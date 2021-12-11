Static asset revisioning by appending content hash to filenames
unicorn.css→
unicorn-098f6bcd.css
Make sure to set the files to never expire for this to have an effect.
$ npm install --save-dev gulp-rev
var gulp = require('gulp');
var rev = require('gulp-rev');
gulp.task('default', function () {
return gulp.src('src/*.css')
.pipe(rev())
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
});
Options are intentionally missing as the default should work in most cases.
Original file paths are stored at
file.revOrigPath. This could come in handy for things like rewriting references to the assets.
The hash of each rev'd file is stored at
file.revHash. You can use this for customizing the file renaming, or for building different manifest formats.
var gulp = require('gulp');
var rev = require('gulp-rev');
gulp.task('default', function () {
// by default, gulp would pick `assets/css` as the base,
// so we need to set it explicitly:
return gulp.src(['assets/css/*.css', 'assets/js/*.js'], {base: 'assets'})
.pipe(gulp.dest('build/assets')) // copy original assets to build dir
.pipe(rev())
.pipe(gulp.dest('build/assets')) // write rev'd assets to build dir
.pipe(rev.manifest())
.pipe(gulp.dest('build/assets')); // write manifest to build dir
});
An asset manifest, mapping the original paths to the revisioned paths, will be written to
build/assets/rev-manifest.json:
{
"css/unicorn.css": "css/unicorn-098f6bcd.css",
"js/unicorn.js": "js/unicorn-273c2cin.js"
}
By default,
rev-manifest.json will be replaced as a whole. For modifications, add
rev-manifest.json as a gulp source:
var gulp = require('gulp');
var rev = require('gulp-rev');
gulp.task('default', function () {
// by default, gulp would pick `assets/css` as the base,
// so we need to set it explicitly:
return gulp.src([
'assets/css/*.css',
'assets/js/*.js'
], {base: 'assets'})
.pipe(gulp.dest('build/assets'))
.pipe(rev())
.pipe(gulp.dest('build/assets'))
// Add rev-manifest.json as a new src to prevent rev'ing rev-manifest.json
.pipe(gulp.src('build/assets/rev-manifest.json', {base: 'assets'}))
.pipe(rev.manifest()) // applies only changes to the manifest
.pipe(gulp.dest('build/assets'));
});
You can optionally call
rev.manifest({path: 'manifest.json'}) to give it a different path or filename.
This plugin does not support streaming. If you have files from a streaming source, such as browserify, you should use gulp-buffer before
gulp-rev in your pipeline:
var gulp = require('gulp');
var browserify = require('browserify');
var source = require('vinyl-source-stream');
var buffer = require('gulp-buffer');
var rev = require('gulp-rev');
gulp.task('default', function () {
return browserify('src/index.js')
.bundle({debug: true})
.pipe(source('index.min.js'))
.pipe(buffer())
.pipe(rev())
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'))
});
For more info on how to integrate gulp-rev into your app, have a look at the integration guide.
MIT © Sindre Sorhus