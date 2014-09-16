openbase logo
grh

gulp-rev-hash

by Konstantin
0.0.2 (see all)

Keeps a file's hash in file's links to your assets. For automatic cache updating purpose.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

65

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

gulp-rev-hash

Keeps a file's hash in file's links to your assets. For automatic cache updating purpose.

Install

npm install --save-dev gulp-rev-hash

Examples

Default

This example will keep links to assets in layouts/_base.ect ECT template always updated on assets change. If your assets are not in root of your project, add assetsDir option, like this: .pipe(revHash({assetsDir: 'public'}))

var gulp = require('gulp');
var revHash = require('gulp-rev-hash');

gulp.task('rev-hash', function () {
    gulp.src('layouts/_base.ect')
        .pipe(revHash())
        .pipe(gulp.dest('layouts'));
});

Input:

<!-- rev-hash -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="main.min.css">
<!-- end -->

<!-- rev-hash -->
<script src="abc.js?v=0401f2bda539bac50b0378d799c2b64e"></script>
<script src="def.js?v=e478ca95198c5a901c52f7a0f91a5d00"></script>
<!-- end -->

Output:

<!-- rev-hash -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="main.min.css?v=9d58b7441d92130f545778e418d1317d">
<!-- end -->

<!-- rev-hash -->
<script src="abc.js?v=0401f2bda539bac50b0378d799c2b64e"></script>
<script src="def.js?v=e478ca95198c5a901c52f7a0f91a5d00"></script>
<!-- end -->

Main idea is that your template always contains a link with hash. So, if you use preprocessing for your assets (compass, less, stylus, coffeescript, dart), if you accidentally added empty line or empty item to your source, preprocessor will generate the same file and your cached resource will have the same hash. And your clients will not redownload file.

Custom options

assetsDir: 'public'

Path to assets in your project

Known issues

  • Assets links in template should be on new line each.

