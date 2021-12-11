Static asset revisioning by appending content hash to filenames
unicorn.css→
unicorn-d41d8cd98f.css
This project is feature complete.
Make sure to set the files to never expire for this to have an effect.
$ npm install --save-dev gulp-rev
const gulp = require('gulp');
const rev = require('gulp-rev');
gulp.task('default', () =>
gulp.src('src/*.css')
.pipe(rev())
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'))
);
Type:
string
Default:
false
Override the
revHash of the file. This can be used when you want the rev to run, but have predicitable results, and a manifest file.
Type:
string
Default:
rev-manifest.json
Manifest file path.
Type:
string
Default:
process.cwd()
Override the
base of the manifest file.
Type:
string
Default:
process.cwd()
Override the current working directory of the manifest file.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Merge existing manifest file.
Type:
object
Default:
JSON
An object with
parse and
stringify methods. This can be used to provide a
custom transformer instead of the default
JSON for the manifest file.
Original file paths are stored at
file.revOrigPath. This could come in handy for things like rewriting references to the assets.
The hash of each rev'd file is stored at
file.revHash. You can use this for customizing the file renaming, or for building different manifest formats.
const gulp = require('gulp');
const rev = require('gulp-rev');
gulp.task('default', () =>
// by default, gulp would pick `assets/css` as the base,
// so we need to set it explicitly:
gulp.src(['assets/css/*.css', 'assets/js/*.js'], {base: 'assets'})
.pipe(gulp.dest('build/assets')) // copy original assets to build dir
.pipe(rev())
.pipe(gulp.dest('build/assets')) // write rev'd assets to build dir
.pipe(rev.manifest())
.pipe(gulp.dest('build/assets')) // write manifest to build dir
);
An asset manifest, mapping the original paths to the revisioned paths, will be written to
build/assets/rev-manifest.json:
{
"css/unicorn.css": "css/unicorn-d41d8cd98f.css",
"js/unicorn.js": "js/unicorn-273c2c123f.js"
}
By default,
rev-manifest.json will be replaced as a whole. To merge with an existing manifest, pass
merge: true and the output destination (as
base) to
rev.manifest():
const gulp = require('gulp');
const rev = require('gulp-rev');
gulp.task('default', () =>
// by default, gulp would pick `assets/css` as the base,
// so we need to set it explicitly:
gulp.src(['assets/css/*.css', 'assets/js/*.js'], {base: 'assets'})
.pipe(gulp.dest('build/assets'))
.pipe(rev())
.pipe(gulp.dest('build/assets'))
.pipe(rev.manifest({
base: 'build/assets',
merge: true // merge with the existing manifest if one exists
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('build/assets'))
);
You can optionally call
rev.manifest('manifest.json') to give it a different path or filename.
gulp-concat
Because of the way
gulp-concat handles file paths, you may need to set
cwd and
path manually on your
gulp-concat instance to get everything to work correctly:
const gulp = require('gulp');
const rev = require('gulp-rev');
const sourcemaps = require('gulp-sourcemaps');
const concat = require('gulp-concat');
gulp.task('default', () =>
gulp.src('src/*.js')
.pipe(sourcemaps.init())
.pipe(concat({path: 'bundle.js', cwd: ''}))
.pipe(rev())
.pipe(sourcemaps.write('.'))
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'))
)
Since the order of streams are not guaranteed, some plugins such as
gulp-concat can cause the final file's content and hash to change. To avoid generating a new hash for unchanged source files, you can:
This plugin does not support streaming. If you have files from a streaming source, such as Browserify, you should use
gulp-buffer before
gulp-rev in your pipeline:
const gulp = require('gulp');
const browserify = require('browserify');
const source = require('vinyl-source-stream');
const buffer = require('gulp-buffer');
const rev = require('gulp-rev');
gulp.task('default', () =>
browserify('src/index.js')
.bundle({debug: true})
.pipe(source('index.min.js'))
.pipe(buffer())
.pipe(rev())
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'))
);
For more info on how to integrate
gulp-rev into your app, have a look at the integration guide.
It may be useful - and necessary - to use
gulp-rev with other packages to complete the task.
MIT © Sindre Sorhus