Generates images at different sizes
gulp-responsive depends on sharp. Sharp is one of the fastest Node.js modules for resizing JPEG, PNG, WebP and TIFF images.
If you are using Mac OS then before installing
gulp-responsive you should install the libvips library. Further information and instructions can be found in the sharp installation guide.
$ npm install --save-dev gulp-responsive
var gulp = require('gulp')
var responsive = require('gulp-responsive')
gulp.task('default', function () {
return gulp
.src('src/*.{png,jpg}')
.pipe(
responsive({
'background-*.jpg': {
width: 700,
quality: 50
},
'cover.png': {
width: '50%',
// convert to jpeg format
format: 'jpeg',
rename: 'cover.jpg'
},
// produce multiple images from one source
'logo.png': [
{
width: 200
},
{
width: 200 * 2,
rename: 'logo@2x.png'
}
]
})
)
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'))
})
Configuration can be provided in one of the following formats:
;[
{
name: 'logo.png',
width: 200,
height: 100
},
{
name: 'banner.png',
width: 500
}
]
{
'logo.png': {
width: 300,
height: 200,
rename: 'logo@2x.png'
},
'background-*.png': {
width: 1400,
withoutEnlargement: true
}
}
{
'logo.png': [{
width: 200,
rename: 'logo@1x.png'
},{
width: 400,
rename: 'logo@2x.png'
}],
'background-*': [{
height: 400
}]
}
Configuration unit is an object:
true.
false.
width and
height specified.
width and
height have to be defined), default
false.
80.
false.
false.
6.
extname is specified, output format is parsed from extension. You can override this autodetection with
format option.
jpeg,
png,
webp or
raw, default is
null.
false.
width or
height specified then
embed on a
background of the exact
width and
height specified, default is
false.
width and/or
height provided via
resize, default is
false.
lanczos3.
fff'.
background, default is
false.
false.
Orientation tag, default is
false.
flip implies the removal of the EXIF
Orientation tag, if any. Default is
false.
flop implies the removal of the EXIF
Orientation tag, if any. Default is
false.
false.
false.
false.
1/gamma then increasing the encoding (brighten) post-resize at a factor of
gamma. Default is
false.
false.
false.
false.
false.
false.
Detailed description of each option can be found in the sharp API documentation.
Renaming is implemented by the rename module. Options correspond with options of gulp-rename.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
Emit the error when configuration is not used.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
Emit the error when image is not used.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Keep unmatched images in the stream.
To use this option
errorOnUnusedImage should be
false.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
Emit the error when image is enlarged.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
Show statistics after the run — how many images were created, how many were matched and how many were in the run in total.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Silence messages and stats if 0 images were created. If you wish to supress all messages and stats, set the
options.stats to
false as well.
You can specify global default value for any of the configuration options.
gulp.task('default', function () {
return gulp
.src('src/*.png')
.pipe(
responsive(config, {
// global quality for all images
quality: 50,
errorOnUnusedImage: false
})
)
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'))
})
MIT © Evgeny Vlasenko