grt

gulp-replace-task

by Ariel Falduto
2.0.1

Replace text patterns with applause.

Readme

gulp-replace-task

Replace text patterns with applause.

Install

From NPM:

npm install gulp-replace-task --save-dev

Usage

Assuming installation via NPM, you can use gulp-replace-task in your gulpfile like this:

var gulp = require('gulp');
var replace = require('gulp-replace-task');

gulp.task('default', function () {
  gulp
    .src('src/index.html')
    .pipe(
      replace({
        patterns: [
          {
            match: 'foo',
            replacement: 'bar'
          }
        ]
      })
    )
    .pipe(gulp.dest('build'));
});

Options

Supports all the applause options.

Examples

Basic

File src/manifest.appcache:

CACHE MANIFEST
# @@timestamp

CACHE:

favicon.ico
index.html

NETWORK:
*

Gulpfile:

var gulp = require('gulp');
var replace = require('gulp-replace-task');

gulp.task('default', function () {
  gulp
    .src('src/manifest.appcache')
    .pipe(
      replace({
        patterns: [
          {
            match: 'timestamp',
            replacement: Date.now()
          }
        ]
      })
    )
    .pipe(gulp.dest('build'));
});

Multiple matching

File src/manifest.appcache:

CACHE MANIFEST
# @@timestamp

CACHE:

favicon.ico
index.html

NETWORK:
*

File src/humans.txt:

              __     _
   _    _/__  /./|,//_`
  /_//_// /_|///  //_, outaTiME v.@@version

/* TEAM */
  Web Developer / Graphic Designer: Ariel Oscar Falduto
  Site: https://www.outa.im
  Twitter: @outa7iME
  Contact: afalduto at gmail dot com
  From: Buenos Aires, Argentina

/* SITE */
  Last update: @@timestamp
  Standards: HTML5, CSS3, robotstxt.org, humanstxt.org
  Components: H5BP, Modernizr, jQuery, Bootstrap, LESS, Jade, Grunt
  Software: Sublime Text, Photoshop, LiveReload

Gulpfile:

var gulp = require('gulp');
var replace = require('gulp-replace-task');
var pkg = require('./package.json');

gulp.task('default', function () {
  gulp
    .src(['src/manifest.appcache', 'src/humans.txt'])
    .pipe(
      replace({
        patterns: [
          {
            match: 'version',
            replacement: pkg.version
          },
          {
            match: 'timestamp',
            replacement: Date.now()
          }
        ]
      })
    )
    .pipe(gulp.dest('build'));
});

Cache busting

File src/index.html:

<head>
  <link rel="stylesheet" href="/css/style.css?rel=@@timestamp">
  <script src="/js/app.js?rel=@@timestamp"></script>
</head>

Gulpfile:

var gulp = require('gulp');
var replace = require('gulp-replace-task');

gulp.task('default', function () {
  gulp
    .src('src/index.html')
    .pipe(
      replace({
        patterns: [
          {
            match: 'timestamp',
            replacement: Date.now()
          }
        ]
      })
    )
    .pipe(gulp.dest('build'));
});

Include file

File src/index.html:

<body>
  @@include
</body>

Gulpfile:

var gulp = require('gulp');
var replace = require('gulp-replace-task');
var fs = require('fs');

gulp.task('default', function () {
  gulp
    .src('src/index.html')
    .pipe(
      replace({
        patterns: [
          {
            match: 'include',
            replacement: fs.readFileSync('./includes/content.html', 'utf8')
          }
        ]
      })
    )
    .pipe(gulp.dest('build'));
});

Regular expression

File src/username.txt:

John Smith

Gulpfile:

var gulp = require('gulp');
var replace = require('gulp-replace-task');

gulp.task('default', function () {
  gulp
    .src('src/username.txt')
    .pipe(
      replace({
        patterns: [
          {
            match: /(\w+)\s(\w+)/,
            replacement: '$2, $1' // Replaces "John Smith" with "Smith, John"
          }
        ]
      })
    )
    .pipe(gulp.dest('build'));
});

Lookup for foo instead of @@foo

Gulpfile:

var gulp = require('gulp');
var replace = require('gulp-replace-task');

gulp.task('default', function () {
  gulp
    .src('src/foo.txt')
    .pipe(
      replace({
        patterns: [
          {
            match: /foo/g, // Explicitly using a regexp
            replacement: 'bar'
          }
        ]
      })
    )
    .pipe(
      replace({
        patterns: [
          {
            match: 'foo',
            replacement: 'bar'
          }
        ],
        usePrefix: false // Using the option provided
      })
    )
    .pipe(
      replace({
        patterns: [
          {
            match: 'foo',
            replacement: 'bar'
          }
        ],
        prefix: '' // Removing the prefix manually
      })
    )
    .pipe(gulp.dest('build'));
});
  • applause - Human-friendly replacements

License

MIT © outaTiME

