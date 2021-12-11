openbase logo
gulp-rev

by Sindre Sorhus
9.0.0 (see all)

Static asset revisioning by appending content hash to filenames: `unicorn.css` → `unicorn-d41d8cd98f.css`

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

78.1K

GitHub Stars

1.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

37

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

gulp-rev Build Status XO code style Gitter

Static asset revisioning by appending content hash to filenames unicorn.cssunicorn-d41d8cd98f.css

This project is feature complete.

Make sure to set the files to never expire for this to have an effect.

Install

$ npm install --save-dev gulp-rev

Usage

const gulp = require('gulp');
const rev = require('gulp-rev');

gulp.task('default', () =>
    gulp.src('src/*.css')
        .pipe(rev())
        .pipe(gulp.dest('dist'))
);

API

rev()

rev.manifest([path], [options])

path

Type: string
Default: rev-manifest.json

Manifest file path.

options

base

Type: string
Default: process.cwd()

Override the base of the manifest file.

cwd

Type: string
Default: process.cwd()

Override the current working directory of the manifest file.

merge

Type: boolean
Default: false

Merge existing manifest file.

transformer

Type: object
Default: JSON

An object with parse and stringify methods. This can be used to provide a custom transformer instead of the default JSON for the manifest file.

Original path

Original file paths are stored at file.revOrigPath. This could come in handy for things like rewriting references to the assets.

Asset hash

The hash of each rev'd file is stored at file.revHash. You can use this for customizing the file renaming, or for building different manifest formats.

Asset manifest

const gulp = require('gulp');
const rev = require('gulp-rev');

gulp.task('default', () =>
    // By default, Gulp would pick `assets/css` as the base,
    // so we need to set it explicitly:
    gulp.src(['assets/css/*.css', 'assets/js/*.js'], {base: 'assets'})
        .pipe(gulp.dest('build/assets'))  // copy original assets to build dir
        .pipe(rev())
        .pipe(gulp.dest('build/assets'))  // write rev'd assets to build dir
        .pipe(rev.manifest())
        .pipe(gulp.dest('build/assets'))  // write manifest to build dir
);

An asset manifest, mapping the original paths to the revisioned paths, will be written to build/assets/rev-manifest.json:

{
    "css/unicorn.css": "css/unicorn-d41d8cd98f.css",
    "js/unicorn.js": "js/unicorn-273c2c123f.js"
}

By default, rev-manifest.json will be replaced as a whole. To merge with an existing manifest, pass merge: true and the output destination (as base) to rev.manifest():

const gulp = require('gulp');
const rev = require('gulp-rev');

gulp.task('default', () =>
    // By default, Gulp would pick `assets/css` as the base,
    // so we need to set it explicitly:
    gulp.src(['assets/css/*.css', 'assets/js/*.js'], {base: 'assets'})
        .pipe(gulp.dest('build/assets'))
        .pipe(rev())
        .pipe(gulp.dest('build/assets'))
        .pipe(rev.manifest({
            base: 'build/assets',
            merge: true // Merge with the existing manifest if one exists
        }))
        .pipe(gulp.dest('build/assets'))
);

You can optionally call rev.manifest('manifest.json') to give it a different path or filename.

Sourcemaps and gulp-concat

Because of the way gulp-concat handles file paths, you may need to set cwd and path manually on your gulp-concat instance to get everything to work correctly:

const gulp = require('gulp');
const rev = require('gulp-rev');
const sourcemaps = require('gulp-sourcemaps');
const concat = require('gulp-concat');

gulp.task('default', () =>
    gulp.src('src/*.js')
        .pipe(sourcemaps.init())
        .pipe(concat({path: 'bundle.js', cwd: ''}))
        .pipe(rev())
        .pipe(sourcemaps.write('.'))
        .pipe(gulp.dest('dist'))
);

Different hash for unchanged files

Since the order of streams are not guaranteed, some plugins such as gulp-concat can cause the final file's content and hash to change. To avoid generating a new hash for unchanged source files, you can:

Streaming

This plugin does not support streaming. If you have files from a streaming source, such as Browserify, you should use gulp-buffer before gulp-rev in your pipeline:

const gulp = require('gulp');
const browserify = require('browserify');
const source = require('vinyl-source-stream');
const buffer = require('gulp-buffer');
const rev = require('gulp-rev');

gulp.task('default', () =>
    browserify('src/index.js')
        .bundle({debug: true})
        .pipe(source('index.min.js'))
        .pipe(buffer())
        .pipe(rev())
        .pipe(gulp.dest('dist'))
);

Integration

For more info on how to integrate gulp-rev into your app, have a look at the integration guide.

Use gulp-rev in combination with one or more of

It may be useful - and necessary - to use gulp-rev with other packages to complete the task.

Maintainers

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus

