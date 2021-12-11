Static asset revisioning by appending content hash to filenames unicorn.css → unicorn-098f6bcd.css

Make sure to set the files to never expire for this to have an effect.

Install

$ npm install --save-dev gulp-rev

Usage

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var rev = require ( 'gulp-rev' ); gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'src/*.css' ) .pipe(rev()) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )); });

Options are intentionally missing as the default should work in most cases.

Original path

Original file paths are stored at file.revOrigPath . This could come in handy for things like rewriting references to the assets.

Asset hash

The hash of each rev'd file is stored at file.revHash . You can use this for customizing the file renaming, or for building different manifest formats.

Asset manifest

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var rev = require ( 'gulp-rev' ); gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { return gulp.src([ 'assets/css/*.css' , 'assets/js/*.js' ], { base : 'assets' }) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'build/assets' )) .pipe(rev()) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'build/assets' )) .pipe(rev.manifest()) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'build/assets' )); });

An asset manifest, mapping the original paths to the revisioned paths, will be written to build/assets/rev-manifest.json :

{ "css/unicorn.css" : "css/unicorn-098f6bcd.css" , "js/unicorn.js" : "js/unicorn-273c2cin.js" }

By default, rev-manifest.json will be replaced as a whole. For modifications, add rev-manifest.json as a gulp source:

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var rev = require ( 'gulp-rev' ); gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { return gulp.src([ 'assets/css/*.css' , 'assets/js/*.js' ], { base : 'assets' }) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'build/assets' )) .pipe(rev()) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'build/assets' )) .pipe(gulp.src( 'build/assets/rev-manifest.json' , { base : 'assets' })) .pipe(rev.manifest()) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'build/assets' )); });

You can optionally call rev.manifest({path: 'manifest.json'}) to give it a different path or filename.

Streaming

This plugin does not support streaming. If you have files from a streaming source, such as browserify, you should use gulp-buffer before gulp-rev in your pipeline:

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var browserify = require ( 'browserify' ); var source = require ( 'vinyl-source-stream' ); var buffer = require ( 'gulp-buffer' ); var rev = require ( 'gulp-rev' ); gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { return browserify( 'src/index.js' ) .bundle({ debug : true }) .pipe(source( 'index.min.js' )) .pipe(buffer()) .pipe(rev()) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )) });

Integration

For more info on how to integrate gulp-rev into your app, have a look at the integration guide.

