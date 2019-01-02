Old static asset revision files filter.

Install

$ npm install --save-dev gulp-rev-outdated

Usage

We can use gulp-rev to cache-bust several assets. Every modification of source files caused a new revisioned asset creation. In case of using separate http://static.exsample.com/ domain for distributing static assets we have some problem with a lot of accumulated revisioned asset files. If we have several different frontends (e.q. [www-1.exsample.com, www-2.exsample.cpm, ... www-12.exsample com]) worked with different software releases, We can't remove all revisioned asset files on static.exsample.com. We need to save number of recent revisioned assets. gulp-rev-outdated filter revisioned assets and exclude parametrised quantity of recent files for removing.

Takes one parameter [ keepQuantity ] - number of saved recent files. Default value == 2.

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var gutil = require ( 'gulp-util' ); var rimraf = require ( 'rimraf' ); var revOutdated = require ( 'gulp-rev-outdated' ); var path = require ( 'path' ); var through = require ( 'through2' ); function cleaner ( ) { return through.obj( function ( file, enc, cb ) { rimraf( path.resolve( (file.cwd || process.cwd()), file.path), function ( err ) { if (err) { this .emit( 'error' , new gutil.PluginError( 'Cleanup old files' , err)); } this .push(file); cb(); }.bind( this )); }); } gulp.task( 'clean' , function ( ) { gulp.src( [ 'dist/js/vendors*.js' ], { read : false }) .pipe( revOutdated( 1 ) ) .pipe( cleaner() ); gulp.src( [ 'dist/js/bundle*.js' ], { read : false }) .pipe( revOutdated( 3 ) ) .pipe( cleaner() ); gulp.src( [ 'dist/css/*.css' ], { read : false }) .pipe( revOutdated() ) .pipe( cleaner() ); return ; });

It's also possible to pass in all your asset files at once:

[...] gulp.task( 'clean' , function ( ) { gulp.src( [ 'dist/**/*.*' ], { read : false }) .pipe( revOutdated( 1 ) ) .pipe( cleaner() ); return ; });

gulp.src option read false prevents gulp to read the contents of the file and makes this task a lot faster. If you need the file and it's contents after cleaning in the same stream, do not set the read option to false.

License

MIT © Oleksandr Ovcharenko