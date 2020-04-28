This convenient extension for Gulp 3 allows you to load tasks from multiple individual files in a directory hierarchy.
This extension is deprecated and archived! Use Gulp 4 with Gulp Hub instead.
PRs are not being accepted. Consider creating a fork if you really want it.
gulpfile.js without breaking your existing tasks
npm i -D gulp gulp-require-tasks
Create a directory alongside your
gulpfile.js to store your individual
task modules, e.g.
./gulp-tasks. Place your tasks into this directory.
One task per JavaScript file. Use sub-directories to structure your tasks.
Load tasks from your
gulpfile.js:
// gulpfile.js:
// Require the module.
const gulpRequireTasks = require('gulp-require-tasks');
// Invoke the module with options.
gulpRequireTasks({
// Specify path to your tasks directory.
path: process.cwd() + '/gulp-tasks' // This is default!
// Additionally pass any options to it from the table below.
// ...
});
// Or, use minimal invocation possible with all options set to defaults.
gulpRequireTasks();
// gulpfile.js:
require('gulp-require-tasks')();
Or with options:
// gulpfile.js:
require('gulp-require-tasks')({
separator: '.'
});
|Property
|Default Value
|Description
|path
'./gulp-tasks'
|Path to directory from which to load your tasks modules
|separator
:
|Task name separator, your tasks would be named, e.g.
foo:bar:baz for
./tasks/foo/bar/baz.js
|passGulp
true
|Whether to pass Gulp instance as a first argument to your task function
|passCallback
true
|Whether to pass task callback function as a last argument to your task function
|gulp
require('gulp')
|You could pass your existing Gulp instance if you have one, or it will be required automatically
Consider you have the following task module:
gulp-tasks/styles/build.js.
You could define module as a task function. Gulp instance and callback function would be passed to it, if not configured otherwise.
You could configure the library to pass additional arguments as well.
// gulp-tasks/styles/build.js:
const compass = require('compass');
module.exports = function (gulp, callback) {
return gulp.src('...')
.pipe(compass())
.pipe(gulp.dest('...'))
;
};
Also, you could define your task module as an object. This will allow you to provide additional configuration.
// gulp-tasks/styles/build.js:
const compass = require('compass');
module.exports = {
deps: ['styles:clean', 'icons:build'],
fn: function (gulp, callback) {
return gulp.src('...')
.pipe(compass())
.pipe(gulp.dest('...'))
;
}
};
You will have to define your task function as
fn parameter.
You could use
deps parameter to define your task dependencies.
Also, you could use
nativeTask instead of
fn property to make your
task function executed by Gulp directly. That way, additional arguments
will not be passed to it. This feature is useful when using,
e.g. gulp-sequence plugin or for synchronous tasks.
To make sure, that task is finished correctly you must either:
return gulp.src().pipe(gulp.dest());
return del(); or
return new Promise();
callback();
WARNING: If your task function is synchronous — please read the section below!
Starting from version
1.1.0 you can place
index.js inside of the task directories.
The actual task, registered with Gulp will have the name of the directory itself,
e.g.:
scripts/build/index.js will become:
scripts:build.
The
index.js, placed in the root of tasks directory, will be registered as a
default task.
If you need to pass something to the task function from your gulpfile you can use globals.
Define your custom properties on the
global object:
// gulpfile.js
global.SOURCES_BASE_PATH = __dirname + '/src';
And then use it in your task module:
// gulp/tasks/styles/build.js
module.exports = gulp =>
gulp.src(global.SOURCES_BASE_PATH + '/styles/*.scss')
.pipe(compass())
.pipe(gulp.dest('…'))
;
If you are using synchronous tasks, i.e. tasks which execute synchronously without returning streams, promises or accepting callbacks, you will have to use one of the workarounds specified below:
1). The simplest method is to use
nativeTask functionality, here's the
example of the module with native task synchronous function:
module.exports = {
nativeTask: function () {
console.log('This is the synchronous native task without a callback!');
}
};
2). You should call a callback explicitly:
module.exports = function (gulp, callback) {
console.log('This is the synchronous native task with explicit callback!');
callback(); // Don't forget this, otherwise task will never finish!
};
However, if
config.passCallback == false you won't be able to use the second method.
These workarounds must be used due to architectural limitation of this module integration with orchestrator. Please see the issue #9: Synchronous tasks without callback don't finish for more technical details.
Please see the changelog for list of changes.
If you have found a bug or have another issue with the library — please create an issue.
If you have a question regarding the library or it's integration with your project — consider asking a question at StackOverflow and sending me a link via E-Mail. I will be glad to help.
Have any ideas or propositions? Feel free to contact me by E-Mail.
