + '**/*.js')
.pipe(revReplace({
manifest: manifest,
modifyUnreved: replaceJsIfMap,
modifyReved: replaceJsIfMap
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest(opt.distFolder));