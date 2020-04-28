This convenient extension for Gulp 3 allows you to load tasks from multiple individual files in a directory hierarchy.

Deprecation Notice

This extension is deprecated and archived! Use Gulp 4 with Gulp Hub instead. PRs are not being accepted. Consider creating a fork if you really want it.

Features

Loads individual task files recursively from the specified directory

The name of the task is inferred from the directory structure, e.g. styles:preprocess:clean

Easily integrates into the gulpfile.js without breaking your existing tasks

without breaking your existing tasks Gulp instance and task callback are automatically passed to your task function

Very flexible: almost all aspects of the module is configurable

Each task is stored in it's own local node module to completely separate concerns

Installation

npm i -D gulp gulp-require-tasks

Usage

Create a directory alongside your gulpfile.js to store your individual task modules, e.g. ./gulp-tasks . Place your tasks into this directory. One task per JavaScript file. Use sub-directories to structure your tasks.

Load tasks from your gulpfile.js :

const gulpRequireTasks = require ( 'gulp-require-tasks' ); gulpRequireTasks({ path : process.cwd() + '/gulp-tasks' }); gulpRequireTasks();

Minimal Gulp file possible

require ( 'gulp-require-tasks' )();

Or with options:

require ( 'gulp-require-tasks' )({ separator : '.' });

Options

Property Default Value Description path './gulp-tasks' Path to directory from which to load your tasks modules separator : Task name separator, your tasks would be named, e.g. foo:bar:baz for ./tasks/foo/bar/baz.js passGulp true Whether to pass Gulp instance as a first argument to your task function passCallback true Whether to pass task callback function as a last argument to your task function gulp require('gulp') You could pass your existing Gulp instance if you have one, or it will be required automatically

Task module format

Consider you have the following task module: gulp-tasks/styles/build.js .

Module as a function

You could define module as a task function. Gulp instance and callback function would be passed to it, if not configured otherwise.

You could configure the library to pass additional arguments as well.

const compass = require ( 'compass' ); module .exports = function ( gulp, callback ) { return gulp.src( '...' ) .pipe(compass()) .pipe(gulp.dest( '...' )) ; };

Module as an object

Also, you could define your task module as an object. This will allow you to provide additional configuration.

const compass = require ( 'compass' ); module .exports = { deps : [ 'styles:clean' , 'icons:build' ], fn : function ( gulp, callback ) { return gulp.src( '...' ) .pipe(compass()) .pipe(gulp.dest( '...' )) ; } };

You will have to define your task function as fn parameter. You could use deps parameter to define your task dependencies.

Also, you could use nativeTask instead of fn property to make your task function executed by Gulp directly. That way, additional arguments will not be passed to it. This feature is useful when using, e.g. gulp-sequence plugin or for synchronous tasks.

Task function return value

To make sure, that task is finished correctly you must either:

Return a proper Gulp stream from the task function, e.g.: return gulp.src().pipe(gulp.dest());

Return a valid Promise (thenable object), e.g.: return del(); or return new Promise();

or Call a callback function passed to it, e.g.: callback();

WARNING: If your task function is synchronous — please read the section below!

Using root directory tasks

Starting from version 1.1.0 you can place index.js inside of the task directories. The actual task, registered with Gulp will have the name of the directory itself, e.g.: scripts/build/index.js will become: scripts:build .

The index.js , placed in the root of tasks directory, will be registered as a default task.

Passing data to the task function

If you need to pass something to the task function from your gulpfile you can use globals.

Define your custom properties on the global object:

global.SOURCES_BASE_PATH = __dirname + '/src' ;

And then use it in your task module:

module .exports = gulp => gulp.src(global.SOURCES_BASE_PATH + '/styles/*.scss' ) .pipe(compass()) .pipe(gulp.dest( '…' )) ;

Synchronous tasks

If you are using synchronous tasks, i.e. tasks which execute synchronously without returning streams, promises or accepting callbacks, you will have to use one of the workarounds specified below:

1). The simplest method is to use nativeTask functionality, here's the example of the module with native task synchronous function:

module .exports = { nativeTask : function ( ) { console .log( 'This is the synchronous native task without a callback!' ); } };

2). You should call a callback explicitly:

module .exports = function ( gulp, callback ) { console .log( 'This is the synchronous native task with explicit callback!' ); callback(); };

However, if config.passCallback == false you won't be able to use the second method.

These workarounds must be used due to architectural limitation of this module integration with orchestrator. Please see the issue #9: Synchronous tasks without callback don't finish for more technical details.

