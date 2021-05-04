Replace text patterns with applause.

Install

From NPM:

npm install gulp-replace-task --save-dev

Usage

Assuming installation via NPM, you can use gulp-replace-task in your gulpfile like this:

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var replace = require ( 'gulp-replace-task' ); gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { gulp .src( 'src/index.html' ) .pipe( replace({ patterns : [ { match : 'foo' , replacement : 'bar' } ] }) ) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'build' )); });

Options

Supports all the applause options.

Examples

Basic

File src/manifest.appcache :

CACHE MANIFEST CACHE: favicon.ico index.html NETWORK: *

Gulpfile:

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var replace = require ( 'gulp-replace-task' ); gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { gulp .src( 'src/manifest.appcache' ) .pipe( replace({ patterns : [ { match : 'timestamp' , replacement : Date .now() } ] }) ) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'build' )); });

Multiple matching

File src/manifest.appcache :

CACHE MANIFEST CACHE: favicon.ico index.html NETWORK: *

File src/humans.txt :

__ _ _ _/__ /./|,//_` /_//_// /_|/// //_, outaTiME v.@@version /* TEAM */ Web Developer / Graphic Designer: Ariel Oscar Falduto Site: https://www.outa.im Twitter: @outa7iME Contact: afalduto at gmail dot com From: Buenos Aires, Argentina /* SITE */ Last update: @@timestamp Standards: HTML5, CSS3, robotstxt.org, humanstxt.org Components: H5BP, Modernizr, jQuery, Bootstrap, LESS, Jade, Grunt Software: Sublime Text, Photoshop, LiveReload

Gulpfile:

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var replace = require ( 'gulp-replace-task' ); var pkg = require ( './package.json' ); gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { gulp .src([ 'src/manifest.appcache' , 'src/humans.txt' ]) .pipe( replace({ patterns : [ { match : 'version' , replacement : pkg.version }, { match : 'timestamp' , replacement : Date .now() } ] }) ) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'build' )); });

Cache busting

File src/index.html :

< head > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "/css/style.css?rel=@@timestamp" > < script src = "/js/app.js?rel=@@timestamp" > </ script > </ head >

Gulpfile:

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var replace = require ( 'gulp-replace-task' ); gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { gulp .src( 'src/index.html' ) .pipe( replace({ patterns : [ { match : 'timestamp' , replacement : Date .now() } ] }) ) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'build' )); });

Include file

File src/index.html :

< body > @@include </ body >

Gulpfile:

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var replace = require ( 'gulp-replace-task' ); var fs = require ( 'fs' ); gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { gulp .src( 'src/index.html' ) .pipe( replace({ patterns : [ { match : 'include' , replacement : fs.readFileSync( './includes/content.html' , 'utf8' ) } ] }) ) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'build' )); });

Regular expression

File src/username.txt :

John Smith

Gulpfile:

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var replace = require ( 'gulp-replace-task' ); gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { gulp .src( 'src/username.txt' ) .pipe( replace({ patterns : [ { match : /(\w+)\s(\w+)/ , replacement : '$2, $1' } ] }) ) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'build' )); });

Lookup for foo instead of @@foo

Gulpfile:

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var replace = require ( 'gulp-replace-task' ); gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { gulp .src( 'src/foo.txt' ) .pipe( replace({ patterns : [ { match : /foo/g , replacement : 'bar' } ] }) ) .pipe( replace({ patterns : [ { match : 'foo' , replacement : 'bar' } ], usePrefix : false }) ) .pipe( replace({ patterns : [ { match : 'foo' , replacement : 'bar' } ], prefix : '' }) ) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'build' )); });

