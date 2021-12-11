openbase logo
grr

gulp-rev-reloaded

by Sindre Sorhus
0.0.0 (see all)

Static asset revisioning by appending content hash to filenames: `unicorn.css` → `unicorn-d41d8cd98f.css`

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

gulp-rev Build Status

Static asset revisioning by appending content hash to filenames unicorn.cssunicorn-098f6bcd.css

Make sure to set the files to never expire for this to have an effect.

Install

$ npm install --save-dev gulp-rev

Usage

var gulp = require('gulp');
var rev = require('gulp-rev');

gulp.task('default', function () {
    return gulp.src('src/*.css')
        .pipe(rev())
        .pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
});

Options are intentionally missing as the default should work in most cases.

Original path

Original file paths are stored at file.revOrigPath. This could come in handy for things like rewriting references to the assets.

Asset hash

The hash of each rev'd file is stored at file.revHash. You can use this for customizing the file renaming, or for building different manifest formats.

Asset manifest

var gulp = require('gulp');
var rev = require('gulp-rev');

gulp.task('default', function () {
    // by default, gulp would pick `assets/css` as the base,
    // so we need to set it explicitly:
    return gulp.src(['assets/css/*.css', 'assets/js/*.js'], {base: 'assets'})
        .pipe(gulp.dest('build/assets'))  // copy original assets to build dir
        .pipe(rev())
        .pipe(gulp.dest('build/assets'))  // write rev'd assets to build dir
        .pipe(rev.manifest())
        .pipe(gulp.dest('build/assets')); // write manifest to build dir
});

An asset manifest, mapping the original paths to the revisioned paths, will be written to build/assets/rev-manifest.json:

{
    "css/unicorn.css": "css/unicorn-098f6bcd.css",
    "js/unicorn.js": "js/unicorn-273c2cin.js"
}

By default, rev-manifest.json will be replaced as a whole. For modifications, add rev-manifest.json as a gulp source:

var gulp = require('gulp');
var rev = require('gulp-rev');

gulp.task('default', function () {
    // by default, gulp would pick `assets/css` as the base,
    // so we need to set it explicitly:
    return gulp.src([
        'assets/css/*.css',
        'assets/js/*.js'
    ], {base: 'assets'})
        .pipe(gulp.dest('build/assets'))
        .pipe(rev())
        .pipe(gulp.dest('build/assets'))

        // Add rev-manifest.json as a new src to prevent rev'ing rev-manifest.json
        .pipe(gulp.src('build/assets/rev-manifest.json', {base: 'assets'}))
        .pipe(rev.manifest())             // applies only changes to the manifest
        .pipe(gulp.dest('build/assets'));
});

You can optionally call rev.manifest({path: 'manifest.json'}) to give it a different path or filename.

Streaming

This plugin does not support streaming. If you have files from a streaming source, such as browserify, you should use gulp-buffer before gulp-rev in your pipeline:

var gulp = require('gulp');
var browserify = require('browserify');
var source = require('vinyl-source-stream');
var buffer = require('gulp-buffer');
var rev = require('gulp-rev');

gulp.task('default', function () {
    return browserify('src/index.js')
        .bundle({debug: true})
        .pipe(source('index.min.js'))
        .pipe(buffer())
        .pipe(rev())
        .pipe(gulp.dest('dist'))
});

Integration

For more info on how to integrate gulp-rev into your app, have a look at the integration guide.

Works with gulp-rev

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus

