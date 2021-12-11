Static asset revisioning by appending content hash to filenames unicorn.css → unicorn-d41d8cd98f.css

This project is feature complete.

Make sure to set the files to never expire for this to have an effect.

Install

$ npm install

Usage

const gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); const rev = require ( 'gulp-rev' ); gulp.task( 'default' , () => gulp.src( 'src/*.css' ) .pipe(rev()) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )) );

API

path

Type: string

Default: rev-manifest.json

Manifest file path.

options

base

Type: string

Default: process.cwd()

Override the base of the manifest file.

cwd

Type: string

Default: process.cwd()

Override the current working directory of the manifest file.

merge

Type: boolean

Default: false

Merge existing manifest file.

transformer

Type: object

Default: JSON

An object with parse and stringify methods. This can be used to provide a custom transformer instead of the default JSON for the manifest file.

Original path

Original file paths are stored at file.revOrigPath . This could come in handy for things like rewriting references to the assets.

Asset hash

The hash of each rev'd file is stored at file.revHash . You can use this for customizing the file renaming, or for building different manifest formats.

Asset manifest

const gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); const rev = require ( 'gulp-rev' ); gulp.task( 'default' , () => gulp.src([ 'assets/css/*.css' , 'assets/js/*.js' ], { base : 'assets' }) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'build/assets' )) .pipe(rev()) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'build/assets' )) .pipe(rev.manifest()) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'build/assets' )) );

An asset manifest, mapping the original paths to the revisioned paths, will be written to build/assets/rev-manifest.json :

{ "css/unicorn.css" : "css/unicorn-d41d8cd98f.css" , "js/unicorn.js" : "js/unicorn-273c2c123f.js" }

By default, rev-manifest.json will be replaced as a whole. To merge with an existing manifest, pass merge: true and the output destination (as base ) to rev.manifest() :

const gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); const rev = require ( 'gulp-rev' ); gulp.task( 'default' , () => gulp.src([ 'assets/css/*.css' , 'assets/js/*.js' ], { base : 'assets' }) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'build/assets' )) .pipe(rev()) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'build/assets' )) .pipe(rev.manifest({ base : 'build/assets' , merge : true })) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'build/assets' )) );

You can optionally call rev.manifest('manifest.json') to give it a different path or filename.

Sourcemaps and gulp-concat

Because of the way gulp-concat handles file paths, you may need to set cwd and path manually on your gulp-concat instance to get everything to work correctly:

const gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); const rev = require ( 'gulp-rev' ); const sourcemaps = require ( 'gulp-sourcemaps' ); const concat = require ( 'gulp-concat' ); gulp.task( 'default' , () => gulp.src( 'src/*.js' ) .pipe(sourcemaps.init()) .pipe(concat({ path : 'bundle.js' , cwd : '' })) .pipe(rev()) .pipe(sourcemaps.write( '.' )) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )) );

Different hash for unchanged files

Since the order of streams are not guaranteed, some plugins such as gulp-concat can cause the final file's content and hash to change. To avoid generating a new hash for unchanged source files, you can:

Sort the streams with gulp-sort

Filter unchanged files with gulp-unchanged

Read more about incremental builds

Streaming

This plugin does not support streaming. If you have files from a streaming source, such as Browserify, you should use gulp-buffer before gulp-rev in your pipeline:

const gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); const browserify = require ( 'browserify' ); const source = require ( 'vinyl-source-stream' ); const buffer = require ( 'gulp-buffer' ); const rev = require ( 'gulp-rev' ); gulp.task( 'default' , () => browserify( 'src/index.js' ) .bundle({ debug : true }) .pipe(source( 'index.min.js' )) .pipe(buffer()) .pipe(rev()) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )) );

Integration

For more info on how to integrate gulp-rev into your app, have a look at the integration guide.

Use gulp-rev in combination with one or more of

It may be useful - and necessary - to use gulp-rev with other packages to complete the task.

gulp-rev-rewrite - Rewrite occurences of filenames which have been renamed

gulp-rev-css-url - Override URLs in CSS files with the revved ones

gulp-rev-outdated - Old static asset revision files filter

gulp-rev-collector - Static asset revision data collector

rev-del - Delete old unused assets

gulp-rev-delete-original - Delete original files after rev

gulp-rev-loader - Use rev-manifest with webpack

gulp-rev-format - Provide hash formatting options for static assets (prefix, suffix, last-extension)

Maintainers

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus